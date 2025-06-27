I saw the UK heatwave forecast and immediately bought this air conditioner at 25% off — an essential early Prime Day deal

I see you survived the previous UK heatwave — congratulations. I almost didn’t, as melting like a 99 makes me increasingly ratty with a severe lack of sleep (as my fiancée found out), and more mistake-prone at work (sorry, boss).

But I have bad news: weather forecasts are predicting another one with temperatures going as high as 32 degrees on Sunday, June 29, and peaking at 35 degrees next week!

At this point, companies are busy discounting those fans that have ice trays at the bottom. I’ve tried them, and they do naff all. Normally, actual air conditioners spike in price, but I’ve just found a Prime Day deal with overnight delivery that you should buy right now.

Right now, the Daewoo 5000 BTU Air Conditioner is a massive 25% off at Amazon — taking the price down to just £210 ahead of next week's UK heatwave.

Daewoo 5000 BTU Air conditioner: was £279 now £210 at Amazon The Daewoo Air Conditioner unit is currently rated 4.0 stars on Amazon, and is currently 25% off right now. Prime delivery is also available to get it just in time for when the UK melts (again).

What is a BTU?

This is a British Thermal Unit (innit), which indicates the cooling capacity of an air con — basically how much heat it can get rid of in a room over the course of one hour.

While this number can go far higher than the 5,000 BTUs you see here, this is a solid number that means you could cool a small-to-medium room.

Why buy the Daewoo?

There’s a balance here between capability and value for money that you won’t find elsewhere. Of course, there are slightly cheaper ACs that are weaker in performance, but in terms of making an investment that doesn’t just solve the immediate heatwave problem, it's also multi-purpose and energy efficient.

You also have to be conscious of scams — notably companies that say ACs are available for Prime delivery, but when it comes to it, delivery is delayed. You should look and make sure the product is sold by and dispatches from Amazon.

And that's exactly what you get with the Daewoo Air conditioner. It’s a 3-in-1 unit, too, so not only is it a cooler, it’s an all-purpose fan as well, and even a 20-litre dehumidifier for those moments when you're drying your laundry indoors.

And finally, this cooler is Class A energy rated. You could run this at just 12p per hour, which is significant given the footprint any high-power AC can make on your energy bills. So if you’re trying to make it through these heatwaves in one piece, don’t suffer with fans and ice cubes like I did in the past. Get something that will help for years to come.