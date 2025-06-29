Got roaches? Pest experts say this is the one common liquid you should never pour down the drain

It's always unsettling when you spot a cockroach (or more) near your drain areas, and you’ll need to know how to get rid of roaches quickly and safely.

Cockroaches are pests drawn to warm and humid environments, often coming up drains in bathrooms and kitchens seeking water and food.

Trouble is, these critters can quickly multiply — resulting in an infestation.

And while the first call of action would be to pour strong cleaning substances down the drain, experts are warning against this one 'go-to’ liquid that you should never use to kill roaches.

In fact, this common mistake people often make is not only ineffective, but you might be doing more damage than good.

So, what is this popular cleaner that we all have in our homes?

Don’t pour bleach down the drains

Pouring bleach down the drain (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bleach is often our trusted cleaner for killing germs, bacteria and disinfecting most things around the home.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, while bleach is strong enough to kill roaches on contact, don't even think about pouring this strong chemical down the drains.

“Pouring bleach down the drain is likely to be an ineffective way to kill cockroaches,” states Daniel Baldwin, an entomologist at Hawx Pest Control.

“Bleach can kill cockroaches it directly touches, but it probably won't get rid of an entire infestation. This is because cockroaches often live deep inside pipes, in drains, cracks, and crevices, making them hard to reach.

The smell of bleach could also help to deter cockroaches from drains, however this won’t eliminate the infestation completely . You may find that they find another place to live around your home.”

Cockroaches often live deep inside pipes, in drains, cracks, and crevices, making them hard to reach.

Another reason for not pouring bleach down the drain is that it could damage your piping system, leaving you with costly plumbing repairs.

“In the confined environment of plumbing, the chlorine attacks rubber gaskets, eats away chrome plating, and ages PVC couplings,” adds Tony King is a Pest Control Expert and founder at The Pied Piper Pest Control Co. Ltd.

“I frequently encounter softened or pitted p-traps from repeated bleach 'treatments'. Even worse, if the bleach meets an acidic drain cleaner or encounters urine deposits on the pipe, it will release chlorine gas, a very real respiratory hazard which I have had to caution several homeowners against.”

So if you don’t want to affect your health, or spend a fortune on expensive plumbing call-outs, leave the bleach out!

Top tips to prevent cockroaches

Cockroach on side of bathtub (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The most obvious tip is to avoid putting organic waste or grease down the drain, to feed such critters.

"The better idea will be to use something like boiling water with dish soap, to kill roaches on contact and break down grease and biofilm where they nest (only for not PVC pipes!)," advises Nicole Carpenter, President of Black Pest Prevention.

"Use baking soda and vinegar to scrub organic build-up and disrupt the scent trail roaches follow, and enzyme drain cleaners to digest the organic gunk. There are also enzymatic foams that are specifically designed for drain pest control."

LEAVES AND TREES Y Stackable Kitchen Canisters Set: at Amazon This 5-piece set of airtight, storage canisters are ideal for storing foods in your pantry. Made from glass, these are considered better than plastic, in keeping food fresh longer. In addition, with their attractive, bamboo lids, these will make a stylish feature in your kitchen.

Additionally, make it a daily habit to wipe down food spills and countertops immediately, and ensure you store your food correctly.

Ideally, use airtight, sealed, storage containers for dry goods, snacks or even pet food, to prevent ants making their way inside.

Other simple, preventative methods include fitting drain covers over the opening to prevent roaches coming up from drains.

Just make sure it fits snugly over the drain, with no gaps or entry points around the edges. Be sure to fix any leaks (water attracts roaches), and seal any cracks or gaps around drain pipes where roaches may enter.

If all else fails, and you suspect you have an infestation on your hands, be sure to contact your local pest control services immediately.