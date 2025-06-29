Traveling this summer? Here's how long jet lag can last plus 5 tips to beat it fast

Jet lag strikes when you cross multiple time zones quickly, throwing off your body’s internal clock — your circadian rhythm — which relies on natural cues like sunlight to regulate sleep and alertness.

When you land, your body still thinks it’s on “home time,” which can leave you wide awake at night, sleepy during the day, and struggling to focus.

A 2018 study states that “Jet lag, often deemed as a trivial inconvenience, is actually a recognized sleep disorder.” So if you’re unsure if you’re over-preparing – consider this your sign you aren’t.

Traveling somewhere with a 10-hour time difference? Expect your sleep schedule to feel completely flipped. Research shows jet lag tends to hit harder when flying east, and the more time zones you cross, the worse it can feel.

Understanding what causes jet lag and how long it can last will help you to plan ahead, recover faster, and get back to enjoying your trip feeling refreshed.

How long can jet lag last?

The more time zones you cross, the worse the jet lag tends to be — especially if you’re traveling quickly, like by plane, since your internal clock can’t keep up with the change.

The rule of thumb is that for each time zone you cross, it can take a day to adjust. Therefore, if you change five time zones, you may experience jet lag symptoms for up to 5 days.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a two-week holiday, you could be looking at around five days of disrupted sleep when you return home, but this estimate varies based on your personal health.

Usually, it shouldn’t last longer than a week. If you find it persists for more than that, it’s worth talking to a healthcare professional.

What makes jet lag worse?

Jet lag can hit harder depending on how and where you travel — and several factors can make it even worse.

Flying east typically causes more intense jet lag than flying west because you're essentially losing hours, forcing your body to fall asleep earlier than it’s used to. The more time zones you cross, the more your internal clock gets thrown off.

The CDC advises that “If you’re traveling west, go to bed an hour or two later than usual. If you’re traveling east, go to bed an hour or two earlier than usual."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They also advise "scheduling travel to arrive at your destination at least 2 days before any important events, to give your body time to adjust.”

Other factors like poor sleep before your flight, dehydration, alcohol and irregular meal times can also disrupt your circadian rhythm. Overnight flights and red-eyes may leave you groggy before you even land.

Knowing these triggers ahead of time can help you prep smarter — so you’re not spending your first few days abroad in a jet-lag fog.

5 ways to beat jet lag this summer

Travelling soon? These five tips, along with expert advice from GPs and health experts, will help you reduce the impact of jet lag on your sleep.

1. Skip the nap

We get it — after a long flight, the urge to crash for a quick 20-minute nap is real. But as tempting as it sounds, napping right after you land can actually make jet lag worse.

So trust us when we say, resist the urge. Your circadian rhythm is already struggling to adjust to the new time zone, and sleeping at the wrong time can throw it even further off track.

Instead of giving in to the midday slump, try staying active, getting outside for natural light, or doing some light movement to stay alert.

Save your sleep for the local bedtime. The faster you align your routine with the local schedule, the faster your body will adjust — and the better you'll feel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Do these workout moves post-flight

Targeted stretches can be a game-changer in beating jet lag. “The areas that often feel tight after a flight are the lower back, shoulders, and hamstrings,” explains personal trainer Eloise Skinner .

“For these areas, try a seated forward fold or a twist (lying down, taking your knees over to one side and then the other), or a slow shoulder roll for your upper back.”

Once you’ve worked through the tightness, focus on gentle movement. “Find a comfortable spot in your hotel or location, roll out a yoga mat (or towel, or other substitute), and take a few floor-based stretches — twists, forward folds, hamstring and hip-openers, etc,” Skinner adds.

A short stretch session can help reset your body fast and exercise can lead to better sleep.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Time your melatonin right

“Melatonin is generally considered safe for short-term use and can be effective for easing jet lag and helping you fall asleep faster — especially when taken at the right time,” says psychologist and sleep expert Dr. Leah Kaylor .

Dr. Kaylor emphasizes that melatonin works best alongside other strategies like light exposure and schedule adjustments.

“However, timing is key — if you take it too early or late, it can backfire and delay your adjustment, so be careful when you consume.”

Used thoughtfully, melatonin can be a useful part of your jet lag recovery toolkit.

4. Get out into daylight

One of the simplest ways to fight jet lag is also one of the most effective: daylight. Exposure to natural light helps reset your internal clock by signalling when it’s time to be awake and when to sleep.

As soon as you arrive, aim to get outside during daylight hours in your new time zone.

Can’t get outdoors? Bright indoor lighting can also help — just avoid it at night to prevent confusing your body further.

For a more tailored approach, try Entrain , a free app that uses circadian science to recommend ideal light exposure times. It’s a smart, science-backed way to help your body adjust faster and feel better after crossing time zones.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Pick the right seat on the plane

“There is some practical merit in choosing a window seat if you wish to sleep,” explains Dr. Suzanne Wylie , GP.

“This is because the window seat can provide a stable surface to rest your head and allows you more control over light exposure by closing the window shade.”

“On the other hand, an aisle seat may be preferable if you plan to move around frequently to reduce stiffness and encourage circulation, which can also aid your overall comfort during the flight,” she adds.

Ultimately, the best seat depends on your personal strategy for managing jet lag and comfort, but picking the right spot can definitely make a difference in how you feel during and after your flight.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3 don’ts for combatting jet lag

1. Rely on prescription sleep aids

“Prescription sleep aids are occasionally considered in severe cases of jet lag, but they must be used cautiously and under medical supervision due to potential risks such as dependency, impaired alertness, and adverse interactions with other medications,” Dr. Wylie explains.

“For casual travellers going on holiday, they are generally not recommended because of these risks and the possibility of side effects like daytime drowsiness or cognitive impairment,” she adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While sleep aids might seem like an easy fix, they’re not a magic solution — especially for a typical two-week trip.

Instead, it’s best to develop a solid strategy to manage jet lag naturally, focusing on light exposure, sleep schedules, and hydration to help your body adjust safely and effectively.

2. Start your travel journey sleep deprived

If you want to beat jet lag, don’t begin your journey already running on empty. Flying across time zones is tough on your circadian rhythm, and starting out sleep-deprived only makes things worse.

When you’re already tired, your body’s ability to adjust is reduced — and symptoms like fatigue, brain fog and poor sleep become even more pronounced.

Sleep deprivation also affects how well your body handles stress and change, both of which are part and parcel of long-haul travel. Prioritizing a good night’s sleep will set you up for a smoother recovery and a far more enjoyable trip.

(Image credit: JESHOOTS.com/Unsplash)

3. Have the airport drink

You’re waiting at the gate, travel book in hand, and the airport bar is calling. But before you order that pre-flight drink, consider this: airplane cabins are extremely dry, with humidity levels far lower than what your body’s used to.

That means you're more likely to get dehydrated mid-flight — and alcohol only speeds that up.

Dehydration can worsen jet lag symptoms like fatigue, headaches and trouble sleeping. Starting your flight already low on fluids makes it harder for your body to adjust to a new time zone.

While one drink might seem harmless, it could increase how wiped out you feel when you land. Instead, sip water throughout the flight to stay hydrated and jet lag-resistant.