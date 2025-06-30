Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be a record-breaking foldable — here’s why

A new leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be much thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, while also confirming other rumored specs.

There’s no doubt that foldable phones have gone from strength to strength in recent years, with some of the best foldable phones offering an unparalleled experience. However, while Samsung might have been the biggest name in the market, it has struggled to stand out compared to the competition in terms of hardware. But this could soon change, as a new leak from Setsuna Digital (via Android Authority) has stated that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will only be 8.9mm thick when closed, and 4.2mm when open.

(Image credit: Setsuna Digital @ Weibo)

If accurate, then this would mean that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be thinner than the Oppo Find N5, which is the current thinnest phone at 8.93mm thick. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 that the Z Fold 7 would replace measures 12mm thick when closed and 5.6mm when opened.

On top of that, the post from Setsuna also claims that the phone will feature a 6.5-inch external screen and an 8-inch internal screen. The phone is rumored to feature a 200MP main camera and a 10MP front camera with a 100-degree wide-angle lens, all powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. This isn't the first time we’ve heard these specs, as we’ve seen similar mentions in the past few months. For instance, Evan Blass recently revealed similar thickness and camera specs.

Not only that, Samsung itself has also teased that the Z Fold 7 will feature "cutting-edge performance and seamless AI integration optimized for the foldable format."

What about the Z Flip 7?

(Image credit: OnLeaks x AndroidHeadline)

The post also gives us some details about the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is stated to have an unfolded thickness of 6.5mm, a 4.1-inch external screen and a 6.9-inch internal display. The phone is also said to be coming with a 4,300 mAh battery. While there’s no mention of a chip, there are rumors that the phone will come with the Exynos chip in certain markets, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite in others.

If this leak is accurate, then there is no doubt that the Z Fold 7 would be incredibly thin. However, it should be noted that the Honor Magic V4 could be even thinner, with recent rumors stating that it could also be under 9mm thick.

There’s a lot to be excited about regarding the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked, and we don’t have long to wait before we get our first look at the new reveals. Samsung’s event is scheduled for July 9, so keep your eyes peeled for our full coverage of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Watch 8 as they are announced.