I drove the Volvo EX30 for a week — and it’s the EV I’d buy with my own money

Never judge a book by its cover. This timeless adage rings true because prior to my first drive with the Volvo EX30, I didn’t have the same level of enthusiasm or excitement I felt with other recent EVs I’ve tested — like the Lucid Air Touring, Dodge Charger EV, and Mercedes-Benz G 580. I suppose I’ve been jaded by all of them.

However, that all changed the moment I got into the Volvo EX30 and started to drive it. After testing out the Volvo EX40 earlier this year, I didn’t think that particular EV was a standout. It was good, but not great. I can tell you, though, that the EX30 is the best electric vehicle I've tested so far this year with good reason.

This all-electric sub compact SUV has a sleek design matched by an overhauled interior that’s as minimalist as it comes with its Nordic styling. Even better, its driving performance impresses on so many levels while matching the experience I’ve had with other sporty cars.

2025 Volvo EX30: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance Ultra Battery 69 kWh Motor Dual-motor AWD 0 to 60 mph 3.4 seconds Range 253 miles Horsepower 422 hp Wheels 19-inches MSRP $46,600 Price Tested $48,395

2025 Volvo EX30: Testing summary

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Don’t be fooled by its much smaller size because the Volvo EX30 packs a punch. The trim I tested, the 2025 Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance Ultra, feature dual-electric motors that deliver a 422 hp performance — so it’s mighty fast and responsive. I drove a total of 142.7 miles in my week’s worth of testing, reaching an impressive average efficiency of 3.4 mi/kWh.

This average beats out the Genesis GV60 and Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Edition, which both cost tens of thousands more than the Volvo EX30. Even though it’s rated for better efficiency than what I got, it’s still nonetheless impressive for an EV with a minuscule 69 kWh battery. In comparison, the Mach-E and GV60 have larger 91 and 77.4 kWh batteries, respectively.

Just as good is its faster Level 1 charging speeds at home. Using the supplied charger, the Volvo EX30 achieves an average rate of 3.66 mi/hr — better than the sluggish rate I got with the Genesis GV60.

This charging speed is more than enough for my daily commute to and from the train station, but I’d still recommend installing a Level 2 charger at home to get you a full charge overnight.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Volvo EX30 2025 Genesis GV60 Performance AWD 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Price tested $48,395 $69,900 $64,490 Total miles driven 142.7 miles 246.7 miles 187 miles Average Efficiency 3.4 mi/kWh 3.1 mi/kWh 2.3 mi/kWh Best long distance driving efficiency 3.3 mi/kWh 3 mi/kWh N/A Best short distance driving efficiency 3.8 mi/kWh 4.2 mi/kWh N/A Level 1 charging rate 3.66 mi/hr 1.41 mi/hr 2.25 mi/hr

2025 Volvo EX30: What I Like

Zippy performance, super easy to drive

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Tthe Volvo EX30’s driving performance is such a surprise because I didn’t think something as tiny as this could be fun.

Like I said, the Volvo EX30’s driving performance is such a surprise because I didn’t think something as tiny as this could be fun — but it is. For an SUV, it drives a lot like a sports car with its tight steering and substantial torque that make it so exhilarating to drive. Surprisingly, the small-ish steering wheel seemed odd at first, but it makes it feel much more responsive with the drive.

I thought the car would be underpowered compared to the Ford Mustang Mach-E, but the EX30 offers a much better driving experience in my opinion. It proves that small SUVs can have a sharp bite, and the EX30 is a testament to this. Best of all, it’s really easy for anyone to drive right from the get-go.

Minimalist interior design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

With the previous EX40 and XC40 Recharge, I was already aware of Volvo’s design philosophy. However, I have to admit that I was in for more of a surprise stepping inside of the EX30 because of how it sports an even more minimalist design.

The dashboard’s remarkably spartan, with very few knobs or buttons anywhere to be found — with the center 12.3-inch touchscreen display the only way to access many of its functions. It looks and feels alien at first because of the minimalist design, but I got used to it very quickly.

I also like the sustainable materials that Volvo leverages all throughout the cabin space, like fabric upholstery of the seats and accents all throughout the dashboard. Another smart design is the center armrest, which discreetly tucks away the cupholder and houses the buttons to control the windows.

Adaptive cruise control works on local roads

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

One of my favorite features in any car is adaptive cruise control. Usually it’s part of a package that adds to the cost, but it comes standard with the 2025 Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance Ultra. In fact, I’d recommend getting the Ultra trim over the cheaper Plus trim because the former comes with more advanced Driver assistance systems (ADAS) — plus the difference in price is less than $2,000.

What I love about the EX30’s adaptive cruise control is that it works anywhere, including local roads. Many high-end EVs don’t let me engage their adaptive cruise control systems because they don’t support local roads, like the Super Cruise Control system in EVs like the Cadillac Optiq and Chevrolet Blazer EV. This allows the EX30 to take control of the wheel and stay centered in the lane, all while providing the necessary acceleration and braking to maintain cruising speed.

Not only does all of this make adaptive cruise control more convenient, especially with longer distances, but it also makes traveling in the vehicle safer because it guides while I’m actively driving.

Auto park assist

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I’m usually nervous about using auto park assist because oftentimes they take forever to detect open spaces, but the EX30 has convinced me it’s an excellent parker. Thanks to the outstanding image quality from all the cameras around the vehicle, it’s able to detect an available spot almost right away.

Once I’ve made my selections on how I want the EX30 to park, the auto park assist feature does the rest to move the steering wheel to get it into the space. In total, it took about 30 seconds to go from start to finish. I’m just happy that it was able to detect a spot much faster than other EVs I’ve tested.

Frameless side mirrors

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Another one of Volvo’s hallmark designs are the frameless side mirrors on the EX30. I’ve seen this already in the other two Volvos I’ve driven and the Polestar 2, and I really wish more car makers would incorporate this design into their vehicles.

I really love how it adds to the EX30’s already minimalist design philosophy, but I also appreciate how the blind spot sensor lights take up a good portion of the mirror — so that I can easily tell in all driving conditions if there’s something there or not.

Panoramic roof

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I’m a sucker for panoramic roofs, and I can’t get enough of the sprawling views of the sky with the fixed glass roof in the Volvo EX30. It covers nearly the entire cabin space, but thankfully there’s a protective UV coating that mitigates the sun’s harmful rays from toasting me.

That said, I wish the roof came with a proper sun shade to add more cover and privacy, though one’s available as an add-on accessory.

Key card system

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Adding on to the vehicle’s minimalism, the EX30 ditches traditional key fobs and instead offers a unique key card system to open and start up the vehicle. Since I use a MagSafe wallet instead of a traditional one, I like this implementation because it’s one less thing I have to worry about remembering when I put the keys last.

By simply placing the key card over the window frame, it unlocks/locks the vehicle — while turning on the EX30 requires me to place the keycard in the wireless charging pad underneath the display.

Of course, the only problem with this is that I can’t remotely unlock the vehicle, but Volvo does offer a digital key that gives you control through its app.

2025 Volvo EX30: What I Don't Like

Not a whole lot of storage

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Since the EX30 is a compact SUV, storage space comes at a premium. The center console armrest in between the front seats doesn't have a lot of space, while the backseat doesn’t have an armrest to pull down — nor are there any cupholders.

Additionally, there’s not as much legroom in the back for taller passengers to stretch. However, I think the EX30 boasts better legroom than the comparably sized Hyundai Kona Electric. I still love the utility it offers, despite having a smaller trunk space, especially when I can fold over the back seats for extra room.