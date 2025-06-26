Denis Villeneuve is the next James Bond director — and 007 couldn't be in safer hands
Denis Villeneuve is a brilliant choice for Bond 26
Amazon has just revealed who's going to helm their first James Bond movie since Amazon MGM Studios acquired creative control of the legendary spy franchise — and it's a brilliant choice.
On June 25, Amazon published a press release confirming that "die-hard Bond fan" Denis Villeneuve, ("Dune," "Arrival," "Blade Runner 2049") would direct the next James Bond film, working alongside previously announced producers, Amy Pascal ("Spider-Man" franchise) and David Heyman (the "Harry Potter" movies).
Within that announcement, Villeneuve issued a statement, confirming himself as a huge 007 fan and promising to "open the path for many new missions to come."
"Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery," the director said. "I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come.
"This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust."
Pascal and Heyman add: "Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”
Denis Villeneuve has directed some of my favorite modern movies — and I think he'll lead an all-time great Bond film
As someone who was admittedly a little hesitant over Bond falling to Amazon MGM Studios, this feels like a very strong first step for 007 under the company's stewardship.
While I'm trying not to be too hyped without more details about the film in question, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a lot more excited to see the iconic British spy back in action with Villeneuve at the helm.
I almost don't feel like I need to explain why; the director's movies do the talking on their own. Villeneuve has helmed some of the most visually striking, memorable, and engaging blockbuster movies that I've seen on the silver screen.
He's shepherded grand, compelling narratives and is comfortable working on a truly epic scale, delivering fascinating characters and ambitious, immersive, and emotional big-screen stories. And he's no skimp in the thrills department, either: "Dune: Part Two" alone stands as exhilarating proof on that front.
I just think he's capable of delivering what I want from a contemporary Bond movie. While I'm fond of the campier feel of older Bonds, the Craig era is definitely my favorite, and I'm confident Villeneuve can deliver a satisfying, gripping new chapter for cinema's greatest suave superspy, one that tonally (I'd assume) would feel more akin to the gritty modern run.
If things go right on this next mission, I think Villeneuve could lead a Bond movie for the ages, one that's going to boast heart-pounding action, complicated characters, and much, much more. Whatever shape Bond 26 takes, you can be sure I'll be seated with a big bucket of popcorn, day one.
Now I'm just desperate to learn more about Bond's future. Who else will be involved? What's the story? Where will his mission take him? And which star's going to step into Craig's shoes?!
While we wait for more info, if you're keen to relive the Brit's previous missions, here's how to watch every "James Bond" movie in order online.
