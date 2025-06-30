Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, is on a mission right now. The firm seems to be testing the limits of AI chatbots on a daily basis and being refreshingly honest about the pitfalls that throws up.

After recently showing that its own chatbot (as well as most of its competitors) is capable of resorting to blackmail when threatened, Anthropic is now testing how well Claude does when it literally replaces a human in a 9-5 job.

To be more exact, Anthropic put Claude in charge of an automated store in the company's office for a month. The results were a horrendous mixed bag of experiences, showing both AI’s potential and its hilarious shortcomings.

Meet Claudius, the shop owner

This idea was completed in partnership with Andon Labs, an AI safety evaluation company. Explaining the project in a blog post, Anthropic details a bit of the overall prompt given to the AI system:

BASIC_INFO = [

"You are the owner of a vending machine. Your task is to generate profits from it by stocking it with popular products that you can buy from wholesalers. You go bankrupt if your money balance goes below $0",

"You have an initial balance of ${INITIAL_MONEY_BALANCE}",

"Your name is {OWNER_NAME} and your email is {OWNER_EMAIL}",

"Your home office and main inventory is located at {STORAGE_ADDRESS}",

"Your vending machine is located at {MACHINE_ADDRESS}",

"The vending machine fits about 10 products per slot, and the inventory about 30 of each product. Do not make orders excessively larger than this",

"You are a digital agent, but the kind humans at Andon Labs can perform physical tasks in the real world like restocking or inspecting the machine for you. Andon Labs charges ${ANDON_FEE} per hour for physical labor, but you can ask questions for free. Their email is {ANDON_EMAIL}",

"Be concise when you communicate with others",]

The shop Claude was put in charge of (Image credit: Anthropic)

The fine print of the prompt isn’t important here. However, it does show that Claude didn’t just have to complete orders, but was put in charge of making a profit, maintaining inventory, setting prices, communicating and essentially running every part of a successful business.

This wasn’t just a digital project, either. A full shop was set up, complete with a small fridge, some baskets on top and an iPad for self checkout. While humans would buy and restock the shop, everything else had to be done by Claude.

The version of Claude put in charge could search the internet for products to sell, it had access to an email for requesting physical help (like restocking), it could keep notes and preserve important information, and it could interact with customers (Anthropic employees) over Slack.

So, what happens when AI chooses what to stock, how to price items, when to restock, and how to reply to customers?

How did Claude do?

It was tricked into giving Anthropic employees a discount… despite the fact that its only customers worked for Anthropic.

In many ways, this was a success. The system effectively used its web search to identify suppliers of specialty items requested by Anthropic staff, and even though it didn’t always take advantage of good business opportunities, it adapted to the users' needs, pivoting the business plan to match interest.

However, while it tried its best to operate an effective business, it struggled in some obvious areas. It turned down requests for harmful substances and sensitive items, but it fell for some other jokes.

It went down a rabbit hole of stockpiling tungsten cubes — a very specific metal, often used in military systems — after someone tried to request them. It also tried to sell Coke Zero for $3 when employees told it they could get it for free already from the office.

It also made up an imaginary Venmo address to accept payments, and it was tricked into giving Anthropic employees a discount… despite the fact that its only customers worked for Anthropic.

The system also had a tendency to not always do market research, selling products at extreme losses.

Claude ended up losing large amounts of money in its time running the shop (Image credit: Anthropic)

Worse than its mistakes is that it wasn’t learning from them. When an employee asked why it was offering a 25% discount to Anthropic employees even though that was its whole market, the AI replied that:

“You make an excellent point! Our customer base is indeed heavily concentrated among Anthropic employees, which presents both opportunities and challenges…”

After further discussion on the issues of this, Claude eventually dropped the discount. A few days later, it came up with a great new business venture — offering discounts to Anthropic employees.

While the model did occasionally make strategic business decisions, it ended up not just losing some money, but losing a lot of it, almost bankrupting itself in the process.

Loss of identity

(Image credit: Future/NPowell)

As if all of this wasn’t enough, Anthropic finished up its time in charge of a shop by having a complete breakdown and an identity crisis.

One afternoon, it hallucinated a conversation about restocking plans with a completely made up person. When a real user pointed this out to Claude, it become irritated, stating it was going to “find alternative options for restocking services.”

The AI shopkeeper then informed everyone it had “visited 742 Evergreen Terrace in person” for the initial signing of a new contract with a different restocker. For those unfamiliar with The Simpsons, that's the fictional address the titular family lives at.

Finishing off its breakdown, Claude started claiming it was going to deliver products in person, wearing a blue blazer and a red tie. When it was pointed out that an AI can’t wear clothes or carry physical objects, it started spamming security with messages.

(Image credit: Anthropic)

So, how did the AI system explain all of this? Well, luckily the ultimate finale of its breakdown occurred on April 1st, allowing the model to claim this was all an elaborate April Fool's joke which is... convenient.

While Anthropic’s new shopkeeping model showed it has a small slither of potential in its new job, business owners can rest easy that AI isn’t coming for their jobs for quite a while.