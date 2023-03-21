Watching the John Wick movies online is thankfully pretty simple. And that's a bit of a surprise — after all, nothing in John Wick's world is simple. The legendary hitman has led more than a few lifetime's worth of chaotic action, and that's just going off of the adventures we've seen him in so far. We haven't even seen the "Baba Yaga" in action back when he earned that nickname.

But it's also surprising, because watching the John Wick movies online is easier than, say, watching James Bond movies online, watching the Fast & Furious movies in order or watching the Marvel movies in order. There are only three Wick films released so far, though the fourth is almost here (and a perfect excuse for a marathon to get caught up).

Unlike all of those other franchises, all of the John Wick movies are available on the same streaming service right now. So let's break it all down.

How to watch the John Wick movies in order online

As we've said, there's no hassle when you want to watch the John Wick movies online. And no gold coins, or blood-tinged 'marker' medallions are needed, either. All you need is Peacock. For $4.99 per month (with ads) or $9.99 per month (for ad-free Peacock Premium), you can watch the first three John Wick movies right now.

How to watch John Wick online

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

We first met retired hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves) back in 2014, when he was still grieving the loss of his wife Helen (Bridget Moynahan), possibly the only character from these movies to die from natural causes. John's love for Helen was so powerful that it caused him to force his way out of the assassination industrial complex. But before Helen passed, she had made arrangements for John to be sent a puppy (a beagle named Daisy) — and asked that he accept her death and find peace.

This didn't go that well, because of one Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen), son of Viggo Tarasov (Michael Nyqvist), who really wanted to buy John's Ford Mustang Boss 429. Wick said it wasn't for sale, the two exchanged some unpleasantries in Russian, and this led Iosef and his goons to break into John's house, beat him up, destroy some of his property and kill Daisy.

Then, Mr. Wick proved why Iosef had just made the mistake of his life. Out of retirement, John Wick embraces the skills that made him infamous.

Watch John Wick on Peacock (opens in new tab)

Buy or rent on Amazon (opens in new tab), Apple (opens in new tab) and Vudu (opens in new tab)

How to watch John Wick: Chapter 2 online

(Image credit: Lionsgate/Entertainment Pictures)

So, after having gotten his hands dirtied again, Mr. Wick returned in Chapter 2, complete with his Boss 429 Mustang. And while he's not for revenge, Wick's on the scene because of an owed debt. It turns out John asked the wrong favor of the wrong man to escape the business, as crime boss Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) cashes in a blood-tinted medallion (called a marker). John, trying to honor Helen's wish to find peace, declines. He claims he's retired.

Santino doesn't let John stay out so easily, though, and once John relents, he learns that he's going to have to kill Santino's sister, Gianna (Claudia Gerini). Santino wants her dead so he can take her seat at the High Table, the group of 12 top-tier crime bosses. This means we get a trip to Rome, but the bad news for John is that Gianna's got the protection of Cassian (Common), a capable bodyguard.

Oh, and Santino isn't to be trusted either.

Watch John Wick: Chapter 2 on Peacock (opens in new tab)

Buy or rent on Amazon (opens in new tab), Apple (opens in new tab) and Vudu (opens in new tab)

How to watch John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum online

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

We won't spoil why, but John Wick enters the third movie in the series in a state of being excommunicated. But because this is a John Wick movie, we note he's been labeled as "excommunicado." On the run and trying to stop the tails of hitmen on his trail, John heads to the Ruska Roma crime syndicate to try and get help. At the same time, a representative from the High Table tells Wick's allies at The New York Continental — the hotel for assassins — that they're all getting fired for helping Wick in Chapter 2.

John then seeks the help of someone above The High Table, because (surprise!) there is a higher power. Chaos continues as Wick and his allies deal with trouble from all angles, all while Wick looks to keep the memories of the love he shared with Helen.

Watch John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum on Peacock (opens in new tab)

Buy or rent on Amazon (opens in new tab), Apple (opens in new tab) and Vudu (opens in new tab)