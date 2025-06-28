Experts recommend the 'caveman method' for keeping your house cool in a heatwave — here's how it works

When the summer months arrive, we often find ourselves rejoicing at the hot weather. It's time to light the grills, play in the sprinklers and enjoy long days outside. And then, suddenly, it's too hot.

As heat waves hit, we find ourselves fervently searching for a solution to cool down — especially, our homes. How will we endure the day? And how, oh how, will we sleep at night? While the sell-out fan of the summer is a great option, there's so much more you can do to help reduce the heat in your home.

While my first instinct is to run around the house opening up as many windows as possible, after many years writing about tips and tricks around your home, I know better. In fact, it can actually be the worst thing you can do.

But, I've never heard it described like this and I wholeheartedly approve. Introducing door and window expert Joseph Holman, CEO of Green Doors, who explains to keep your home cool, you should "think of it like a cave".

What is the 'caveman method'?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

What we're aptly calling the "caveman method", is the idea is that we should resort to living like our home is a cave and then, we'll be a lot cooler.

Joseph explains the logic behind it: "A cave is cool in heatwaves because it is dark and doesn't have direct sunlight or a direct entrance for the heat. You want to probably mimic that".

But, how? Well, while you've instinctively tried to invite a breeze into your home through open windows and doors, you actually want to avoid it. Instead, Holman recommends you keep everything closed for the entire time it's hot.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Reduce sunlight and stop the movement of the outside air inside. Even switching off the lights will help you with that". Joseph Holman, CEO of Green Doors

Basically, you should be treating your home like you're hiding in a cave. Keep the warm air outside — and make sure you're not inviting it in.

Even if you think the area of your house is shaded and therefore a cooler spot, by opening a window or door, you're still bringing hot air into the house regardless of how much shade is outside.

Ultimately, Joseph says, you want to "reduce sunlight and stop the movement of the outside air inside. Even switching off the lights will help you with that".

If you've got AC, Joseph adds, you wouldn't be opening doors or windows through fear of letting the cool air out and wasting it. In reverse, if you're not running AC, but you open the doors or windows, you're letting hot air in.

Save $50 Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist: was $249 now $199 at Amazon This fan is the perfect companion for hot weather. It's portable, rechargeable, can be used indoors or outdoor and comes with a detachable misting tank that'll cool you down even further. In our Shark FlexBreeze review, we said: "It cools you off like a cucumber in a lux grocery store". And with a $50 saving, it's an excellent deal for such a premium product.

Long-term solutions

(Image credit: Ikea)

In the short-term, keeping your windows and doors shut is a great trick for handling a heat wave. And going full caveman will certainly help you when it comes to those hot summer days (and sleepless nights).

But, there's long-term methods you also want to consider.

For this, Joseph says: "If you want to protect your home from the hat longer term, I would recommend investing in tinted film for windows to reflect the heat, as well as installing integral blinds as a smart way to control the temperature in your home.

"You can install integral blinds without changing the doors and windows themsevles, simply by changing the glazing units".

Adding: "They are a great space saver and will last longer than external blinds, which can be damaged much more easily".

He also recommends modern glass for its superior reflective qualities, as well as roller blind canopies as another excellent option for keeping the direct sunlight away from your doors.

I know I'm certainly looking for more ways to cool down my home and rather than waiting for the next heat wave to hit and regretting ignoring Joseph's advice, I think we can all be better prepared.