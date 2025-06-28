5 best movies you missed in theaters in 2025 (so far), that you can stream right now

Every year, at least a few quality movies don’t get the attention they deserve. While I was delighted to see the likes of “Sinners” break out and find a larger audience, plenty of other flicks weren’t so fortunate and didn’t get their equally deserved moment in the spotlight.

We’re now almost halfway through 2025, and this year is proving no exception. For all the great films that have earned critical plaudits and audience adulation, off to the side in the shadows, you’ll find some must-watch movies that struggled to break into the mainstream.

The good news is that, thanks to streaming, these movies have a second shot at gaining some deserved attention, so even if you missed them in theatres, you can still circle back to watch them in the comfort of your own home.

I’ve been to the cinema more than 40 times in 2025 already, and of all the flicks I’ve seen on the big screen, these are the five that you (probably) missed but can stream right now.

‘Restless’

Restless | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Restless” is an utterly rage-inducing watch as you witness protagonist Nicky (Lyndsey Marshal) spiral further and further as she attempts to deal with a nightmare neighbor.

A salt-of-the-earth care worker, Nicky’s quiet life is upended when a party animal, with a highly questionable circle of friends, moves in next door and disrupts her peace. With the authorities disinterested in helping resolve the matter, this typically mid-mannered woman is forced to take matters into her own hands as a lack of sleep sees her start to lose her grip on reality.

Lyndsey Marshal is electric in the leading role, and Nicky’s arc is seriously sympathetic, especially when the new neighbor, Deano (Aston McAuley), becomes increasingly aggressive after Nicky begs him to turn his music down so she can get some much-needed rest.

Playing on Nicky’s sense of powerlessness, “Restless” will have you almost shaking with anger as much of its runtime is dedicated to watching the likeable lead beaten down and intimidated by the, unfortunately, realistic situation.

The ending attempts to bring a sense of catharsis, but it goes a little too far into slapstick territory, but at least it closes things on a more hopeful note.

Buy or rent on Prime Video now

‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’

THE BALLAD OF WALLIS ISLAND - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters March 28 - YouTube Watch On

“The Ballad of Wallis Island” earned my affection from its very first scene. This overlooked comedy-drama is consistently chuckle-worthy, largely thanks to the sharp comedic spirit of Tim Key, but underneath the gentle gags is an emotionally impactful tale with a melancholic edge.

Charles Heath (Key) is a lottery winner living on the remote Wallis Island, who opts to spend his winnings on convincing his musician heroes, Herb McGwyer (Tom Basden) and Nell Mortimer (Carey Mulligan), to reunite and play a special one-off concert just for him.

McGwyer Mortimer, a fictional folk duo with more than a little bit of Fleetwood Mac about them, were once surging up the charts, but a decade prior disbanded in acrimony, and haven’t played together since. Once on the Welsh island, they begin to reminisce on the past, and before long, old romantic tensions have sparked up, with Charles very much trying to play peacemaker.

Those craving high-stakes drama or fiery confrontations won’t find them here, but instead “The Ballad of Wallis Island” offers something much richer, a genuine soul.

It’s wonderfully warming, with just the right amount of wistfulness. Plus, the McGwyer Mortimer tunes performed by Basden and Mulligan are fantastic.

Watch on Peacock now

‘Drop’

DROP | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Drop” is probably as close to a modern-day Alfred Hitchcock movie as you could possibly get, and as any fan of the Master of Suspense will tell you, that is a massive compliment.

Violet Gates (Meghann Fahy) is a widowed mother, reluctantly leaving her young son at home, to meet a singleton at a swanky restaurant at the insistence of her sister (Violett Beane). Her date is the handsome and extremely charming Henry (Brandon Sklenar), and just when Violet is considering letting her defenses down, she receives a mysterious text message.

The unidentified messenger informs her that sinister figures have taken her son and sister hostage, and will murder them unless Violet does exactly what they instruct and kills Henry. Thrust into a nightmare date, Violet attempts to protect her family while unmasking those behind the murderous plot.

Director Christopher Landon expertly builds tension throughout, and each new plot wrinkle is dished out at a well-considered clip. Sure, you might be able to guess the big reveal (the killer's identity is a little obvious), but even if you figure out the destination, the road to get there is a complete blast.

Buy or rent on Prime Video now

‘The Surfer’

THE SURFER | Official Trailer | In theaters May 2nd - YouTube Watch On

Nicolas Cage continues to pick interesting projects, and “The Surfer” is another wild entry in his filmography that lets the veteran actor go completely off the rails. It’s perhaps his most unhinged role since 2018’s “Mandy,” and presents an increasingly surreal descent into madness.

Cage plays an unnamed man who brings his son to a stunning beach for a spot of surfing. The oceanside setting is where the man grew up, and where he plans to buy a plush home just a stone's throw away from the glittering sand. However, their attempts to catch some waves are ruined when the residents rebuff them and declare that surfing on the beach is for “locals only.”

Refusing to walk away from the conflict, the man sticks around and endures several days of sheer torment as his life falls apart around him, and even his own identity is called into question. Finding great success in the thick sense of mystery — you'll soon wonder as to why the locals are being so cruel to Cage’s character — “The Surfer” is a movie where you need to embrace the chaos.

Sadly, its narrative ambitions prove to be overstretched, with an ending that fails to bring things to a truly satisfying conclusion. Nevertheless, at its peak, “The Surfer” is mesmerizing.

Buy or rent on Prime Video now

‘Presence’

Presence Trailer #1 (2025) - YouTube Watch On

Your enjoyment of “Presence” will most likely come down to how much you can appreciate a movie for trying something new. On the surface, this supernatural horror-thriller appears fairly cookie-cutter, but its unique element comes in the way Steven Soderbergh opts to frame proceedings.

See, “Presence” is a haunted-house movie told from the perspective of the unseen entity that is watching the Payne family, who have just moved into a large new suburban house, unaware of its ghostly occupant. Rather than the spectre being a mystery to viewers, they are literally the POV character.

I suspect some viewers will find “Presence” unbearably slow, but I enjoyed the family drama and the increasing sense of unease that builds up to a sombre finale. Much of what works about "Presence" is also a credit to the cast, which is anchored by Callina Liang, Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan and Eddy Maday.

Even if the movie’s narrative credentials come up a little short on occasion, at a trim 85 minutes, there’s no time to get bored, and Soderbergh plays up the movie’s original perspective in some creative ways. The general sense of dread in the air also adds to the stakes and keeps you invested throughout.

Watch on Hulu now