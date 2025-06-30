Apple smart glasses just tipped for 2027 launch — and there's 6 other 'head-mounted' wearable devices on the way

We've heard a bunch of rumors about Apple's plans for smart glasses, and other wearable head gear, but those plans may be grander than we initially thought. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has at least 7 different head-bound devices in development right now.

According to the analyst's report, "Apple views head-mounted devices as the next major trend in consumer electronics." Which may explain why it's putting so much work into developing different options.

Apparently this includes three Vision series products and four different kinds of smart glasses. None of these are expected to arrive in 2026, and the first releases are planned to arrive from 2027. Kuo claims that 5 of these products have "confirmed development timelines," while the final 2 are still TBD.

Apple's head-worn devices: What are these 7 products?

The first new product set to arrive is apparently the Ray-Ban-like smart glasses, with projected shipments of 3-5 million units in 2027. However, he believes an M5-powered Vision Pro, which is otherwise unchanged from the current model, is set to go into mass production in Q3 of this year.

Kuo claims that these glasses will have no display functionality — instead relying on audio playback, cameras, video recording and an AI that can analyze the world around you. There will also apparently be voice and gesture controls to go along with it.

Kuo's report predicts that a lightweight "Vision Air" will enter mass production in Q3 2027, with a 40% reduction in weight, lower price tag and "Apple's latest flagship iPhone processor."

Meanwhile, the 2nd generation Vision Pro is expected to arrive in late 2028, with a new lighter design, a lower price and a "Mac-grade processor."

Apple's XR glasses

In terms of glasses, late 2028 is also when Kuo predicts a set of XR glasses will arrive, complete with a liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) color display — plus voice and gesture controls. AI support is said to be critical to its success.

Some kind of tethered display accessory is also said to have been in development, but has been paused since last year. Apparently, this was delayed because it doesn't have what Apple needs to better compete with rival products.

It's unclear what the final seventh device actually is, and Kuo doesn't go into details about what might be involved.

Between Meta's Project Orion AR glasses and current Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses, Google's Android XR glasses, Samsung's Project Moohan and upstarts like Xreal, Apple really has its work cut our for it.

The competition is heating up, and right now 2027 seems like a very long way away.