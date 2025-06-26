I just got a first look at Coca-Cola’s new Star Wars cans and AR holograms — and both are cooler than you’d expect

Blue milk might be Star Wars canon, but for fans like me here on Earth, Coca-Cola is a little more iconic. Now, Star Wars and Coca-Cola are coming together in a new collaboration featuring 30 collectible character cans and an AR experience that turns you into a hologram — and I got an early look at it all.

In what’s being called the “Refresh Your Galaxy” campaign (the corresponding, easter egg-laden video can be watched on YouTube), Coca-Cola is releasing a limited-edition collection of cans and bottles featuring bespoke character designs from all corners of the Star Wars universe.

There are classics like Darth Vader and C-3PO, all the way through icons from Disney+ series like Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano.

Then there are some particularly charming nods across the lineup of Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero products.

My favorite is a toss up between Princess Leia (I still get emotional over the late Carrie Fisher) and K-2SO, the hilariously blunt former Imperial security droid we met in Rogue One but more recently got to see more of in Andor Season 2.

Here’s what (or should I say, who) to expect to see in full collection:

Original Taste: Lando Calrissian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Queen Amidala, Kylo Ren, Ahsoka Tano, Darth Maul, K-2SO, Boba Fett, Poe Dameron, The Mandalorian, Cassian Andor, General Grievous and Emperor Palpatine

Lando Calrissian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Queen Amidala, Kylo Ren, Ahsoka Tano, Darth Maul, K-2SO, Boba Fett, Poe Dameron, The Mandalorian, Cassian Andor, General Grievous and Emperor Palpatine Zero Sugar: Darth Vader, Yoda, Princess Leia, Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Han Solo, BB-8, C-3PO, R2-D2, Finn, Rey, Grogu, and an Imperial Stormtrooper

It’s worth noting that some characters will only be available on Coca-Cola products sold at Disneyland and Disney World parks: The Mandalorian and Grogu; First Order Stormtrooper; and Chewbacca.

In other words, avid collectors may want to plan a trip to Galaxy’s Edge for sometime after July 7, which is when the collaboration will officially roll out. (And yes, a 7/7 launch date is almost definitely a nod to A New Hope’s 1977 release.)

Plus, Refresh Your Galaxy includes the new Holocreator augmented reality experience accessed by scanning a can or downloading the special campaign app. It lets you record yourself as a Star Wars-style hologram, complete with glowing blue projection lines and subtle signal interference as though you’re being projected by R2-D2.

(Image credit: Future)

As part of the experience you can choose a character type like Jedi, Sith or even Twi’lek, then record a short message and watch it beam into surroundings through a smartphone camera. I always knew I’d make an excellent Stormtrooper, but that didn’t make seeing my face under the helmet any less awesome.

Together, the collectible cans and AR hologram feature hit that sweet spot between nostalgia and innovation that, to me, keep fans of all ages in mind.

Whether you’re into the thrill of tracking down every character design for a collection or just want to drop a hologram version of yourself into your group chat reporting from the Black Spire Outpost, this campaign is one of the most thoughtful Star War collaborations of recent years.