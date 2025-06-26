I gave the DJI Mavic 4 Pro 5 stars but you still can’t buy it in the US — I’d recommend these 3 drones instead

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro made headlines when DJI first announced it in May just gone. I was one of the first people to review what I call the most powerful consumer drone yet, and I was floored by its 100MP Hasselblad camera, smooth 6K/60fps video, long flight time, and new RC Pro 2 controller.

But the drone also made headlines for another reason... DJI announced that it wouldn't be making the Mavic 4 Pro available in the U.S. market upon its global launch. This didn't come as a surprise to many drone pilots who have been aware of talks of a DJI ban circulating for over a year, but that doesn't stop it from being an absolute bummer.

The Mavic 4 Pro is a mind-blowing drone, and many users in the U.K., Europe, Australia, and other parts of the world have been lucky enough to fly or own it.

But for Americans who can't get the drone (yet, that may change in the future), fret not. I'm a licensed drone pilot, and I test the best drones, and there are alternatives from DJI available. They may not all be as powerful as the Mavic 4 Pro, as that drone has set a new standard, but they're still extremely good.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro

The first alternative on this list is, of course, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, the Mavic 4 Pro's predecessor. With the RC controller, it's priced similarly to the Mavic 4 Pro: it'll set you back by $2,199 / £2,367. While its successor captures 6K/60fps footage, the Mavic 3 Pro captures 5.1K/50fps, which is still fantastic and extremely smooth. It's got 10-bit D-Log M too to capture a wide dynamic range and 1.07 billion individual hues for more freedom in post-production and while color grading.

Omnidirectional obstacle avoidance is also at play here, letting you fly with more confidence. The Mavic 3 Pro's flight time stands at 43 minutes (8 minutes fewer than the Mavic 4 Pro), so you can undertake long flights.

Similar to its successor, the Mavic 3 Pro utilizes three cameras (with a three-axis mechanical gimbal for stabilizing footage): 48MP Medium Tele, 20MP Hasselblad and 12MP Tele. It's excellent for any kind of landscape and nature shot, really.

DJI Air 3S

The DJI Air 3S sits at the top of our best drones buying guide, and it's my favorite drone — I rarely go anywhere without it. Again, not as advanced as the DJI Mavic 4 Pr,o but I believe it's the next best thing. It's extremely easy to fly with either the RC-N3 or the RC-2 controller, and it captures stunning 4K/60fps footage, detailed RAW photos, and a wide dynamic range in D-Log M.

Unlike the Mavic series, the Air 3S utilizes two cameras — 12MP/50MP Wide-Angle and 48MP Medium Tele — and the photos it captures are incredibly detailed, even while using the drone's 9x digital zoom. Its flight time is two minutes longer than the Mavic 3 Pro's, too!

You also get 42GB of internal storage and a slot for a microSD card, and omnidirectional obstacle sensors to avoid crashing into objects. The Air 3S is also a more affordable alternative to the Mavic series, so if you want to save money while waiting for the Mavic 4 Pro but still want a highly capable drone, I'd recommend the Air 3S any day.

See sample footage and images in my full DJI Air 3S review.

DJI Flip

This one's a bit of a wild card, as the DJI Flip is what I'd describe as a cheap drone — its price tag is nearly a third of the DJI Mavic 4 Pro! But that doesn't mean you should underestimate the Flip. It's a great budget alternative if, again, you want to save for the Mavic 4 Pro. It's the easiest drone to get a hang of, and I'd recommend getting the RC-2 controller for it (700-nits of brightness packed into its touchscreen) for easy and comfortable flying. And if you're a Star Wars fan, I think you'll really enjoy its design as it looks like a droid.

Unlike the Air 3S, the Flip has just one camera that takes 48MP stills, and they look absolutely beautiful. A three-axis mechanical gimbal is at play here, again, so you don't have to worry about footage being shaky. Again, the drone captures 4K/60fps footage or FHD/100fps slow-mo footage.

What I love about the Flip is that it's under 249g, so you don't necessarily need to register with the F.A.A. in the U.S. or the C.A.A. in the U.K. to fly it — unlike the other two drones on this list. Although it's lightweight, you'll have to be mindful of gusts of wind as they can knock the Flip off course. Obstacle avoidance is also limited to front-facing only, so you'll need to watch for hindrances.

See sample footage and images in my full DJI Flip review.

So, while you wait for the DJI Mavic 4 Pro to hopefully land in the U.S. market someday, is there any drone you'll be buying to pass the time? Or to step up your aerial photography skills before taking to the sky with the Mavic 4 Pro? Let me know in the comments below!