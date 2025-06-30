Anker expands power bank recall to include five more products — how to tell if your charger is affected
More Power Bank 10000 models face recall
After announcing a global recall of its Power Core 10,000 power banks in early June, Anker is expanding the recall to include five more models.
The initial recall came after 19 reports of portable chargers catching fire and exploding. The latest recall follows a previous one of the PowerCore 10000 model number A1642 in October 2024.
The newly recalled portable charging devices are:
- Anker MagGo Power Bank 10000 Model A1652
- Anker Power Bank 10000 Model A1257
- Anker Power Bank 20000 Model A1647
- Anker Zolo Power Bank 20000 Model A1681
- Anker Zolo Power Bank 20000 Model A1689
So far other Anker chargers like the Primer 27,650 mAh, one of our picks for the best portable chargers, are not affected by the recall.
The earlier recall impacted more than 1.1 million devices sold in the United States. Anker has not said how many new products make up the expansion.
Affected products were purchased between June 1, 2016 and December 31, 2022.
How to replace your power bank or get a gift card
Anker has said that it will replace the affected models or offer $30 gift cards for to the company's online store.
To receive replacements or gift cards, you'll need submit a photo of your device with the serial number visible and prove that you've disposed of the power bank properly.
Anker is requesting a "photo of the recalled portable charger with the submission date and the word 'recall' or 'recalled' written on it in permanent marker."
To dispose of the chargers, you should not just throw it in the trash, though be aware that your local municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center might not accept them.
"Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
We have found that in general, if your closest center won't take electronics, they will tell you which ones do or provide alternatives.
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
