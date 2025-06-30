Anker expands power bank recall to include five more products — how to tell if your charger is affected

After announcing a global recall of its Power Core 10,000 power banks in early June, Anker is expanding the recall to include five more models.

The initial recall came after 19 reports of portable chargers catching fire and exploding. The latest recall follows a previous one of the PowerCore 10000 model number A1642 in October 2024.

The newly recalled portable charging devices are:

Anker MagGo Power Bank 10000 Model A1652

Anker Power Bank 10000 Model A1257

Anker Power Bank 20000 Model A1647

Anker Zolo Power Bank 20000 Model A1681

Anker Zolo Power Bank 20000 Model A1689

So far other Anker chargers like the Primer 27,650 mAh, one of our picks for the best portable chargers, are not affected by the recall.

The earlier recall impacted more than 1.1 million devices sold in the United States. Anker has not said how many new products make up the expansion.

Affected products were purchased between June 1, 2016 and December 31, 2022.

How to replace your power bank or get a gift card

Anker has said that it will replace the affected models or offer $30 gift cards for to the company's online store.

To receive replacements or gift cards, you'll need submit a photo of your device with the serial number visible and prove that you've disposed of the power bank properly.

Anker is requesting a "photo of the recalled portable charger with the submission date and the word 'recall' or 'recalled' written on it in permanent marker."

To dispose of the chargers, you should not just throw it in the trash, though be aware that your local municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center might not accept them.

"Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

We have found that in general, if your closest center won't take electronics, they will tell you which ones do or provide alternatives.