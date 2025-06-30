Recommended reading

I’ve been waiting for this: Nvidia RTX 5080, 5070 Ti and 5070 SUPER could finally fix the biggest flaw — not enough VRAM

Nvidia could be going SUPER soon

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
One common complaint about Nvidia’s RTX 50-series GPUs amongst PC gamers has been the amount of video memory (VRAM) for what you pay. DLSS 4 and neural rendering help lighten the load, but demanding AAA titles can still push systems to their limits quickly.

But it seems as if Team Green has a plan for this, as according to Kopite7kimi on X (who has been largely reliable with rumors), an RTX 5080 SUPER, 5070 Ti SUPER and 5070 SUPER are in the works. Let’s talk about them.

RTX 50 SUPER Series specs (rumored)

Swipe to scroll horizontally

GPU

RTX 5080 SUPER

RTX 5080

RTX 5070 Ti SUPER

RTX 5070 Ti

RTX 5070 SUPER

RTX 5070

CUDA Cores

10752

10752

8960

8960

6400

6144

Video Memory

24GB GDDR7

16GB GDDR7

24GB GDDR7

16GB GDDR7

18GB GDDR7

12GB GDDR7

TGP

415 Watts

360 Watts

350 Watts

300 Watts

275 Watts

250 Watts

Future-proofed (if true)

RTX 5070 vs RTX 5070 Ti

Elements like ray tracing cores, wattage and clock speed may be important in the mix of a GPU. But VRAM is one of the more crucial elements of a good graphics card.

Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing in overdrive mode can push 16GB' Alan Wake 2 can go north of 12GB; and don’t even get me started on Indiana Jones.

On top of that, higher resolutions will up that demand, too, and with 4K gaming quickly becoming the thing, you need much more headroom. And that 12GB limit on the 5070 was one of my big gripes in my Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 review.

To up all these cards by 8GB is going to assure more capabilities to withstand the consistently growing VRAM demands of AAA titles.

How much? And when could they launch?

RTX 5070 vs RTX 5070 Ti

But the big questions are always going to be price and release date.

Historically, the SUPER updates have either been given the same MSRP as their originals, or have actually been around $150 cheaper. However, it seems like MSRP is just pure fiction.

Unless stock issues change and the general tariff-fueled landscape alters dramatically, I have to use common sense and predict that trend will continue. I’d love to be pleasantly surprised though!

As for when they launch, looking back, SUPERs usually launch around 9-12 months after the normal models. This could mean a possible CES 2026 launch in January, but given we’re already seeing possible specs from a reliable leaker, it could happen slightly sooner.

We don’t know for sure, but keep an eye on Tom’s Guide for the latest on these new GPUs as it happens!

Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.

