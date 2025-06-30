I’ve been waiting for this: Nvidia RTX 5080, 5070 Ti and 5070 SUPER could finally fix the biggest flaw — not enough VRAM

One common complaint about Nvidia’s RTX 50-series GPUs amongst PC gamers has been the amount of video memory (VRAM) for what you pay. DLSS 4 and neural rendering help lighten the load, but demanding AAA titles can still push systems to their limits quickly.

But it seems as if Team Green has a plan for this, as according to Kopite7kimi on X (who has been largely reliable with rumors), an RTX 5080 SUPER, 5070 Ti SUPER and 5070 SUPER are in the works. Let’s talk about them.

RTX 50 SUPER Series specs (rumored)

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU RTX 5080 SUPER RTX 5080 RTX 5070 Ti SUPER RTX 5070 Ti RTX 5070 SUPER RTX 5070 CUDA Cores 10752 10752 8960 8960 6400 6144 Video Memory 24GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR7 24GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR7 18GB GDDR7 12GB GDDR7 TGP 415 Watts 360 Watts 350 Watts 300 Watts 275 Watts 250 Watts

Future-proofed (if true)

(Image credit: Future)

Elements like ray tracing cores, wattage and clock speed may be important in the mix of a GPU. But VRAM is one of the more crucial elements of a good graphics card.

Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing in overdrive mode can push 16GB' Alan Wake 2 can go north of 12GB; and don’t even get me started on Indiana Jones.

On top of that, higher resolutions will up that demand, too, and with 4K gaming quickly becoming the thing, you need much more headroom. And that 12GB limit on the 5070 was one of my big gripes in my Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 review.

To up all these cards by 8GB is going to assure more capabilities to withstand the consistently growing VRAM demands of AAA titles.

How much? And when could they launch?

(Image credit: Future)

But the big questions are always going to be price and release date.

Historically, the SUPER updates have either been given the same MSRP as their originals, or have actually been around $150 cheaper. However, it seems like MSRP is just pure fiction.

Unless stock issues change and the general tariff-fueled landscape alters dramatically, I have to use common sense and predict that trend will continue. I’d love to be pleasantly surprised though!

As for when they launch, looking back, SUPERs usually launch around 9-12 months after the normal models. This could mean a possible CES 2026 launch in January, but given we’re already seeing possible specs from a reliable leaker, it could happen slightly sooner.

We don’t know for sure, but keep an eye on Tom’s Guide for the latest on these new GPUs as it happens!