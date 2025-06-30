Apple has announced 13 car makers that are offering iPhone car keys — but when are they coming

It was a 'blink and you missed it' announcement, but during WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that 13 car manufacturers would be adding the ability to add digital car keys to your Apple Wallet "soon."

At least 20 brands already offer keyless entry, including BMW, Genesis and Hyundai. Essentially, you can add a digital key to your Wallet app, which will enable you to lock, unlock, and start compatible cars using your iPhone or Apple Watch.

So, who's adding digital keys?

Acura

Cadillac

Chevrolet

Chery

GMC

Hongqi

Lucid Motors

Porsche

Rivian

Smart

Tata Motors

Voyah

WEY

Unfortunately, Apple did not provide a timeline or many other details on when digital keys would be available for cars from those manufacturers.

Apple has a web page that lists all of the vehicles that support Apple CarPlay, and there's also a little key symbol that shows you which compatible cars work with digital keys. It can be hard to miss since the symbol is a small, light gray key.

You may notice that some of the brands adding digital keys already offer CarPlay support.

Speaking of CarPlay, with iOS 26, an updated CarPlay is coming to your iPhone and vehicle. Despite being in beta, we found it to be an improvement.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During WWDC, Apple also announced CarPlay Ultra, which is intended to be built into select vehicle manufacturers' vehicles. However, that is seeing some early problems, as some promised car makers are already backing out.

More from Tom's Guide