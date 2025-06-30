Ryan Gosling's new movie looks like 'Interstellar' meets 'The Martian' — and the first trailer looks awesome

"Project Hail Mary" wasn't a movie I had on my radar. But after watching the trailer that MGM Studios just dropped, it might be one of my most anticipated movies of the next 12 months.

Based on the comments on YouTube, I'm not alone either.

This sci-fi adventure movie is based on a 2021 novel by Andy Weir, who is most well-known for writing "The Martian." While this newer book isn't one I'm familiar with, it's clear that it has a lot of devoted fans.

That can sometimes be a recipe for disaster for a movie or show, but it seems those who loved the book are more than ready for the movie. After watching this trailer, I'm right there with them.

What is 'Project Hail Mary' about?

Project Hail Mary - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Project Hail Mary" stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, who has awoken from a coma, stranded in space. As he points out, he is "not an astronaut."

What he appears to be, though, is humanity's last hope.

In this alternate version of Earth, our sun is dying, as are most suns in our galaxy — except one, in the Tau Ceti system.

So Eva Stratt (Sandra Hüller) has put together a team and a ship to find out why, in the hopes it can somehow save our solar system. For that team to succeed, she needs Grace, who, while seemingly just a mere school teacher, happens to have a doctorate in molecular biology.

'The Martian' + a hopefully friendly alien = 'Project Hail Mary'

After watching this trailer just once (let alone the several times I have), it's clear that this movie is instantly comparable to "The Martian" and "Interstellar."

I fully expect it to share more in common with the former, even though it shares the general "man travels through space in desperate hope to save humanity" plot of "Interstellar." Not only are the books "Project Hail Mary" and "The Martian" both written by Weir, but the screenplays are both written by Drew Goddard.

So it's no surprise that this trailer feels like "The Martian." You don't need to make a huge leap to compare Gosling's Grace, a middle school science teacher with a doctorate, to Matt Damon's botanist astronaut Dr. Mark Watney.

You also get the same blend of humor in the face of the cold, unforgiving nature of space travel. There's even a promising supporting cast — one of the great strengths of "The Martian" — that includes Lionel Boyce from "The Bear" and Ken Leung from "Industry."

Of course, this movie has one thing that "The Martian" didn't have, which is an alien.

Based on the trailer's YouTube comments, it's clear that Grace's relationship with this alien, "Rocky," is the highlight of the movie. I can't wait to find out for myself when it comes out on March 20, 2026.