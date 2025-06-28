Sleep experts reveal the 5 biggest nighttime routine mistakes that are ruining your sleep

A good night’s sleep starts long before you climb into bed, but you could also be disrupting your sleep with nighttime routine mistakes too.

From helping you wind down mentally to preparing your body for rest, evening rituals can make a big difference to how well you sleep and how you feel the next day.

But while many of us have adopted a meditation routine or swear by cutting screen time, there are common mistakes that could be sabotaging your sleep without you realising it.

To find out where you could be going wrong, we spoke to four sleep experts about what your nighttime routine should really look like, and the biggest mistakes they see people making.

Why is a nighttime routine important for better sleep?

Your circadian rhythm, essentially your internal body clock, is surprisingly sensitive and can be easily disrupted by factors like light exposure, stress and screen time.

These disruptions can interfere with your natural sleep-wake cycle, making it harder to fall asleep or stay asleep. That’s why establishing a consistent nighttime routine is so important.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Establishing a regular nighttime routine is beneficial for people of any age, including adults,” says Dr. Hana Patel , the Resident Sleep Expert at Time4Sleep.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Creating a routine with a regular bedtime helps to develop a regular sleep-wake cycle and rhythm, which will programme your body to sleep better during the night, helping you to feel more rested during the day.”

5 of the biggest nighttime routine mistakes

We’ve asked the experts about the biggest nighttime routine mistakes they’ve seen and how they can ruin your sleep. Here are the top mistakes..

1. Going to bed at different times

Even when your body feels exhausted, your internal clock will find it difficult to fall asleep if you don’t keep your bedtime and wake times consistent.

“Going to bed at drastically different hours confuses your internal clock, making it harder to fall asleep naturally,” says naturopathic physician Dr. Trevor Cates .

“A consistent routine supports the body’s natural circadian rhythm, which governs our sleep-wake cycles.”

If you currently have a very late wake-up and bedtime and struggle to change it, try to adapt your bedtime over a few weeks, gradually resetting your sleep schedule, rather than trying to force your body into a new bedtime.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Spending all evening on your phone

It’s so tempting to look at that last WhatsApp message or scroll endlessly on your phone at night, but this habit could be affecting your sleep.

“The most common vice I hear from my patients is their inability to turn off screens before bed,” says sleep expert Dr. Chelsea Perry.

“Even if they think they're doing a good thing by reading in bed, if it's on a phone or tablet, the blue light is interrupting the brain's ability to ‘turn off’ and get into the proper sleep cycle.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Eating too late

You should allow at least three hours for your food to digest, so if you’re getting in from the gym at 8 pm and not eating until 9 pm, your body is still processing it as you climb into bed.

So, why is this? “Heavy meals near your bedtime can disrupt digestion and blood sugar balance, leading to restless sleep or early waking,” says Dr. Cates.

Try and finish your dinner around 7pm, and that means any evening snacks too. If you’re struggling, follow the 10-3-2-1-0 rule.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Exercising too close to bedtime

We’re definitely not going to discourage you from going to the gym, or for that evening run, but make sure you leave yourself enough time to wind down before you go to sleep.

“Overstimulating activities, like intense workouts or stressful conversations could spike cortisol and adrenaline, which can keep the brain alert well past bedtime,” Dr. Cates says.

Instead, opt for a gentle walk or some yoga. This will help you wind down and clear your mind ready for bed. If you want more tips, check out our guide on how to exercise for better sleep.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. No wind-down time

If you’ve met friends for dinner and still have conversations buzzing in your head, it could impact your sleep, says sleep coach Chevy Mermelstein .

“Going straight from an active, social evening to bed leaves your nervous system buzzing instead of calm,” she explains.

Making sure you have time to wind down, with some chilled music, reading or meditation can help to calm your nervous system.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to develop an effective nighttime routine

Everyone is different and will benefit from different bedtime habits. But below are some tips for developing the right nighttime routine for you.

Find a calming activity

If you know that sleep is going to bring on anxiety, find a calming activity that works for you.

We’re all different, so if the thought of doing yoga doesn’t appeal to you, try something that you know will help your body and mind calm down.

“Relaxation techniques such as meditation or journaling help reduce stress and lower blood pressure and heart rate,” explains Perry.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Set a wake and sleep schedule

Most of us need between 7–9 hours of sleep each night to give our bodies enough time to move through the full sleep cycle, including deep sleep and REM (rapid eye movement) stages.

These stages are crucial for both physical and mental restoration, helping everything from muscle repair and immune function to memory consolidation and emotional regulation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our body thrives on rhythm. “Going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time daily (even on weekends) helps train your circadian rhythm for deeper, more efficient sleep,” Dr. Cates explains.

However, it’s important to find a sleep schedule that works for you. If you’re a night owl, going to bed too early could leave you lying awake for hours.

On the other hand, if you're a morning person, you may naturally start winding down by 10pm. Understanding your sleep patterns can make it easier to fall asleep and wake feeling rested.

Create healthy habits

“Creating a regular routine, both before bed and during the day, helps us to form good daily habits and feel more productive and focused,” explains Dr. Patel.

Dr. Perry goes on to recommend a warm shower or bath before bed, as it “causes a drop in body temperature after getting out, which is an internal signal for sleep onset.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making sure your sleep environment is conducive to sleep is also a great habit to get into. “Dimming room lights and turning off overhead lighting helps signal to your brain that it is getting later in the evening, and a natural release of melatonin will be triggered,” she adds.

For Dr. Cates, a “cool, dark, quiet bedroom” is important as it “sends a strong signal that it’s time for sleep.”

“Consider blackout curtains, a white noise machine, or an eye mask for added support,” he advises.