This handheld fan kept me from fainting at a concert on one of the hottest days of the year — and it’s currently 28% off

Deals
By published

This is my secret to surviving the heatwave

A hand holding a handheld fan
(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

No one likes a heatwave. I enjoy the sun being out, sure, but I hate it when temperatures reach 30°C / 86°F.

It's uncomfortable, and I'm usually sweating buckets at that point. Look, I grew up in India, so I'm used to temperatures reaching 43°C / 109°F, but the heat in the U.K. hits different. Our apartments are designed to trap heat, which is great in the winter but downright awful in the summer.

So yes, despite my Indian blood, I do not cope well in the British summer, both indoors and outdoors. However, the thing is, I love attending concerts, and most of them take place outdoors.

And when you're amongst thousands of other concert-goers, the heat feels even worse. I had to come up with a solution before I went to see Linkin Park play a sold-out Wembley (I'm aware I have elite music taste), so I bought myself a handheld fan... and it's currently 28% off at Amazon!

Timorn 100 Speed Hand Held Mini Fan
Timorn 100 Speed Hand Held Mini Fan: was $24 now $17 at Amazon

The Timorn portable handheld fan features up to 100 speeds for various situations, and it's compact enough to slip into your pocket or bag. It's also extremely easy to use with just two buttons!

View Deal

If you're based in the U.S. and aren't looking forward to another week of scorching heat, I'd grab the Timorn 100 Speed Hand Held Mini Fan now, as it's down to just $17 from its retail price of $24. In the U.K., you can grab a handheld fan for the low, low retail price of £16 at Amazon.

At its highest speed (100), Timorn's offering is powerful, delivering a maximum wind speed of up to 7m/s. It isn't very loud either, so you can enjoy a meal or still listen to an artist perform their greatest hits without being disturbed. It's also rechargeable, with a single charge lasting up to 10 hours, and if you want more, I'd recommend carrying one of the best power banks for on-the-fly charging.

Jsdoin USB Rechargeable Fan with 5 Speeds
Jsdoin USB Rechargeable Fan with 5 Speeds: £16 at Amazon

The Jsdoin USB Rechargeable Fan with 5 Speeds is fantastic, and it's powerful enough that when you hold it to your face, the sweat evaporates and you feel refreshed. It can also be angled on a desk for when you're eating food at a table, for example.

View Deal

The Jsdoin 5-speed handheld fan for my British comrades is just as good, if not better. It lasted me the entirety of a four-hour-long concert, an hour-long commute on the subway, and three hours spent eating and drinking too. I then put the fan on charge for two hours and et voilà! I had a full battery ready for the next day. The fan is also extremely comfortable to hold with one hand, as it weighs next to nothing.

If you want to get through this heatwave with a bit of style and lots of cooling, I can't think of a better recommendation than a handheld fan — and you can grab one for just $17 / £16 at Amazon. It kept me from fainting (apt, since it was a Linkin Park concert), and it might save you, too!

Nikita Achanta
Nikita Achanta
Staff Writer, Reviews

Nikita is a Staff Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres. When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, flying a drone (she's a licensed drone pilot), at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro.

