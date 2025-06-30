This handheld fan kept me from fainting at a concert on one of the hottest days of the year — and it’s currently 28% off

No one likes a heatwave. I enjoy the sun being out, sure, but I hate it when temperatures reach 30°C / 86°F.

It's uncomfortable, and I'm usually sweating buckets at that point. Look, I grew up in India, so I'm used to temperatures reaching 43°C / 109°F, but the heat in the U.K. hits different. Our apartments are designed to trap heat, which is great in the winter but downright awful in the summer.

So yes, despite my Indian blood, I do not cope well in the British summer, both indoors and outdoors. However, the thing is, I love attending concerts, and most of them take place outdoors.

And when you're amongst thousands of other concert-goers, the heat feels even worse. I had to come up with a solution before I went to see Linkin Park play a sold-out Wembley (I'm aware I have elite music taste), so I bought myself a handheld fan... and it's currently 28% off at Amazon!

If you're based in the U.S. and aren't looking forward to another week of scorching heat, I'd grab the Timorn 100 Speed Hand Held Mini Fan now, as it's down to just $17 from its retail price of $24. In the U.K., you can grab a handheld fan for the low, low retail price of £16 at Amazon.

At its highest speed (100), Timorn's offering is powerful, delivering a maximum wind speed of up to 7m/s. It isn't very loud either, so you can enjoy a meal or still listen to an artist perform their greatest hits without being disturbed. It's also rechargeable, with a single charge lasting up to 10 hours, and if you want more, I'd recommend carrying one of the best power banks for on-the-fly charging.

Jsdoin USB Rechargeable Fan with 5 Speeds: £16 at Amazon The Jsdoin USB Rechargeable Fan with 5 Speeds is fantastic, and it's powerful enough that when you hold it to your face, the sweat evaporates and you feel refreshed. It can also be angled on a desk for when you're eating food at a table, for example.

The Jsdoin 5-speed handheld fan for my British comrades is just as good, if not better. It lasted me the entirety of a four-hour-long concert, an hour-long commute on the subway, and three hours spent eating and drinking too. I then put the fan on charge for two hours and et voilà! I had a full battery ready for the next day. The fan is also extremely comfortable to hold with one hand, as it weighs next to nothing.

If you want to get through this heatwave with a bit of style and lots of cooling, I can't think of a better recommendation than a handheld fan — and you can grab one for just $17 / £16 at Amazon. It kept me from fainting (apt, since it was a Linkin Park concert), and it might save you, too!