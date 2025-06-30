Apple reportedly has more iOS 26 features in the works — here's what's coming to your iPhone
Extending translation features and Wi-Fi syncing could be part of the update
Apple revealed a number of new features coming with this year's iOS 26 release during WWDC 2025, but according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a few more features are still in the works.
The two features Gurman mentions are live translation via AirPods and cross-device syncing for Wi-Fi access portals. Neither was announced earlier this months, but were rumored ahead of WWDC 2025, so its not too surprising that Gurman is reporting both features are still being worked on.
With live translation, the feature is supposed to enable you to have live conversations with people in other languages, where it would be translated in real time via your AirPods. It would be similar to announced live translation features coming to the FaceTime and the Phone apps in iOS 26.
The Wi-Fi syncing feature would purportedly make accessing public Wi-Fi much easier. It would eliminate the need to log in to public Wi-Fi portals, like those at coffee shops or the airport, across all your Apple devices. Once you've logged in on say your iPhone, those login credentials would sync across all your other devices like your MacBook and iPad.
According to Gurman, we didn't see these features in because Apple doesn't want to announce features before they're ready to deploy. That caution is likely the result of the backlash Apple received after failing to deliver Siri and Apple Intelligence updates previewed at 2024's WWDC.
"At WWDC [2025], Apple was careful not to announce anything that wasn’t close to shipping (either in the first version of iOS 26 or an update soon after). The company didn’t want to risk repeating WWDC 2024, where it announced several features — including some tentpole technology — that were ultimately delayed by months or have yet to arrive," Gurman wrote.
Gurman claims that both unannounced features should arrive later this year, likely with with the arrival of iOS 26.1 in October, or perhaps, iOS 26.2 in December, assuming Apple doesn't add them during either the developer beta or public beta updates released this summer.
