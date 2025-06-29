Stiff shoulders? Build mobility and suppleness using this hack from a personal trainer

Members of the stiff shoulder gang, raise your hands (if you can). I’m right there with you, but I'm also a personal trainer, so I can share with you a hack that really works.

Loosen your shoulders, reduce stiffness, and boost your range of motion with this simple, beginner-friendly exercise.

It only takes a couple of minutes per shoulder, making it both efficient and effective. You don’t need any equipment except a wall or surface you can rest your arm flat against.

You’ll move your arms through external rotation, which basically means rotating your shoulder outward. If you know you’re currently working with an injury, I recommend checking in with your physician, a physio, or a personal trainer first.

External rotation exercises help build shoulder mobility and stability by increasing the range of motion in your shoulders when moving in this plane of motion. The movement doesn’t look like much, but trust me, it’s like lubrication for your joints.

Here's everything you need to know to try this for yourself.

What is the exercise?

To do this exercise, first find a wall, then follow these steps and check out the video above:

Wall Shoulder External Rotation - YouTube Watch On

Stand facing the wall and place your left arm flat against it, elbow bent at 90 degrees and palm flat. Ensure your elbow is (and stays) connected with the wall at shoulder height

Turn your body slightly to the right so that you are now side-on to the wall with your left thigh resting against it — you can step your left leg forward if it helps you balance

When you feel a stretch along your left pec and shoulder, hold it

Lift your left palm away from the wall as far as possible without moving your elbow, then place it against the wall again

Continue for 8 to 12 reps, then switch sides. Complete 3 to 4 sets.

What are the benefits?

It doesn’t matter if you’re lifting heavy weights, a fan of boxing, throwing ball, or simply going about your daily activities, healthy shoulders are vital for proper function and movement mechanics. If you don’t take care of your shoulders now, they won’t take care of you later.

Wall exercises are accessible, beginner-friendly, and can boost control, alignment and range in your shoulder joints. An unmoving surface “forces” alignment because you can’t move past the wall during the exercise, helping you control the motion and engage your stabilizing muscles.

The result? Stronger shoulders and injury prevention.

This particular hack helps activate the muscles around the joint and builds strength and endurance in your shoulders over time.