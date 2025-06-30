After 3 weeks of daily use, these are the 4 things I love about my Nintendo Switch 2 — and the 3 things that bother me

With so many leaks preceding its launch, the Nintendo Switch 2's debut was, for me, the most eagerly awaited gaming event in years.

Not only was the original Switch long overdue for a follow-up, the world of portable gaming had evolved significantly since its release back in 2017 — the arrival of handheld gaming PCs like Valve's Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally had raised the bar in a major way, creating a new level of expectation for gamers.

That said, I've never been much of a PC gamer — having to deal with multiple launchers, driver updates, game optimizations and yearly hardware upgrades just doesn't appeal to me at all, and the idea of carrying that stuff over to the world of handhelds is exactly why I decided to hold out for the Switch 2 and its simpler approach to gaming.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 now in hand, it largely fulfills my expectations, though I do have a few concerns. After three weeks of daily use, I've identified the four standout features I appreciate most, alongside three areas I hope to see improved.

Pro: I adore its design

One thing we can probably all agree on about the original Switch is that Nintendo really nailed its form factor.

Despite its hardware now being somewhat outdated, its sleek and lightweight design (only 398g / 14 ounces with Joy-Cons attached) ensured exceptional portability, which was impressive given its decently sized 6.2-inch display.

Sure, it's Joy-Cons were a little puny for most adult hands, but the fact that they were detachable meant there were ways around that hurdle. Still, bigger Joy-Cons on a follow-up Switch seems like a no-brainer.

Of course, I'm also the type who loves it when displays get bigger and better, whether it be on a smartphone or television, so my hope was always that we'd get a Switch successor with a larger, higher resolution display and that avoids the bulkiness of the Steam Deck.

Thankfully, my hopes were answered with the Switch 2, which now has an epic 7.9-inch 1080p display, along with larger, more comfortable Joy-Cons. Best of all, Nintendo was able to increase the size of both of these things without increasing the console's thickness compared to the original model.

Con: Its UI needs a refresh

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Nintendo)

For every step forward that Nintendo has taken on the hardware front, it seems stuck in the mud when it comes to the Switch 2's user interface.

Simply put, it's barely evolved since the original Switch, offering a comparatively bland experience to the likes of Xbox, PlayStation or Steam OS. In other words, it doesn't accurately represent the giant leap forward in processing power that the Switch 2 offers over its predecessor.

Why aren't there any home menu themes beyond 'light' or 'dark'? Even the Nintendo 3DS was offering stylish background themes as early as 2014, and yet the far more advanced Switch 2's personalization options are still practically non-existent in 2025.

When you boot up a new console in 2025, the experience shouldn't feel identical to something from nearly a decade ago. Given that the Switch 2 is supposed to mark the start of a new generation, its UI makes it seem dated right from the get-go.

I guess the thing that really bothers me about the lack of themes is that it would be the easiest change in the world to make — one that would provide a big difference with minimal effort, and that people have been asking for since last generation — and yet Nintendo hasn't bothered to fix it.

While I appreciate that the eShop has improved significantly, everything else related to the UI is in desperate need of a refresh.

Pro: It finally performs like a modern console

After spending the better part of a decade stuck at 720p and 30 fps on the original Nintendo Switch, it feels incredible to play at higher resolutions and smoother frame rates on Switch 2.

For starters, the new console's 1080p display is more than sharp enough for portable play, especially now that the console is capable of a rock-solid 60 fps for the majority of its games. I also appreciate the ability to play at 120 fps, even if I'm unlikely to opt for a lower resolution to achieve it.

And then there's docked mode, which finally offers 4K output. Sure, the Switch 2 uses DLSS upscaling technology to reach that resolution, but to my eyes it looks fantastic—even when played on an 8K TV and especially after years of jaggy, low-res graphics.

In truth, all I've ever wanted was a Switch successor powerful enough to run a modern Metroid Prime game without the need to sacrifice graphical fidelity or frame rate, and Nintendo has delivered just that with the Switch 2.

Con: It should've had an OLED screen

(Image credit: Stephen Lambrechts / Tom's Guide)

As happy as I am with the Switch 2's 1080p LCD display, there's no denying that an OLED screen would have been superior. In fact, the main reason the Switch 2's display feels like such an upgrade to me is because I never owned the Nintendo Switch OLED that released in 2021.

Sure, the Switch 2's screen is a huge step up from the screen on my 2017 launch Switch, but I'd surely be singing a different tune had I been forced to drop back to an LCD display after spending the last few years playing on an OLED screen.

While it's clear Nintendo opted for an LCD to keep the new console's cost down, the omission of an OLED screen still stings. Not only would it have resulted in a superior HDR experience, enhanced contrast and extended battery life, it would have spared us the resentment of knowing that a model with a better screen will inevitably be released in a couple of years.

Pro: GameChat is a game-changer

If someone had told me ahead of the Switch 2's launch that I'd be this impressed with Nintendo's new GameChat feature, I'd have laughed in their face. However, now that I've had a chance to try the feature out in a few games of Mario Kart World, I've come to consider it the future of social gaming.

I'm no stranger to chatting with friends while gaming online, having spent years playing cooperatively (and competitively) in the likes of Halo, Destiny and Call of Duty. But even though we were all playing together, we were always sitting alone, in the dark, talking through our individual headsets.

GameChat, on the other hand, feels like the opposite of this. Thanks to the built-in microphones in the Switch 2's Joy-Cons (or the new Pro Controller), entire households to freely engage in the conversation during a game.

That means your whole family can battle it out against another family, and everyone can join in on the trash talking. You can even see each other if you opt to use the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera (or any other USB-C webcam).

I honestly never expected GameChat to be as fun as it is — it's the most social I've ever felt while playing online.

Con: The future of Switch 2 game releases feels uncertain

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While I'm very excited to play upcoming titles like Donkey Kong Bananza, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Splatoon Raiders, the future of Switch 2 game releases still feels uncertain to me.

For instance, there are numerous indie titles announced for release on Nintendo Switch, but very few outside of Hades II and Hollow Knight: Silksong specify a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Unlike on Xbox and PS5, it isn't a given that these games will play better on the new hardware.

Sure, the Switch 2 will surely be able to play any new games released for the original Switch, but I don't want to have to settle for 720p / 30fps versions on my new console, especially when superior versions are available on other platforms for the same price.

Pro: It's the only console with exclusive games

As Xbox moves away from exclusives and starts releasing its titles on competing platforms, and as PlayStation continues to release most of its exclusives on PC one year after release, it feels great to have a console with proper exclusives on it.

I suppose I'm a bit old-fashioned, but if I'm going to own multiple consoles, I prefer them to offer unique experiences unavailable elsewhere. It's why I appreciate having a dedicated console for Mario Kart World and anticipate exclusive titles like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment and Kirby Air Raiders.

When the next PlayStation or Xbox eventually rolls around, I'm going to find it extremely difficult to justify owning both of them. However, the Switch 2 was the easiest purchase decision I've made in years.