Govee Life turns up the heat with its newest smart meat thermometer

Govee Life, a leader in smart home innovation and a regular name that pops up at Tom’s Guide for the best smart lights, and smart fans, has now turned up the heat in the kitchen with the launch of its latest smart gadget — a smart meat thermometer.

The latest edition to Govee Life’s digital smart meat thermometers has a whopping 4 probes. The company says this latest release features breakthrough connectivity, precision dual-sensor technology and an enhanced app experience. It’s available right now for $149 at Amazon.

We’ll wait to judge it for ourselves to see if it’s smart enough to feature as one of the best meat thermometers in our buying guide, and how it compares to the 4-probe Meater Pro XL. But for now, here’s what you can look forward to.

Govee Digital Meat Thermometer Wireless with 4 Probes: $149 at Amazon Govee's wireless digital meat thermometer allows you to monitor up to 4 dishes at once. Plus, it connects up to 500ft in open spaces with WiFi support which lets you track temperatures and get alerts from anywhere, making it ideal for outdoor gatherings and multitasking cooking.

What does the Govee 4-probe smart meat thermometer offer?

(Image credit: Govee)

Four probes

The smart meat thermometer features four probes, allowing you to monitor four dishes simultaneously, making it ideal for cooking various cuts of meat at a summer grill party. From well-done burgers to medium steaks, the probes allow you to get the cook just right while reducing chef stress and the logistics of multitasking.

Stay connected

Govee’s smart meat thermometer is perfect for summer cookouts. It features Bluetooth 5.3 technology, ensuring stable connections up to 500ft (150m) in open spaces. Wi-Fi support lets you track temperatures and receive alerts from anywhere, so you can get on with enjoying the party without having to keep checking on your protein.

Double sensors

Each probe features two sensors, monitoring the internal temperature of your protein (from 14°F to 212°F) and ambient cooking temperatures (from 14°F to 572°F), both with ±1.8°F accuracy.

You also receive real-time updates every three seconds, so there’s no chance of your food spoiling.

App functionality

The app supports over 100 food types with temperature presets to make life easier — you’ll no longer need to look up cooking times for each type and weight of protein. The app’s cooking panel allows you to manage all four probes, while you can make notes of your successes and share your recipes with friends and family.

LCD Screen

The LCD screen provides a full picture of your cook in one glance, displaying the internal and ambient temperatures, as well as the target temperature. While the built-in buzzer alerts you when the food is ready to serve.

Battery life

The probes will charge in 25 minutes, giving 48 hours of usage — plenty of time if you want to slow smoke some brisket. Furthermore, the 5000mAh base provides up to 73 hours of runtime and features 18W PD fast charging.

What's in the box?

What do you get for $149? You get four temperature probes, a probe base, a charging cable, a service card, four number labels, plus a manual and a quick start guide.



