7 best Emma Stone movies, ranked

Emma Stone was destined for stardom ever since she first appeared in "Superbad." Then just 19, Stone jumped off the screen with her natural charisma and likability. Now, the 35-year-old actress is the complete package of talent, looks, versatility and charm. However, Stone’s greatest superpower is her relatability. It’s easy to root for someone as likable as Stone.

After "Superbad," Stone appeared in several supporting roles before headlining 2010’s "Easy A," the turning point of her career. Over the next 13 years, Stone would join a superhero franchise, win an Oscar, and play the notorious Cruella de Vil. Speaking of the Oscars, Stone will be at the 2024 ceremony with "Poor Things" as she attempts to win as an actor and producer. Stone still has a long career ahead of her. For now, let’s revisit the seven best Emma Stone movies.

7. 'Zombieland'

The zombie apocalypse takes a fun, comedic spin in "Zombieland." Thanks to an infectious case of mad cow disease, many Americans have turned into zombies. One of the survivors is Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), a cautious person who follows a strict zombie survival checklist to stay alive.

While searching for his parents, Columbus runs into Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), an outlaw who agrees to give Columbus a ride to Ohio. As they make their way through America, the duo run into sisters Wichita (Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), who convince the boys to accompany them to an amusement park in Los Angeles that’s supposedly zombie-free. Traveling to the park is a risk. But in a zombie apocalypse, what do they have to lose? Stone makes the most of a supporting role, bringing humor and wit to the brash, no-nonsense Wichita.

6. 'Superbad'

Stone having "Superbad" as her first film credit is as good as it gets. It’s the perfect debut for Stone, who showcased her relatability, charm and girl-next-door persona that catapulted her to stardom. The hilarious coming-of-age comedy stars Michael Cera and Jonah Hill as best friends Evan and Seth, two inseparable seniors weeks away from graduation as they prepare to attend separate colleges. The duo are at the bottom of the food chain in their school’s social hierarchy. Their luck changes when Jules (Stone), Seth’s crush, invites them to a party. The boys plan to buy alcohol for the party so Seth can lose his virginity to Jules and Evan can hook up with Becca (Martha MacIsaac).

With the help of their friend Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) and his new fake ID, Seth and Evan try to acquire booze, but a chance encounter with the cops leads to a wild night of debauchery. Despite the raunchiness, "Superbad" is an authentic film about friendship that perfectly captures the anxious feeling experienced by many before college.

5. 'The Favourite'

"The Favourite" marked an important moment in Stone’s career. It was Stone’s first collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos, a partnership that continues to thrive with 2023's "Poor Things" and the upcoming "Kinds of Kindness." "The Favourite" also led to Stone’s third Oscar nomination.

In 18th-century England, Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) sits on the throne but has no interest in running the country while it’s at war with France. Instead, Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz), Queen Anne’s lover in secret, runs the day-to-day operations and governs the nation. Then, Sarah’s younger cousin Abigail (Emma Stone) comes to work for the Queen. Sarah teaches Abigail the ins and outs of politics. However, Abigail grows closer to Queen Anne, causing a rift between the two cousins. For a film about political jockeying, manipulation, and deceit, "The Favourite" plays like a laugh-out-loud comedy, thanks to a witty script and hysterical performances from the three leading women.

4. 'Crazy, Stupid, Love'

In 2011, rom-coms with mid-size budgets could open in theaters and make a profit. What a time to be alive. One of those rom-coms was "Crazy, Stupid, Love," an ensemble film revolving around a man coming to terms with a divorce. Cal Weaver’s (Steve Carell) life turns upside down when his wife Emily (Julianne Moore) asks for a separation after having an affair with her co-worker. To cope, a directionless Cal starts frequenting a local bar and vents to women about his wife.

Cal’s hopelessness gains the attention of Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), a womanizer who takes Cal under his wing and teaches him how to seduce women. As Cal finds success with other women, Jacob slowly realizes he only wants to win the heart of one girl: Hannah (Emma Stone). The chemistry between Gosling and Stone is spectacular, making the audience wish the duo did more rom-coms together. Over 13 years later, "Crazy, Stupid, Love" is still as heartfelt as ever. Yet, we all still hate David Lindhagen.

3. 'Easy A'

Stone proved her leading woman potential in "Easy A," Will Gluck’s teen rom-com inspired by Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel, "The Scarlett Letter." Stone stars as Olive Penderghast, a high school student who lies to her best friend Rhiannon (Alyson Michalka) about losing her virginity to a college student. Word travels quickly in high school as rumors spread about Olive’s sexual encounters.

Instead of denying the gossip, Olive embraces the newfound popularity, going so far as stitching an “A” on her clothing. After the lies negatively affect her life, Olive must come up with a way to come clean with the truth and save her reputation. You’ll never listen to “Pocketful of Sunshine” the same way ever again.

2. 'Poor Things'

In her second feature film collaboration with Lanthimos, Stone headlines "Poor Things," a thought-provoking black comedy about a female Frankenstein coming of age. Bella Baxter (Stone) is a young woman resurrected by Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) after her tragic suicide.

Bella is a grown woman but acts like a child because Dr. Baxter gave her an infant’s brain. As she spends more time in the world, Bella undergoes a sexual and intellectual awakening as she forges her path in the world. Stone gives a fearless and astonishing performance as Bella, which could lead to her second Oscar win for Best Actress.

1. 'La La Land'

Here’s to the ones who dream. Damien Chazelle’s love letter to hope, ambition, and Los Angeles is "La La Land," the 2016 musical romance starring Stone and Gosling. Mia (Stone) is an aspiring actress searching for her big break while working as a barista to make ends meet. Sebastian is a struggling musician forced to play piano at restaurants and in 80s cover bands. The duo strikes a relationship and falls in love. However, success comes at a price, as Mia and Sebastian reach a fork in the road in both their relationship and careers.

Between sensational musical numbers and a perfect ending, "La La Land" is a crowning achievement in modern filmmaking and one of the best romances of the 21st century. For her role as Mia, Stone won the Oscar for Best Actress, the cherry on top for a career-defining performance.

