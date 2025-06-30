I'm a personal trainer — here's the 3-move kettlebell workout I use to swing, squat and sweat

You just need 15 minutes to swing, sweat and squat your way to a stronger body and core. Yes, you read that correctly — 15 minutes. That’s pretty much free gains, right?

I recommend one of the best kettlebells for weightlifting, and a pair of stable cross training shoes to support your feet. You could do this routine outdoors in the sunshine or save it for a gym workout.

Wherever you do it, get ready for a strength and conditioning beasting. Here’s everything you need to try it yourself.

What is the 3-move kettlebell workout?

Work every minute on the minute — this is called an EMOM. You have a different set of movements to complete for minutes 1,2 and 3, then you’ll repeat for 5 rounds. For a longer workout, simply add rounds.

Minute 1: 50-meter sprint and 10 burpees over kettlebell

50-meter sprint and 10 burpees over kettlebell Minute 2: 4 x single-arm clean, thruster and bent-over row

4 x single-arm clean, thruster and bent-over row Minute 3: 20 kettlebell swings.

Start with a 50-meter sprint. Not every gym has a sled track, so you might need to take this outdoors or complete the equivalent distance on a treadmill. Alternatively, aim for 5 calories on a cardio machine of your choice — the ski erg or rower are great options.

Next, complete 10 burpees over a kettlebell (you can scale the reps if you need to), jumping sideways over the kettlebell every rep, then dropping into a chest-to-floor burpee.

Rest for the remainder of the minute, ensuring you get at least 10 seconds before the next minute begins.

Minute 2 is a scorcher, but the trade-off is no running. Complete 4 single-arm cleans, thrusters and bent-over rows as a complex, meaning 1 rep of each move performed back-to-back, 4 times through.

Then, switch arms. Every time you repeat this sequence for the remaining rounds, see if you can add a rep per move per side. 5 reps, 6 reps and so on.

Again, try to get at least 10 seconds of rest before the next minute begins. As you increase reps, that means pushing even harder to finish in time.

Minute 3 is simple: complete 20 kettlebell swings, then rest. Scale the reps according to your ability; if 20 reps take the whole minute, you might be lifting too heavy. Aim for 10-15 seconds of rest before you start the whole routine again from the top.

Expect a side of sweat with your squats and swings. Form is key to your endurance, as is choosing the correct load. I recommend a lighter weight than you’d normally lift for a regular set in the gym — around 60% of your one-rep max.

As always, reps are a guideline, so depending on your fitness level and experience with these moves, scale them accordingly. I’ve also included some handy videos so you can check out the moves before you get into it.

If you currently have an injury or pre-existing health condition or illness, speak with qualified medical professional or your personal trainer before trying this routine. Some of these exercises may not be appropriate for pregnant women, so always consult your physician before starting a new exercise or regime.