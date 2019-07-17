The 7 Weirdest and Worst Prime Day 2019 Deals

While we patiently wait for our Prime Day packages to arrive at our front doors, we can reminiscence about the 48-hour event that made our bargain brains light up. From the mania of lightning deals, to the sheer madness that was former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski making protein omelets shirtless during the live stream, Prime Day was nothing short of wild.

Some deals are still going on, and others we're happy to see gone. While spotting the best discounts for Tom's Guide readers, we stumbled upon more than a few bizarre ones. Whether they were items that didn't seem to fit in, or things you simply should never buy online, here are the weirdest deals from Prime Day 2019.

"Dad Bag Fake Belly" Fanny Pack

(Image credit: Amazon)

No, we're not showing you a picture of a dad-bod midriff—it's actually a fanny pack. And you actually could have bought it on sale during Prime Day. It didn't have the best discount, but we sincerely hope you wouldn't purchase this at full price.

Prime Day Deal: from $12.98 to $8.81

Cat Butt Tissue Holder

(Image credit: Amazon)

Tissues already come in their own boxes, but those cardboard cubes are such eyesores. A cat butt tissue holder would be the purr-fect fix, if you managed to snag one during Prime Day, that is. Visitors would have loved grabbing tissues from this tabby cat's tush.

Prime Day Deal: from $34.92 to $31.00

Anniversary/Engagement Ring

(Image credit: Future)

To buy your partner an engagement ring on Prime Day or not to? This deal in particular sparked an office debate. We concluded you should never shop your engagement ring online (especially not a $15 one), and if you want to propose on Prime Day, just do it with a 4K OLED TV.

Prime Day Deal: from $19.99 to $14.99

Nicholas Cage Sequin Pillow

(Image credit: Amazon)

Maybe you want a Nick Cage pillow, or maybe you need a Nick Cage pillow; either way, Prime Day was the perfect time to buy one. Luckily they're not too expensive without a discount, so it's not too late to get your own. We ordered three.

Prime Day Deal: from $99.9 to $7.99

(Image credit: Amazon)

Meat shredders might be sensible purchase if homemade pulled pork is your specialty, but we'll definitely still assume you cosplay as Wolverine if you own them. We're not caveman, forks work just fine for tearing up barbecue meat.

Prime Day Deal: from $12.99 to $9.99

Echo Dot Figurine Case

(Image credit: Amazon)

We have... so many questions. Hidden inside this creepy lion figurine is an Echo Dot. With a discounted case, the Echo Dot is instantly baby-friendly. Perhaps concealing your Alexa device will make you forget it's invading your privacy.

Prime Day Deal: from $29.03 to $21.59

Burrito Tortilla Blanket

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you've ever wanted to know what it would feel like to be a burrito, now you can. We don't have anything negative to say about this blanket; in fact, we're almost bummed we didn't get one on sale during Prime Day.

Prime Day Deal: from $24.99 to $19.99