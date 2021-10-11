Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — early rumors and what we want to see

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to be one of the stars in Samsung's 2022 phone lineup. After refining its larger foldable further with this year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, we're excited to see where Samsung takes the series next.

There are only limited rumors around so far for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and nothing concrete about specs or features. However, we have plenty of things we hope Samsung will introduce, like enhanced cameras and more sensible integration for the S Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: The best foldable phone just got better

See what else gets counted among the best foldable phones

Take a look below to see what's been rumored for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, as well as what we hope might be coming to Samsung's next foldable flagship.

We haven't got any leaks to go on yet, but we can make an educated guess. The last two generations of Galaxy Z Fold have arrived in late summer/early fall, with the Z Fold 3 launching in August, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 arriving in September the year before. Therefore we'd expect a similar launch date at the end of August or early September for the Z Fold 4 as well.

We suspect that Samsung would want to steer clear of a possible mid-September launch date for the iPhone 14.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: early rumors

One rumor for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which comes from Korean leaker yeux1122 on Korean site Naver. They claim for one that the under-display camera is sticking around, but will be less visible than the one found on the Z Fold 3. They also say that the phone will be getting cheaper, which given that the Z Fold 3 costs $1,799, would be quite welcome news.

If that didn't satisfy, we also have a rather enticing-looking concept titled the "Galaxy Flex Note" based on a patent filed by Samsung and brought to life by Technizo Concept and LetsGoDigital. We particularly like how this design uses a single display and features room for an S Pen stylus, which would mark the Z Fold series as the successor to the Galaxy Note series, which this year saw a potential end with the cancellation of the Galaxy Note 21.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital/Technizo Concept)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold: what we'd like to see

Better cameras

Despite costing so much, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has the same set of cameras as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from the year before, albeit with the internal selfie camera swapped out for an under display camera.

It would ideal if Samsung offered better cameras overall on the Z Fold 4. Photography isn't going to be a focus for Samsung's foldables like it is for its Galaxy S phones, but larger or higher resolution sensors would still be a welcome addition. A more powerful Space Zoom would also be nice.

Add on-board S Pen storage

The Z Fold 3 introduced the S Pen stylus to Samsung's foldables, so it would make sense for the company to build on this with the next-gen model. Hopefully, the company will be able to make the stylus fit within the Galaxy Z Fold 4's body like the concept design above, rather than requiring you to store the S Pen separately or in specially designed cases again.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to get an S Pen slot, so it would be only natural fro the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to follow suit.

Another price drop

If Samsung is serious about making foldables mainstream, it needs to follow the example of its own Galaxy Z Flip 3 and make the price closer to that of normal flagship phones. This was something mentioned in the report from yeux1122, but this doesn't mean much right now. A lot can change between now and the actual debut of the phone.

Better hidden display creases

The main side effect of watching content on foldable displays is that your viewing experience can sometimes be spoiled by the obvious creases in the screen. We don't expect the crease to disappear, but it would be nice to see it fade into the background a bit more.

Slimmer frame

By the nature of folding the main display in half, it's going to be tricky to get a foldable phone to be especially thin. However, the number one complaint of people we should the Z Fold 3 to is that it's too thick and bulky to carry around. We'd like to see the Z Fold 4 shave a few more fractions of an inch off of its total size.

Longer battery life

The Z Fold 3 starts at a disadvantage by having to power two displays, including one that's the size of a small tablet. We saw under 8 hours of battery life in our testing, and it would like to see closer to 10 hours through a combination of perhaps a larger battery and other efficiency gains.