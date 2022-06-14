Samsung promo codes for June 2022
FAQs
What are Samsung promo codes?
Samsung promo codes are digital coupons that can help lower the price of everyday items sold by Samsung. When available, Samsung coupon codes can be entered when viewing your shopping cart. The discount will then be applied/displayed during the final page of checkout.
Does Samsung offer free shipping?
Samsung offers free shipping on all orders. You can also opt for expedited shipping during the checkout process. (Though keep in mind you'll need to pay for the faster shipping).
What are Samsung Rewards?
The Samsung Rewards program lets you earn rewards that can be redeemed to purchase Samsung products. You earn Samsung Rewards when you purchase eligible products on Samsung.com or the Samsung app. Customers can enroll in the program while creating their Samsung account or by visiting the SamsungRewards.com website (opens in new tab). One Samsung Rewards point is equal to $0.005. For example, 200 points will earn you a $1 off eligible Samsung purchases.
Points earned in a particular month will be valid for 12 calendar months through the last day of that month. When you redeem points, Samsung deducts the oldest points from your account first in order to ensure you have the full period to use all your earned points.
What products does Samsung sell?
As one of the biggest tech brand worldwide, Samsung sells a wide variety of devices. The list includes robot vacuums, 4K TVs, laptops, earbuds, home appliances, smartphones, and smartwatches. Samsung also has a wide catalog of PC components including SSDs and monitors.
Does Samsung offer student discounts?
The Samsung Education Offers Program gives students the chance to save on their Samsung purchases. To enroll, you must provide a qualifying education e-mail address. Once enrolled, you can earn up to 30% off select devices, higher trade-in credits, and more. You can learn more about Samsung's student discounts via the Samsung website (opens in new tab).
Is there a Samsung store near me?
Samsung Experience Stores are located throughout the country. You can browse, shop, and pickup items from these stores. You can look for local stores via the Samsung website (opens in new tab).
Samsung hints and tips
In addition to Samsung coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Samsung.
- Trade-in your old device: Samsung lets you trade in your older device for credit you can use toward the purchase of a new device. Trade-ins work on smartphone purchases, smartwatch purchases, and more.
- Compare Samsung deals against competing offers: When it comes to trade-ins, Samsung tends to offers some of the best deals. The company also tends to offer freebies. For instance, Verizon and Samsung could both offer $800 off a Galaxy smartphone with trade-in. However, purchasing the phone via Samsung might be the better offer if Samsung is offering a free credit, which it often does.
- Shop Samsung refurbished: Consumers can save up to 30% by purchasing renewed smartphones directly from Samsung. The devices are restored to like new condition and are covered by a 1-year warranty. You can shop all refurbished items via the Samsung website (opens in new tab).
How to use Samsung promo codes
Samsung promo codes can be entered when viewing items in your shopping cart. Below the "Order Summary," you'll find a field labeled "Enter Promo/Referral Code(s) Here?" Manually enter your coupon code in the provided field, click "Apply," and the coupon code will automatically be applied to your purchase.
About Samsung
Samsung is one of the biggest international tech brands and manufacturers. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korean, Samsung was founded as a grocery trading company in 1938 by Lee Byung-chull. Over the next few decades, the company expanded into other areas including insurance, securities, and food processing. It wasn't until 1969 that Samsung entered the tech sector with its line of black-and-white TVs. It was during this time that Samsung first started gaining global recognition. The company began mass producing other home appliances. In the coming years, Samsung introduced the world to many firsts, including the first 64M DRAM, first digital TV, and first MP3 phone. Today, Samsung makes a wide variety of internationally known devices from its award-winning Galaxy smartphones to its iconic home refrigerators. The name Samsung means "three stars" in Korean. It carries Byung-chull's vision for the company where the word "three" represents large, plentiful, and strong, whereas "star" symbolizes bright, lofty, and eternally shining.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.