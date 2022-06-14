About Samsung

Samsung is one of the biggest international tech brands and manufacturers. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korean, Samsung was founded as a grocery trading company in 1938 by Lee Byung-chull. Over the next few decades, the company expanded into other areas including insurance, securities, and food processing. It wasn't until 1969 that Samsung entered the tech sector with its line of black-and-white TVs. It was during this time that Samsung first started gaining global recognition. The company began mass producing other home appliances. In the coming years, Samsung introduced the world to many firsts, including the first 64M DRAM, first digital TV, and first MP3 phone. Today, Samsung makes a wide variety of internationally known devices from its award-winning Galaxy smartphones to its iconic home refrigerators. The name Samsung means "three stars" in Korean. It carries Byung-chull's vision for the company where the word "three" represents large, plentiful, and strong, whereas "star" symbolizes bright, lofty, and eternally shining.