Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases in 2022

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases can keep your $1,799 phone look as good as new. And if you're dropping that kind of cash on a smartphone, you want to do everything you can to make sure that nothing goes wrong should you also drop your device.

Fortunately, case makers have stepped up with plenty of case designs for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, tailored to fit Samsung's latest foldable. And since the new foldable is a lot of phone to carry around on its own, the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases don't add a lot of extra size and weight in the name of added protection.

Besides safeguarding your favorite phone from scratches, dings and drops, some Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases offer additional features, whether it's a place to store the optional S Pen or a kickstand to prop up your phone. Whatever you're looking for in an accessory, the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold cases below can tick off the boxes on your wish list.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases?

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case option comes from Samsung, as the phone maker's Standing Cover includes an S Pen, along with a detachable slot for holding the stylus. It's really two Galaxy Z Fold 4 accessories in one.

If protection is your goal, you have a lot of choices on this list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases, but the one we'd pick is Speck's Presidio Perfect Fold, thanks to its 13-foot drop protection. Urban Armor Gear's Civilian case and OtterBox's Symmetry Series Flex are also good options if you want a durable Galaxy Z Fold 4 case.

We think Shieid's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case Wallet is the best value for bargain hunters, as you get a good-looking wallet that can also house your foldable phone.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases you can buy right now

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case overall Specifications Colors: Black, Sand, Gray/Green Materials: Recycled plastic Weight: TBD Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Includes S Pen and holder for the stylus + Made with recycled materials + Includes kickstand Reasons to avoid - Kickstand and pen holder don't work together

While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 supports the S Pen Fold Edition, the stylus is a separate purchase and there's no built-in slot for the S Pen like there is on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover tackles both those problems in one blow — the case comes with both an S Pen and a detachable slot to hold the stylus.

The pen slot isn't the only add-on for the Standing Cover. There's also a kickstand you can slide into place on the case (though you can't attach the pen slot and the kickstand simultaneously). The case is also made out of recycled materials, so you can feel like you're helping the planet while you enjoy one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases.

(Image credit: Speck)

2. Speck Presidio Perfect Fold for Galaxy Z Fold 4 Best protection from a Galaxy Z Fold 4 case Specifications Colors: Clear Materials: Polycarbonate Weight: 2.5 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Speck Products (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Clear view of Galaxy Z Fold 4 + 13-foot drop protection + Supports wireless charing Reasons to avoid - Adds some bulk to phone

Speck's Presidio Perfect Fold lets the inner beauty of your Galaxy Z Fold 4 shine through, thanks to a clear design that shows off the look of Samsung's latest foldable. Your view should remain fairly clear, too, thanks to a coating that resists the kind of yellowing and discoloration that can affect plastic over time.

Even better than the clear view of this one-piece case is its ability to protect the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from damage, with 13-foot drop protection and a special grove that makes it easy to flip the Fold open. You're protected from little nasties too, thanks to the Microban antimicrobial treatment that promises a 99% reduction in bacteria on the surface of the case.

(Image credit: Shieid)

3. Shieid Samsung Z Fold 4 Case Wallet Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case value Specifications Colors: Black, Brown, Gray, Red, Green, Blue Materials: Leather, plastic Weight: 1.6 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lots of color options + Doubles as a Wallet + Pretty affordable Reasons to avoid - Doesn't boast extensive drop protection like other cases

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 feels more at home in a coat pocket or a purse than in a pants pocket, so why not turn to a case that feels more like a wallet? That's the idea behind Shieid's Samsung Z Fold 4 Case Wallet, which combines a way to tote around your phone with a leather wallet that includes slots for credit cards.

Specifically, you have enough room to store two cards along with your Galaxy Z Fold 4. Six different color options let you put your own personal stamp on the case as well.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

4. OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex for Galaxy Z Fold 4 Best slim Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case Specifications Colors: Black, Blue Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber Weight: 0.12 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lightweight design + Works with wireless charging Reasons to avoid - Expensive relative to other Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases

OtterBox takes its well-regarded Symmetry Series case and adapts it for Samsung's foldable phones, with a slim design that wraps around each side of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. You can count on the Symmetry Series Flex protecting your phone's hinge while raised bezels keep the screen and camera from coming into contact with surfaces.

There are less expensive options than this case, which has a list price of $80. But that gets you OtterBox's reputation for protective designs in a case that's still lightweight enough to let you wirelessly charge your Galaxy Z Fold 4.

(Image credit: Vitodo)

5. Vitodo for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case with S Pen Holder Best multipurpose Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case Specifications Colors: Black, Green Materials: Polycarbonate, leather Weight: 2.1 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Includes S Pen holder + Sliding camera cover + Includes slots for cards and cash Reasons to avoid - Just two color options

There are other wallet-style cases available for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. But Vitodo does those one better by including a holder for the S Pen. (You will have to buy Samsung's stylus separately.) That makes the Vitodo case a lower-cost alternative for Galaxy Z Fold 4 owners who need to tote around an S Pen.

In addition, Vitodo's wallet case includes two slots for credit cards and an extra sleeve for people who still carry cash. Color options are limited to just black or green, but you'll appreciate Vitodo's other special features like a sliding camera cover to protect the lenses from damage.

(Image credit: Incipio)

6. Incipio Grip for Galaxy Z Fold 4 Easiest samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case to grip Specifications Colors: Black, Navy Materials: Recycled polycarbonate Weight: 3.8 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Incipio (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Designed to maintain a solid grip on your phone + Made from recycled materials + One-piece design Reasons to avoid - Limited color options

Lots of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases promise drop protection. The Incipio Grip for Samsung's new foldable says it can prevent drops before they happen. Credit the case's multidirectional grip enhancers, which let you keep a better hold of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, so that it's not slipping out of your hand.

Even if you do drop your phone, you needn't worry — the Incipio Grip boasts Impact Struts technology to absorb the shocks of any unexpected drops, while raised bezel edges keep the Galaxy Z Fold 4's screen from getting scratched. Such protection doesn't come cheaply, but if you want to keep your phone safe from harm, this is the case to get.

(Image credit: Urban Armor Gear)

7. Urban Armor Gear Civilian Case for Galaxy Z Fold 4 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case in basic black Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 2.1 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4-foot drop protection + Slim design for a rugged case + Good grip on outer case Reasons to avoid - No choice for colors

Adding protection to your Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn't require you to add a thick, heavy case. Urban Armor Gear's Civilian Case manages to offer durability in a relatively slim one-piece design that boast both an impact-resistant interior and bumpers. All that combines in a case that's survived 26 drops from a 4-foot height.

The outside of the Civilian case promises a traction grip while still being thin enough to let you wirelessly charge the Galaxy Z Fold 4. You can have the case in any color you want, so long as that color is black.

(Image credit: Antshare)

8. Antshare for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case Most flexible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case Specifications Colors: Blue Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 2.1 ounces Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Works with magnetic car attachments + Flexible kickstand + Protective design Reasons to avoid - Just one color choice - Some assembly required

You can count on protecting your Galaxy Z Fold 4 with Antshare's case for the Samsung foldable. The case maker promises military grade protection and with both a hard polycarbonate frame and a soft thermoplastic layer, we'd expect Antshare's offering to live up to the claim.

But what really catches our eye is the flexibility of this Galaxy Z Fold 4 case. It's got a keyring that doubles as a 360-degree kickstand, meaning you can prop up the phone in either horizontal or vertical orientations. There's a metal patch on the back of the Antshare case, too, that allows it to work with magnetic car holders, letting you take your Galaxy Z Fold 4 on the road.

(Image credit: Ninki)

9. Ninki Bumper Case for Galaxy Z Fold 4 Most colorful Galaxy Z Fold 4 case Specifications Colors: Purple, Black, Green, Pink, Yellow, Clear Materials: Polycarbonate Weight: 0.4 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Many unique colors + Includes S Pen slot + Resists fingerprints Reasons to avoid - Requires assembly

Ninki's Bumper Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks like one of those do-it-all offerings for Samsung's foldable. There's a slot on the hinge of the case where you can stash an S Pen, and there's a screen protector to keep the front cover display from suffering damage. Ninki even says its case can resist fingerprints, which is good, as there are five different colors plus a clear option, so you'll want to avoid smudges.

Other Galaxy Z Fold 4 case options claim more extensive drop protection, but the Ninki Bumper Case does encircle your phone to minimize damage. Raised bezels keep the screen and rear camera array from coming into contact with unforgiving surfaces.

(Image credit: Ringke)

10. Ringke Slim for Galaxy Z Fold 4 A slim Galaxy Z Fold 4 case for less than $30 Specifications Colors: Black, Clear, Matte Clear Materials: Polycarbonate Weight: 1.1 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Thin, unobtrusive case + Anti-slip pads Reasons to avoid - Not many color options

At first sight, the Ringke Slim for Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks like a pretty no-frills option for a foldable case, though that's part of its appeal. Instead of a bulky frame, you've got a design that's slim enough to support wireless charging for your Z Fold 4.

And looks can be deceiving, as the interior of the Ringke Slim boasts anti-slip pads to hold your phone in place, reducing the risk of damage should the Galaxy Z Fold 4 take a tumble. Ringke also boasts of a "soft feel" coating designed to make its case easier to hold.

How to choose the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case for you

When looking for the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case, make sure that you're shopping for an accessory that's custom-built for this year's Fold. Because the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is slightly smaller and wider than its predecessor, a Galaxy Z Fold 3 case won't fit your new phone.

Otherwise, shopping for a Galaxy Z Fold 4 case involves identifying what you want from the accessory. If you're planning on getting an S Pen, you'll want a case that includes a way to tote around the stylus, since there's no built-in slot on the phone itself. If protection's your goal, then look for cases that promise specific drop protection standards.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is not a slender phone by any stretch of the imagination, so take any case's weight and bulk into consideration when shopping. Slim designs don't necessarily mean you're compromising on durability.

How we pick the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases

We've called in some phone cases for testing and to see how well they fit the Galaxy Z Fold 4. But we pick cases for our initial list based on word-of-mouth and customer reviews. While the foldable design for this phone is still relatively new, there are case makers with established reputations for building dependable cases for foldable phones, and we give those offerings extra weight when considering which cases to include.

We base our rankings on a number of factors, including price, color options, special features and listed drop protection standards. We're also looking to feature a variety of different case designs to better give you a range of choices for a Galaxy Z Fold 4 case.