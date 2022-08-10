Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on review: Many upgrades equal a big improvement

Our initial impression of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is that the many little tweaks that Samsung made since last year have the potential to make this a truly mainstream Android phone option. We'll have to see how the battery life holds up under more rigorous testing before we know for sure though.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs Starting price: $999/£999 Software: Android 12, with OneUI 4.1 Inner display: 6.7-inch FHD AMOLED (2640 x 1080) Outer display: 1.9-inch AMOLED (260 x 512) Refresh rate: 1-120Hz (inner only) CPU: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Outer cameras: 12MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2) Inner camera: 10MP selfie (f/2.4) Battery: 3,700 mAh Charging: 25W wired, 5W wireless Dust/water resistance: IPX8 Size (folded): 2.8 x 3.3 x 0.62 - 0.67 inches (71.9 x 84.9 x 15.9 - 17.1 mm) Size (unfolded): 2.8 x 6.5 x 0.27 inches (71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm) Weight: 6.5 ounces (187 grams) Colors: Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's goal seems to have been sanding off the rough edges of the user experience from the Galaxy Z Flip 3 while continuing to build out the fun and unique features enabled by the folding design. And from what we've seen so far, it looks like the phone maker succeeded.

While the price is staying static at $999, Samsung's given the Galaxy Z Flip 4 the larger battery it desperately needed, as well as a new powerful chipset for enhanced performance and power efficiency. The upgraded Flex Mode and cover screen features make much better use of the Flip 4's folding abilities and outer display too, although we'd have liked to see some camera improvements and a less obvious display crease.

We'll have a full review of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 ready for you to check out in the coming days. For now, we're optimistic that the Z Flip 4's addressed the Galaxy Z Flip 3's main drawbacks and added some worthwhile improvements for both productive and creative users. That said, the limitations of the basic design mean Samsung's going to need a big Z Flip revamp sooner or later to keep ahead of the competition.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 wasn't the only new device to launch at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. Make sure you read our thoughts on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as well to get a full picture of Samsung's latest releases.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: Price and availability

You'll be able to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung or other retailers and carriers from August 26. If you've already made your mind up, you can pre-order the phone now from Samsung to get a free storage upgrade and a Silicone Ring Case or Strap Case to put it in.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999/£999 with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, the same as last year for U.S. customers but a touch more for U.K. buyers. You can pay extra for a 256GB model or the new 512GB model if you want some more storage room, but that's the only difference.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: Design

In essence, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 remains the same little glass and metal square hiding a full-size 6.7-inch display that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was. You have to look closely to see the refinements Samsung made to the design. The main cameras are a little more pronounced than before, and the sides have been flattened, which help differentiate the Z Flip 4 both from the Z Flip 3 and from the single contoured camera module of the Galaxy S22.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like last year, Samsung has provided a diverse slate of color options for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. There’s the Graphite option if you want something sensible, but you could opt for the more lively Blue, Pink Gold or Bora Purple options.

If those don’t take your fancy, Samsung's brought back the Galaxy Bespoke program from last year for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Like with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, this lets you customize the top and bottom panels and the frame color from several different options for one of 75 unique looks, although you'll pay extra for the privilege.

On a more practical level, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 again uses Armor Aluminum for its frame to help shrug off falls and scratches, as well as IPX8 water resistance to hopefully let the phone avoid an undignified death by raindrops. New this year though is Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, the new best option for toughened smartphone glass, and a slimmed-down hinge for a less bulky profile when shut. Foldables are still fragile, chunky devices, but you won’t get one much tougher or compact than the Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: Displays

The main display of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD display like before, except the bezels have been pared down to make the Z Flip 4 more svelte. It's also 45% tougher according to Samsung, which should give users the confidence that they're not accidentally going to ruin their foldable with an extra-strong tap.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In unsurprising but disappointing news, the crease through the center of the display is still there, and quite noticeable at that. Unfortunately, this seems to be something we'll be dealing with on foldables for some time to come yet, despite rumors of hinge and crease upgrades before the Galaxy Z Flip 4's launch.

The 1.9-inch cover display on the outside of the Z Flip also hasn't changed from last year, but Samsung's given it some extra versatility. You can give the screen a photo, video or GIF background, and use it to reply to messages through text-to-speech, control your smart home gizmos through SmartThings, or access your Quick Settings and Samsung Wallet.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's still a ways off from being like the Galaxy Z Fold 4's cover screen, which lets you access the phone's full abilities even when shut. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 4's updated outer display makes using the phone without opening it more practical, saving you the need to flip it open as often.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: Cameras

Samsung's not updated the Galaxy Z Flip 4's camera hardware's headline specs from last year, unlike with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. That leaves the Z Flip 4 with two 12MP cameras (main and ultrawide) on the outside, plus a 10MP inner selfie camera to use when you open up the phone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There have been changes going on underneath the camera lenses though. For instance, the main sensor now captures 65% more light, and works with Samsung's Super Night Solution low-light photography to take normal and portrait mode shots when the sun's gone down. There have also been improvements to the Z Flip 4's AI lighting and stabilization abilities which should hopefully make photography and videography on the new Flip noticeably better than on the outgoing model.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's also easier to take advantage of the main cameras for selfies when the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is shut. Quick Shot selfies from the cover screen can now use portrait mode and different aspect ratios, giving you much more robust creative controls when taking snapshots.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: Performance

If you cracked the Galaxy Z Flip 4 open, you'd find a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset at its core, currently the most powerful chip on offer for Android phones. Looking at benchmarks from other phones using this silicon, it handily beats the original Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip from earlier in the year, although it can't consistently outmatch the A15 chip Apple uses in the iPhone 13 series. We'd imagine the Z Flip 4 would follow this trend, but we'll be performing our own tests to see how well it does.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

All versions of the Z Flip 4 come with 8GB RAM. The basic model also gets 128GB storage, but you can boost that to 256GB or 512GB if you're prepared to pay a little extra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: Battery and charging

Battery life was one of the Galaxy Z Flip 3's weakest aspects, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks to have gone some way to fixing that. It features a new larger battery, with a 3,700 mAh capacity (up from 3,400 mAh), which Samsung says adds an extra three hours of typical use compared to the Z Flip 3. We'll have to get this phone into the Tom’s Guide lab to see this for ourselves, but hopefully, it can better the Z Flip 3's meager 5 hours and 43 minutes result on our custom battery life test.

Charging has also improved from last year, with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 now supporting 25W charging rather than the Galaxy Z Flip 3's measly 15W. Samsung claims that'll give you a 50% charge in 30 minutes, which will also lessen the sting of the potential below-average battery life as long as you have a compatible charging brick with you during a long day. Don’t expect Samsung to include a charger.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: Software

Samsung installed Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but it's got lots of Flex Mode tricks on top of the regular software to make use of its hinged design.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For instance, you can fold the phone to a 90-degree angle while filming to use it like a camcorder, or place the phone down, walk away and then capture a photo or video (using a voice command or physical gesture) from a distance. You can fully open or close the phone while still recording for extra flexibility.

If you're more into productivity than creativity, you can use the new two-finger upward swipe gesture to quickly open a second window in the bottom half of the display. You can do this in either Flex Mode or with the phone fully open, depending on what works best for your multitasking needs.

Samsung's been optimizing more apps to offer fully compatible controls for when the phone is in Flex Mode, including big hitters like WhatsApp, Google Meet, YouTube and Netflix. On unoptimized apps, you’ll instead get a trackpad and some quick settings to give you some extra versatility, rather than the app just refusing to adapt to the folded display like before.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on: Outlook

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 marks another generation of evolution for Samsung’s smaller foldable. The changes aren’t extreme, but they seem well-considered and are focused on the most commonly used parts of the phone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Shrunken screen bezels, a bigger battery, improved cameras and the most powerful Android phone chip available all ensure the phone matches up well with non-folding phones of a similar price. Meanwhile, new cover screen abilities and the enhanced Flex Mode features should help you make the most of the Flip part of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

We'll need some more time with it to see if these upgrades make for a substantially better phone, or if they're not quite enough to cure what plagued the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Either way, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 should once again be one of the best foldables you can buy today, and offer a unique alternative to normal flagship phones like the Galaxy S22, OnePlus 10 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro.