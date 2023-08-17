Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases in 2023

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases are built to last, delivering plenty of protection for your new foldable. And as you can gather from our complete Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 review , there’s plenty you’re going to want to protect.

The outside of the phone sports a 6.2-inch cover display, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 opens up to reveal a 7.6-inch main panel. That’s a lot of screen real estate to keep from shattering, but the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases are up to the task.And depending on the design of the case, they’ll keep the Fold’s rear camera array save from harm, too.

Speaking of design, Samsung has tweaked the hinge on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, so that its phone is now thinner and lighter than ever. That really drives home the need for a case to keep one of the best foldable phones protected in the event of drops. And we think we’ve found the Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases worthy of your consideration.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases right now

1. Zagg Bridgetown View at Amazon Best case overall Colors: Black

Materials: Reinforced graphene

Weight: 2.1 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Antimicrobial treatment

+ Includes S Pen holder

+ Hardcore drop protection (up to 10 feet)

- Single color choice The Zagg Bridgetown case for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is specially designed to protect the smartphone’s Flex Hinge, while also providing a home for the optional S Pen. If you’re looking for an ultra-rugged Galaxy Z Fold 5 case packed with maximum functionality, Bridgetown comes reinforced with graphene, a futuristic material that’s harder than diamond yet more elastic than rubber, and 200x stronger than steel. In addition, an antimicrobial treatment discourages the growth of odor-causing bacteria. 2. Caseology Parallax View at Amazon Best budget case Colors: Black, Gray

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 3.5 ounces

Wireless Charging: Yes + Grippy edges

+ Dual-layer construction

+ Limited lifetime warranty

- No military-grade drop protection

- Drab color choices Available in Matte Black or Ash Gray, the Caseology Parallax case for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a futuristic-yet-functional design with grippy edges around the outside to keep your new smartphone securely in hand. Raised bezels are there to protect the camera lenses, paired with dual layers of polycarbonate and TPU to ensure your Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains crack-free and scratch-free when you’re on the run. The 3D pattern on the back is an elegant touch, too. 3. Latercase Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case (Cyber Edition) Check Amazon View at Latercase Best thin-and-light case Colors: Gray Black, Crimson, Coffee, Midnight, Willy Blue

Materials: Polycarbonate shell, synthetic rubber slipcover

Weight: 0.6 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Super-slim design

+ Plenty of color choices

+ Antimicrobial coating

- Premium price Available in a variety of contemporary colors, the barely-there Latercase Galaxy Z Fold 5 (Cyber Edition) measures just 0.6 millimeters thin, weighs just 16 grams (0.6 ounces), and is reportedly assembled for a precision fit. Made out of premium aramid fibers and laser-cut to snugly hug the Z Fold 5’s curves, the matte finish is meant to stick to your hand — but not your pants pockets. 4. Spigen Thin Fit P (Pen Edition) View at Amazon View at Amazon Best S Pen-friendly case Colors: Black, Pearled Ivory

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.4 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Raised edges to protect screens and lenses

+ Includes S Pen holder

+ Decent drop protection

- Only two color choices Spigen has been turning out quality smartphone cases for some time, so it's no surprise to see the case maker's wares among the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases. This version of Spigen's Thin Fit P (as in Pen Edition) was specially designed to accommodate the Z Fold 5’s handy-dandy S Pen, available as a separate $54 accessory. Spigen’s proprietary Air Cushion technology and the case’s raised edges (for added screen and camera protection) round out the feature set. 5. OtterBox Thin Flex Series Check Amazon View at OtterBox Best antimicrobial case Colors: Black, Blue, Peach

Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber

Weight: 1.5 ounces

Wireless Charging: Yes + Antimicrobial coating

+ Made with recycled materials

+ Exceeds MIL-STD-810G 516.6 drop-testing

- Limited color choices If you’re always diligent about keeping your hands clean, you’ll appreciate the antimicrobial coating found on the OtterBox Thin Flex Antimicrobial case for the Z Fold 5. Constructed from polycarbonate, synthetic rubber, and more than 50% recycled plastic, this ultra-slim case is drop-tested to meet military-grade standards and and then some, with 104 individual drops from 4 feet. The Thin Flex’s hard shell provides premium protection, with soft edges adding extra grip. 6. Urban Armor Gear Civilian Series Check Amazon View at UAG Best everyday carry case Colors: Black, Olive Drab

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 2.1 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Featherlight construction

+ Oversized tactile buttons

+ Magsafe and Samsung Pay-compatible

- Premium price As you’d expect from the camo-friendly colors, the Urban Armor Gear Civilian Series case meets military-grade drop-test standards (26 individual drops from 4 feet high). It also boasts maximum shock absorption thanks to an impact-resistant core, shock-resistant bumpers, and raised edges to protect those awesome optics. This form-fitting phone case won’t add much bulk to your pocket, and the sticky traction grip should keep your Galaxy Z Fold 5 firmly in hand. 7. Casetify Impact Case View at CASETiFY Check Amazon Best customizable case Colors: Dozens of styles and designs

Materials: 65% recycled and plant-based material

Weight: TBA

Wireless charging: Yes + Military-grade drop protection

+ Vast variety of artistic styles

+ Partially made from recycled phone cases

- Ultra-premium price By now you should know the deal with Casetify. The case make provides a platform for artists to create eye-catching case designs, and in return you can choose from a look that fits your personality and taste. For instance, the cartoony Moon Camping Galaxy Z Fold 5 case is but one design created by artist Tobe Fonseca. Casetfiy’s different Impact Cases are cleverly constructed from 65% recycled and plant-based materials, adding to their appeal. 8. VRS Design Terra Guard Ultimate Go Series View at Amazon Best wallet case Colors: Black

Materials: Polycarbonate

Weight: 5.3 ounces

Wireless Charging: No + Built-in wallet

+ Includes screen protector

- Only one color choice

- Bulky The Terra Guard Ultimate Go Series will guard your new Galaxy Z Fold 5 from terrestrial trips, and it does double-duty as a modest wallet thanks to a hidden compartment that’s big enough for two credit cards. Raised edges along the outside guard the phone’s camera lenses from accidental drops, and the case is even bundled with a tempered glass screen protector for the front. This might be the best Galaxy Fold 5 case around for frequent travelers, students, and other keycard-carrying folks. 9. Pinnacle Premium Leather Kickstand Case Check Amazon View at Pinnacle Best leather case Colors: Black, Green, Brown, Carbon Fiber

Materials: Leather

Weight: TBA

Wireless Charging: No + Elegant leather accents

+ Built-in kickstand and S Pen holder

+ Includes extra screen protection

- Ultra-premium price tag For those looking to wrap their new Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the ultimate armor of elegance, the Pinnacle Premium Leather Kickstand Case pulls no punches. Thanks to quality leather accents on the outer shell, a side-storing S Pen holder, and a built-in kickstand, this case has it all. It also comes with an “explosion-proof” tempered film for the front display, which sounds delightfully untestable — but badass nonetheless.

What to look for in the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases

When selecting the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 case to fit your lifestyle, make sure the case you buy is actually made for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Because the new phone features a redesigned hinge that makes it thinner than before, the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases are not going to fit the current model. And it goes without saying that cases for other Samsung foldables such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are right out, too. (If you are looking for a way to protect Samsung’s flip phone-style foldable, check out our guide to the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases .)

Other factors come into play when trying to pick the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 case for your needs.

Build materials and drop protection: Whether the case is made out of silicone, aluminum, polycarbonate or rubber, look for a good drop rating to keep your phone protected. Some Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases are only meant to withstand drops of a few feet high, while more hardcore competitors have a MIL-STD-810G-tested rating of 4 feet or more. In general, a case that offers multiple layers generally delivers more protection. Our top pick, the Zagg Bridgetown, uses graphene to safeguard your Fold from drops.

Color/design options: Some phone cases only offer one or two color choices — usually some variation of gray or black. Fashion-forward options add blended colors, textured designs, artsy skins, and built-in keychain attachments. If you want your Galaxy Z Fold 5’s exterior to be a reflection of the inner you, a customizable case might just fill the bill.

Environmental impact: Samsung is emphasizing the sustainability of its phones, and case makers are follow suit. Look for Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases with various green initiatives, particularly accessories tht use recycled plastics from discarded phone cases to get the job.

How we pick the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases

We base our best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 case rankings using word-of-mouth and customer reviews initially, along with our own research. In some instances, we may call in cases for additional hands-on testing.

When evaluating each phone case, we consider color choices, overall protection and special features, leveraged against each individual price point. Because phone cases are such a personal choice, we also strive to include a variety of styles to fit different tastes — and budgets.