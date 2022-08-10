Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 hands-on review: First impressions of all the new features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has a new skin-temperature reader, more scratch-resistant display and a longer-lasting battery life. Here are our first impressions.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 specs: Starting price: $279

Colors: Graphite, Silver, Sapphire, Pink Gold

Size : 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8 mm (44mm) / 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8 mm (40mm)

Weight: 1.18 oz (44mm) / 1.01 oz (40mm)

Display: 1.4 in, 450 x 450 (44mm) / 1.2 in, 396 x 396 (40mm)

Processor: Exynos W920

Memory: 1.5GB RAM + 16GB

Battery life (rated): 50 hours

Durability: 5ATM + IP68

Connectivity: Bluetooth, LTE, NFC, GPS

Compatibility: Android 8.0 or higher

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it seems like Samsung has found its stride in the smartwatch space. No, it’s not all that different from last year’s Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, but the handful of upgrades have incremental, yet ample appeal.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5’s battery life is up to 10 hours longer, while the device is also more durable against scratches thanks to a sapphire crystal glass display. The bottom curvature is reshaped to fit wrists more naturally and increase the amount of surface area that actually makes contact with your skin, improving the accuracy of sensor readings.

Speaking of health sensors, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has a new one to offer — a skin-temperature reader. Otherwise, the watch is positioned to become the best Samsung watch for most people, and could even be the best smartwatch of the year. We’ll have to test the performance before coming to conclusions, but for now, here are my first impressions from going hands-on with Samsung’s next-gen watch.

Though be sure to check out my hands-on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review. It goes over all the key differences between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 price starts at $279 for the 40mm Bluetooth model. The 40mm LTE model starts at $329. The price goes up to $299 and $349 for the 44mm configurations for Bluetooth and LTE, respectively. I’ll note this is a consistent $30 price hike compared to the Galaxy Watch 4. Samsung has changed the prices of the Galaxy Watch every year, so I’m not necessarily surprised.

Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the new “rugged” or outdoor sports watch offered this year, costs $449 for Bluetooth and $499 for LTE. It comes in a singular 45mm size. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic remains on sale as well.

Both watches are available for pre-order now, with full availability on August 26.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 design

As you might recall, last year the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offered an updated shape and feel compared to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. It was still sporty, and even reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, but it had a more refined case and a seamless transition from watch to watch strap.

(Image credit: Future)

But unlike the option between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, there’s no rotating bezel offered for the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup. The rotating bezel amassed fans over the years, though personally I’m fine seeing it phased out. The Galaxy Watch 5’s digital bezel felt plenty responsive in first impressions.

Otherwise, the Galaxy Watch 5’s reshaped curvature on the bottom creates more surface area for watch-to-skin contact, which Samsung says helps with accuracy on data collected from the biometric sensor. As for durability, the watch remains water resistant up to 5ATM with a IP68 rating. The display is made of sapphire crystal glass, which Samsung claims is stronger against scratches by 60% more than before.

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in four colors: Graphite, Silver, Sapphire (44mm only) and Pink Gold (40mm only). It comes with silicone straps but Samsung sells a number of interchangeable bands. I tried a few of the newer strap designs out during this hands on and appreciated the variety.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 health and fitness tracking

The most notable new internal Galaxy Watch 5 feature is the addition of a temperature analysis sensor, which appears to exist separately from Samsung’s 3-in-1 BioActive sensor. Debuted last year, the BioActive sensor reads heart rate, SpO2 and body composition via BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis.) The skin-temperature reader sits slightly off-center on the bottom of the Galaxy Watch’s case.

From what we’ve heard, it doesn’t appear the skin-temperature reader will be functional at launch. Samsung also hasn’t clarified what skin-temperature readings will be used for — for example, in wearables like the Fitbit Sense and the Oura Ring Generation 3, it informs sleep-tracking data. Stay tuned for more details.



(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy Watch 5 also features an updated sleep coach, designed to offer actionable sleep plans based on how well (or not) you’re catching zzz’s. I know the Apple Watch upped its sleep-tracking game in watchOS 9, so Samsung could be hoping to keep up or have something better to offer. I still need to wear the Galaxy Watch 5 overnight to gauge the coaching experience and general accuracy.

(Image credit: Future)

In my Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 workout test, I found the Galaxy Watch to be a capable fitness companion. I look forward to putting the Galaxy Watch 5 through the same trials, so stay tuned. I’m also known to post workout updates on my Twitter account, so throw me a follow if you want to see more day-to-day experiences with Samsung’s latest smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with Wear OS

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 runs Wear OS powered by Samsung, which basically means Google’s smartwatch software is at the foundation of the experience but it’s layered by many of Samsung’s in-house apps, watch faces and menus. It also means that the smartwatch should pair and sync effortlessly with other Samsung devices in the same user ecosystem.

(Image credit: Future)

Wear OS 3’s biggest perk is its inclusion of Google services, namely Gmail, Google Maps and, more recently for Galaxy Watch devices, Google Assistant. These are all things the Google Pixel Watch will have when it debuts, but for now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is shaping up to be the best smartwatch for Android.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 battery life

The Galaxy Watch 5 has a 15% bigger battery than the Galaxy Watch 4, promising up to 50 hours of battery life. That’s about 10 more hours than before. That said, I found the Galaxy Watch usually lasts closer to 24 or “all day” with always-on display (AOD) enabled and a few hours of GPS use or fitness tracking. Still, I hope I’ll notice improvements to stamina when I get to spend more time with the Galaxy Watch 5.

As for charging, Samsung says an 8-minute charge should get you 8 hours sleep tracking, and the smartwatch can recharge to 45% in just 30 minutes. That’s nearly a full charge in one hour, but again, I’ll have to see how it pans out in testing.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 outlook

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 seems to introduce a respectable collection of incremental upgrades. It doesn’t make any radical changes, but improves two pillars that are typically important to smartwatch users: health-tracking and battery life. The temperature sensor is particularly interesting, though if it’s not available yet, there could be a reason to wait to buy.

I’ll update this review as I get more experience with the Galaxy Watch 5. In the meantime, check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands on and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands on. The Galaxy Watch makes a great accessory for Samsung phones, after all.