Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases in 2023

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases should already be on your shortlist, even if you haven’t bought Samsung’s newest foldable yet. As you’ll find in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review , this $999 foldable is packed with an inner 6.7-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen to complement the outer 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Flex Window. Left unprotected, however, these dazzling displays are susceptible to slippery digits and accidental drops.

And that's where the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases come into play — to guard your Galaxy, if you will.

From super-sticky grips that’ll keep your phone firmly in hand to military-grade exteriors that are drop-tested to take a tumble (or two), here are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases to fit every lifestyle, budget, pocket and purse.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases right now

1. Urban Armor Gear Plyo Pro Series Check Amazon View at UAG Best case overall Colors: Olive/Space Grey, Ash/Space Grey, Ice/Silver

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.1 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Military-grade drop protection

+ MagSafe and Samsung Pay-compatible

- Premium price The Urban Armor Gear Plyo Pro Series is our top pick in terms of tip-top drop protection for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, as it meets military-grade drop-test standards for shock absorption (26 individual drops from 4 feet high). The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s 6.7-inch touchscreen should remain safe and sound thanks to the elevated perimeter, polycarbonate backplate, impact-resistant core, and air-soft corners for extra cushioning. 2. Casetify Impact Case Check Amazon View at Casetify Best customizable case Colors: Dozens of styles and designs

Materials: 65% recycled and plant-based material

Weight: N/A

Wireless charging: Yes + Drop-testing up to 5 feet

+ Exceptional variety of colorful styles

+ Made from recycled phone cases

- Premium price Casetify’s penchant for custom smartphone cases can give your Galaxy Z Flip 5 case an extra burst of colorful personality. For example, Casetify’s collection from the National Museum of Korea offers a variety of different designs meant to mirror “the beauty of Korean culture, patterns, and artifacts” — just look at the NMK Plantain Lily case pictured here. Raised bezels and a shock-absorbing EcoShock material protect your phone from every angle, too. 3. Spigen Tough Armor Pro View at Amazon Best kickstand case Colors: Black, Abyss Green

Materials: Polycarbonate

Weight: N/A

Wireless charging: Yes + Military-grade drop protection

+ Hinge protector doubles as kickstand

+ Excellent for hands-free viewing

- Pricey

- Only two color choices The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s gorgeous 6.7-inch folding display looks great in your hand, but with the Spigen Tough Armor Pro case, it’ll also look great on the countertop if you feel like giving your wrists a rest during your next Zoom chat. It’s not easy designing a case for a foldable phone, since the hinge area necessitates multiple pieces, but Spigen’s hinge protector cleverly unfolds into a kickstand, bringing an extra burst of functionality to an already fantastic accessory. 4. Zagg Bridgetown Check Amazon View at Zagg Best lightweight case Colors: Black

Materials: Graphene

Weight: 1.6 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Thin-and-light design

+ Reinforced with graphene

+ Rated for 10 feet of drop protection

- Only one color choice The Zagg Bridgetown case for Galaxy Flip 5 was specially made to protect the redesigned Flex Hinge of your new phone without adding too much bulk. (In fact, this case adds hardly any bulk at all.) Uniquely, this case is reinforced with graphene, a material that’s harder than diamond yet more elastic than rubber and 200 times stronger than steel. (Its high conductivity allows for better heat dissipation, too.) Bonus: an antimicrobial treatment discourages the growth of odor-causing bacteria, and the case is compatible with wireless charging. 5. Burga Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case View at Burga Best luxury case Colors: Dozens of styles and designs

Materials: Silicone, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: N/A

Wireless charging: Yes + Plenty of slick style choices

+ Can upgrade to multi-layer protection

+ Raised bezels around camera lenses

- No military-grade drop protection According to its website, Burga “has set out to create luxury phone cases without any compromises,” and it seems to be doing a good job so far. With dozens of styles and colors to choose from — our favorites includeTropical Garden, Northern Lights, Heartbreaker and Free Spirit — these cases feature a hardshell exterior with raised bezels around the camera lenses to protect those optics. For a few extra bucks, you can add a silicone interior layer to beef up that drop protection. 6. OtterBox Defender Series XT View at OtterBox Check Amazon Most durable case Colors: Black, Baby Blue Jeans, Mulberry Muse

Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber, recycled materials

Weight: 1.7 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Optional holster

+ Top-of the-line drop protection

+ Made with recycled materials

- Premium price OtterBox's Defender Series has a well-earned reputation for durability. Thanks to a rugged polycarbonate shell; nifty port covers to block dust and dirt; and testing that includes 104 individual drops from 4 feet (exceeding MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standards), you know this case means business. It’s also compatible with wireless charging and PowerShare, which means you won’t have to remove the Galaxy Z Flip 5 from the case very often. 7. Case-Mate Tough Clear Check Amazon View at Case-Mate Best clear case Colors: Clear

Materials: Recycled impact polymer

Weight: N/A

Wireless charging: Yes + 12 feet of drop protection

+ Compatible with wireless charging

+ Antimicrobial and anti-scratch coatings

+ Lifetime warranty

- Singular style choice The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a beautiful gadget in its own right, and if you don’t want your phone case to outshine the terrific tech inside, the Case-Mate Tough Clear case might be just what you need. This crystal-clear case doesn’t skimp on durability, offering an impressive 12 feet of drop protection in an elegant, semi-seamless design. It even has antimicrobial and anti-scratch coatings to keep the whole package looking brand-new. Case-Mate covers its cases with a generous lifetime warranty. 8. Caseology Parallax Check Amazon View at Caseology Best budget case Colors: Ash Gray, Burgundy, Sage Green

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.1 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Affordable

+ Grippy edges

+ Compatible with wireless charging

- No drop protection With a choice of three colors — Ash Gray, Sage Green and the Burgundy option shown above — the Caseology Parallax case for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 boasts a slim-yet-functional design with grippy edges to keep your new smartphone firmly in hand. The Parallax case offers raised bezels to protect the camera lenses on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and two layers of polycarbonate and TPU to keep your flip phone free of cracks and scratches. The 3D pattern on the back of the case is a nice touch, along with wireless charging compatibility. 9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Silicone Case Check Amazon View at Samsung Best silicone case Colors: Indigo Blue, Mint, Lavender, Cream, Apricot

Materials: Silicone

Weight: N/A

Wireless charging: Yes + Grippy texture

+ Good variety of colors

+ Nifty ring attachment

- No drop protection The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Silicone Case is available in a variety of delicious-sounding colors (Mint, Cream, Apricot). But that’s not all there is to this Samsung-designed case. Thanks to a nifty ring built into the hinge area of the case, you can twirl your new phone around your finger as you walk, or tether it to your backpack with a carabiner. You won’t get the same kind of military-grade drop protection as other Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases on this list, but if you want to turn your new phone into a fidget spinner, Samsung has you covered.

What to look for in the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case

When selecting the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case to fit your lifestyle, make sure the case you buy is actually made for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. As one of the most popular smartphone makers on the planet, Samsung has a slew of superb smartphones in its stable — including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 , Samsung Galaxy S23 , Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra , and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus , just to name a few. Selecting the wrong model number can mean the difference between a quality case in hand…or an ill-fitting case that requires return shipping.

Once you’re certain that you’re shopping for the right Samsung Galaxy phone case, here are a few other factors to consider.

Build materials and drop protection: Whether the case is made out of silicone, aluminum, polycarbonate or rubber, look for a good drop rating to keep your phone protected. Some Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases are only meant to withstand drops of a few feet high, while more hardcore competitors have a MIL-STD-810G-tested rating of 4 feet or more. In general, multiple layers generally mean more protection, and some of the best phone cases are reinforced with graphene, a material that’s harder than diamond yet somehow more elastic than rubber, and 200 times stronger than steel.

Color/design options: Some phone cases only offer one or two color choices (boring!), but the fashion-forward ones add blended colors, textured designs, artsy skins, and built-in keychain attachments. If you want your new communication device to be a reflection of the inner you, a customizable case might just fill the bill.

Environmental impact: We humans can always tread lighter when it comes to our collective effect on the environment, and if future-proofing planet Earth is on your to-do list, look for Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases with various green initiatives; many brands use recycled plastics (eg, discarded phone cases) to get the job done, and every little bit helps.

How we pick the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases

As a starting point, we compile our initial list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases based on word-of-mouth and customer reviews, along with some good ol’ Internet research. (In some instances, we may call in cases for additional hands-on testing.) Then we start to narrow down our favorites.

When evaluating each model, we consider color choices, overall protection and special features, leveraged against each individual price point. Because phone cases are such a personal choice, we also strive to include a variety of styles to fit different tastes, not to mention different budgets.