Cyber Monday Xbox Series X live blog — latest restock updates, game deals and more

Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals are in full swing, offering you some solid discounts on tech and games for Microsoft's flagship console.

But there's also a Walmart Xbox Series X restock due for 12 p.m. ET today, so we'll be looking to keep track of that as well as flagging some of the best deals you can get right now for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox overall.

Just bear in mind that Walmart Plus members will get exclusive access to the Xbox Series X restock. Membership costs $98 per year, although there's also a $12.95/month option. You cannot get early access to the restock if you’ve got a free trial account, so you'll need to have a paid Walmart Plus subscription to participate.