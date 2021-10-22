Nectar Premier Copper mattress review 2021

The Nectar Premier Copper is the company's latest premium mattress, made with enhanced support layers and advanced cooling features to provide warm sleepers with relief from overheating in bed. While side sleepers will benefit from the dynamic relief layers, back and stomach sleepers may have a difficult time adjusting to this one. However, if you sleep hot and mostly snooze on your side, the Nectar Premier Copper is a great choice.

Nectar Premier Copper mattress: Review in brief

Replaces the Nectar Lush as the brand's flagship mattress

Cooling tech contributes to a comfy sleeping temperature

Excellent motion isolation makes it ideal for restless couples

The Nectar Premier Copper is a luxury cooling mattress that was launched in May 2021, forming one of two models brought in to effectively replace the brand's now-discontinued Nectar Lush. The arrival of the Premier Copper is good news for hot sleepers because it boasts advanced cooling properties to help you sleep more comfortably. Nectar sits at the top of our best mattress guide for its Original model, so we have high hopes for the Premier Copper.

In fact, Nectar says this premium memory foam mattress is its 'tallest, coolest and most supportive' model yet. At a lofty 14in tall, the Nectar Premier Copper comprises a 9in base layer, 1in transitional foam layer, and a 4in layer of temperature-regulating gel memory foam. The top cover is made of a blend of copper fibers and polyethylene and feels cool to the touch.

As mentioned earlier in our review, the Premier Copper overtakes the Nectar Lush as the brand's most expensive offering to date. The MSRP for a queen size is $2,197, which is $300 more than a queen size Nectar Lush. However, in true Nectar fashion, you can usually save hundreds of dollars, or grab a bundle of free gifts, when buying the Nectar Premier Copper. You'll find all of the latest savings in our best Nectar mattress sales and deals guide.

So is the Nectar Premier Copper worthy of its premium name? We slept on it for a month and ran a series of tests to discover whether its performance and overall quality have earned it a spot among the best mattresses in a box you can buy. Here's our review in full...

At a glance: Nectar Premier Copper mattress Best for: side sleepers; hot sleepers; restless sleepers

Type: bed-in-a-box

Firmness: medium-firm (6/10)

Materials: memory foam; poly-blend cover infused with copper fibers

Depth: 14 inches

Weight: 49-102lbs

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king

Memory foam mattresses are notorious for retaining heat, so Nectar's solution was to develop a foam bed that would significantly reduce overheating – and it has succeeded. The subtle soothing sensation of the copper-woven cover along with the phase-change material of the gel foam layer helped us sleep comfortably night after night. That's no easy task in the midst of a stifling Mid-Atlantic summer, so we were definitely impressed.

We found the Nectar Premier Copper mattress the most comfortable for side sleeping. It provided us with ample support and pressure relief in this position, especially along our head and shoulders. Meanwhile, our experience was mixed when we slept on our backs, as some of us felt there just wasn't enough support in the lumbar area.

The Premier Copper does have some give, but unlike most full-foam mattresses we didn't feel as though we were sinking too deeply into it. Nectar classifies this mattress as medium-firm and we're inclined to agree. However, sleepers with larger builds may find it too soft and may want to consider an alternative. We'd suggest the Saatva HD mattress, which is designed to support a range of heavier body types, and is often featured among the Saatva mattress sales.

Motion isolation is very good on the Nectar Premier Copper, so couples with contrasting sleep schedules and habits, or if one of you is prone to restlessness in bed, will sleep better on this mattress. However, for people who tend to roll towards the end of their bed while asleep, the weak edge support of the Nectar Premier Copper may be a rude awakening... literally.

Like all Nectars, the Premier Copper comes on a 365-night risk-free trial and is covered with a Forever Warranty. This is far better than the industry standard on both counts as most boxed mattresses come on a 100-night trial and have a 10-year warranty. If you decide the Premier Copper isn't for you, Nectar offers free returns within the 365-night trial period. You'll also receive a full refund, plus assistance from Nectar in either donating or recycling the mattress.

Nectar Premier Copper mattress: materials

The Nectar Premier Copper consists of five layers. At the top is a poly-blend cover made of polyethylene and copper fibers. This feels cool to the touch and is designed to wick away heat. Directly underneath that is a 4in layer of high-density gel memory foam infused with phase change materials. This adapts to your sleep temperature while comfortably contouring to your body shape.

For support, there's a 1in layer of soft transitional foam followed by a 9in firm foam base, making it Nectar's most durable mattress yet. By comparison, the non-cooling Nectar Premier has a smaller 7in foam base but a taller 3in transitional foam layer for a slightly plusher feel.

Everything is capped by a bottom layer cover that keeps the mattress in place on your bed frame or the floor. You can unzip and remove this cover, but Nectar advises against doing this to maintain the integrity of the mattress. This cover is also not machine-washable, but stains can be spot-treated. We'd suggest buying one of the best mattress protectors you can afford to keep your Nectar fresher and stain-free for longer.

Nectar Premier Copper mattress: Price and deals

Nectar's most premium (and expensive) mattress on offer

Now up to $500 off and comes with a free Google Nest Hub

Includes a 365-night sleep trial plus lifetime warranty

The premium Nectar Premier Copper is now the company's most expensive mattress. At full price, a queen size costs $2,197, while a king goes for $2,497. The MSRP for a twin size is $1,697.

The comparable Casper Wave Snow retails for at least $400 more than the Nectar Premier Copper, with a starting price of $2,095 for a twin. However, the Casper hybrid uses memory foam and innerspring layers, and that generally costs more than an all-foam model. For more, read our Casper Wave Hybrid Snow review.

Much closer to home, the Nectar Premier costs about $400 less than the Nectar Premier Copper. Both mattresses consist of five layers, but the sizes of each layer vary, with the Premier Copper offering a higher base layer for boosted stability. For a concise breakdown, check out our comparison of Nectar's premium mattresses.

Nectar offers regular savings on all of its models, and the best Nectar mattress sale offers will get you money off and hundreds of dollars worth of free gifts. Right now, you can save up to $500 on a Nectar Premier Copper mattress. But that's not all – you'll also get up to $498 worth of freebies with purchase, which include a cooling pillow for sleeping, a sheet set, a mattress protector, and a Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) to track your sleeping habits through the night.

Here's the 'official' pricing for the Nectar Premier Copper:

Twin : $1,299 (usually sold at $1,697 )

: (usually sold at ) Twin XL : $1,349 (usually sold at $1,747 )

: (usually sold at ) Full : $1,599 (usually sold at $2,097 )

: (usually sold at ) Queen : $1,699 (usually sold at $2,197 )

: (usually sold at ) King : $1,999 (usually sold at $2,497 )

: (usually sold at ) Cal King: $1,999 (usually sold at $2,497)

As with all of Nectar's mattresses, the Premier Copper includes a 365-night sleep trial plus a Forever Warranty. Combined with the ongoing offers above, you'll certainly be getting plenty of value for money here.

Nectar Premier Copper: Firmness and comfort

A medium-firm mattress with a 6 out of 10 rating

Performs at its best for side sleepers

May not provide enough support for back sleepers

The Nectar Premier Copper comes in just one firmness level. Based on our tests, we rate it a 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale, with 10 being the firmest. Our figure is very close to Nectar's self-assessment, which places the Premier Copper mattress in medium-firm territory with a 6.5 firmness level. The original Nectar Memory Foam and the Nectar Premier mattresses are also rated medium-firm.

Half of our testers thought the Premier Copper was firmer than they had anticipated for a memory foam mattress, although they acknowledged a slight amount of give once they settled into it. Conversely, the other half of our testing group said the mattress was too soft for their preferences. In the interests of fairness, it should be noted that the majority of testers used here are accustomed to sleeping on much firmer mattresses.

Overall, we found the Nectar Premier Copper most accommodating for side sleepers. It adapted nicely to the contours of our body in this position, especially around the shoulders and head, reducing pressure and keeping us comfortably aligned. One of our testers, who is currently pregnant, noted that the mattress cushioned her belly, which helped her nap comfortably.

The back sleepers among our testing group were mixed on how well the Nectar Premier Copper performed. A couple felt unsupported around the lower back and hips. It was a similar experience when we laid on our stomachs, as there was obvious sinking along our hips. However, a few of us managed to find relief on our backs following a brief adjustment period, but overall the Premier Copper is a winner for side sleeping.

Remember that firmness and comfort are subjective. Our team of testers consists of individuals with varying weights, heights and preferences. Petite or underweight sleepers (130lbs and below) may consider the Nectar Premier Copper to be a tad too firm; alternatively, sleepers weighing at least 200lbs may think this mattress isn't firm enough.

Nectar Premier Copper mattress: Performance

Has a subtle cooling effect and effectively regulates sleep temperature

Minimal motion transfer makes it a good choice for co-sleepers

However, edge support is severely lacking

We reviewed and slept on a twin-size Nectar Premier Copper for four weeks – the time frame recommended by Nectar to sufficiently adjust to the mattress. During this time we tested it in all major areas of performance, rating it on pressure relief, motion isolation, temperature regulation, edge support and durability, as well as ease of set up.

In addition to physical testing, we also analyzed hundreds of user reviews to build a complete picture of what it's like to sleep on the Nectar Premier Copper. Here is what we discovered during our four-week review period...

Set-up

Score: 4/5

A twin size Nectar Premier Copper mattress weighs 49lbs. A queen size Premier Copper mattress weighs 80lbs and a king weighs 102lbs. It is possible to set up this mattress solo if you have a twin or twin XL, but you'll definitely want to ask a friend or family member to assist you if you're buying the biggest (heaviest) sizes.

Once the Nectar was unfurled on top of the bed it began to inflate within 30 seconds. As soon as the plastic was removed it expanded further, and about five minutes later we had a full-fledged mattress. It is possible to sleep on the Nectar Premier Copper right away, but we'd recommend waiting three to five hours to let it fully inflate because it is (uncomfortably) soft at first.

One thing we'd like to mention is that we greatly appreciate Nectar including an ergonomic pocket blade to cut the plastic, which is usually this reviewer's least favorite part of the set-up process. Other brands, such as Emma, include these too, so they aren't unique but they do mean you can cut through the plastic covering without damaging the mattress.

Off-gassing

Score: 4.5/5

Off-gassing is the process during which vapors are released into the air upon removing the vacuum-sealed plastic from a foam mattress. It can take hours, or even days, for the 'chemical' smell to dissipate. Lingering scents are generally unpleasant but seldom dangerous. You can read more about it in our feature explaining what is mattress off-gassing.

The foam layers in the Nectar Premier Copper are CertiPUR-US-certified, which means they're made without ozone-depleting chemicals and are low in the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that yield that typical 'chemical' smell.

We cracked a window during the unboxing process, which helped eliminate the faint off-gassing scent we detected. Several user reviews state that this odor lasts for a few days; fortunately, that wasn't our experience as we hardly noticed any smell the following morning.

Pressure relief

Score: 4/5

The Nectar Premier Copper is a 14in tall, medium-firm mattress. To test its pressure relief we placed a 56lb weight in the center of the mattress. There was certainly some give, but still a fair amount of support. Upon removing the weight, the mattress quickly returned to form.

We also unzipped and temporarily removed the outer cover (sorry, Nectar!) to scan the top foam layer for an obvious indent that might have been left from weight. There wasn't one.

The Premier Copper features pressure points in areas where your shoulders, hips, and legs will rest. These are there to promote proper alignment and are meant to work in tandem with the lofty 9in base foam layer to provide adequate joint relief.

Our testers found the Nectar to have excellent pressure relief for side sleepers. We felt properly supported around our head, shoulders and hips. In most cases, our weight was evenly distributed and our spines weren't misaligned.

Back sleepers, on the other hand, may feel their lower back sink – particularly if they're pear-shaped and/or over 200lbs. Some of us did eventually find a comfy resting spot in this position after a brief adjustment period, but our mileage varied here. Similarly, stomach sleepers may feel their hips dip with pressure on their lower back.

Some of our testers said they were perfectly fine to lie on the mattress without a pillow since it gently supported their heads. Of course, for optimal comfort we recommend you pick up one of the best pillows for sleeping.

Motion transfer

Score: 4/5

Since we were reviewing a twin mattress, which is really only designed for one person to sleep on comfortably, we performed a few drop tests to measure the motion transfer of the Nectar Premier Copper.

We placed an empty wine glass at one side of the bed and dropped a 10lb weight roughly 25in away from it. We replicated three possible scenarios: a partner tossing-and-turning, a partner getting in or out of bed, and a partner jumping in or out of bed. To simulate those effects, we dropped the 10lb weight from 4in, 8in, and 12in above the bed.

There was barely any movement from the wine glass when we dropped the 10lb weight from a 4in height, so if you sleep with an antsy partner you're unlikely to wake up because of their fidgeting. We saw slightly more motion from the wine glass with the 8in and 12in drops. However, we don't think either instance will be enough to severely disrupt your sleep.

Temperature regulation

Score: 4.5/5

Memory foam mattresses are notorious for trapping body heat, so Nectar made the Premier Copper with advanced cooling technology. The polyethylene-and-copper blend of the top cover is cool to the touch, but it's a subtle effect compared to the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow, which feels so cold that it may be jarring to some sleepers at first.

Overall, the Premier Copper does a great job of wicking away body heat and regulating sleep temperature thanks to the aforementioned cooling cover. That, plus a 4in top layer of gel memory foam infused with phase change materials. This was especially helpful in the midst of yet another hot Mid-Atlantic summer.

There were a few mornings when we woke up a tad sweaty, but this was actually a rare occurrence (and less to do with the state of the mattress itself). As far as memory foam models go, those of us who typically sleep warm found the Nectar Premier Copper to be one of the most comfortable we've reviewed so far.

Edge support

Score: 2/5

We tested the edge support of the Nectar Premier Copper by placing a 56lb weight on the edge of the mattress in the middle of the perimeter. The mattress compressed by about two inches, going from 14in to 12in. However, the real test came when actual human beings sat on the edge of the bed – both in the center and along the corners.

The consensus among our testers is that the edge support here is very weak – almost non-existent according to our taller, heavier members of the group. This doesn't bode well for anyone who tends to gravitate towards the edge of the bed during sleep, nor is it promising for people who like to sit on the corner of their bed while they're putting their shoes on.

Edge support isn't really a defining characteristic for a memory foam mattress since the MO is to conform to the contours of your body without sagging. However, for Nectar's top-of-the-line offering we are disappointed that the Premier Copper falls very short in this area.

Durability

Score: 4/5

After one month of sleeping on the Nectar Premier Copper mattress, we've yet to see or feel any obvious indentations or general wear and tear. The top cover has also maintained its subtle cooling feeling.

Because the Nectar Premier Copper was released in May, we can't refer to any long-term data on it just yet. However, user reviews for the Nectar Original (read our Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review for more) can shed some light on possible longevity as they're nearly identical in construction.

Customers who have owned a Nectar Original for at least one year claim that there are no indents or dips. This bodes well for the Premier Copper which, in our opinion, is quite solidly built.

However, foam models will degrade over time with regular use. Per our research, Nectars tend to have a lifespan of 6-8 years, which is on the lower end of the general lifespan (8-10 years). Of course, that figure will vary depending on the weight of the sleeper(s) and how well the mattress is cared for over time. We cover this in more detail in our feature answering how long does a mattress last.

Nectar Premier Copper mattress: User reviews

Several factors influence an individual's experience of a mattress: height, weight, preferred sleeping position, ideal temperature, and any aches and pains they feel. For our Nectar Premier Copper review, we tested the performance and shared our experiences, but we've also analyzed as many outside reviews as we could find right to provide you with a well-rounded perspective.

A typical practice of most boxed bed brands is to merge reviews of their newer mattresses with those for incumbent models. In this case, Nectar combined feedback for the Premier Copper with the original Nectar Memory Foam mattress. Fortunately, Nectar makes it easy to filter and sort its entries, and we've been able to discover a handful of early reviews for the Premier Copper.

As of October 2021, there are 40 customer reviews at Nectar specific to the Premier Copper, providing a combined rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. The feedback is overwhelmingly positive, with sleepers saying that the Premier Copper provides ample support and temperature regulation. About 80% of these reviewers identify as side sleepers, and more than half claim to sleep warm or hot.

Overall, the Nectar range has a cumulative rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars generated from over 36,000 reviews. The majority of the brand's 5-star reviews come from side sleepers praising the ample support and comfort. Several satisfied customers even credit their Nectar for alleviating their back and neck pain.

On the flip side, negative reviews state that these mattresses are too firm (or not firm enough) and have poor edge support. We also discovered several people being critical of Nectar's customer service, namely the difficulty in getting in touch with the company. However, a bulk of these complaints were made during the pandemic.

Should you buy the Nectar Premier Copper?

Nectar is known for striking the right balance between comfort, quality and value. The Nectar Premier Copper won't be displacing its older sibling, the Original, as our reigning champion, but it's a fantastic mattress in its own right.

It's definitely worth considering if you sleep warm and prefer a foam mattress with some give. Couples looking for a mattress with great motion isolation would also do well with the Premier Copper. The improvements in cooling and support over the now-discontinued Nectar Lush are obvious, and the Premier Copper excels in both of those areas.

Side sleepers will find it the most comfortable, followed by back sleepers of average build. However, larger sleepers who want something firmer may want to consider the Wave Hybrid Snow, which will provide better all-around support but at several hundred dollars extra.

Although the Premier Copper is now Nectar's most expensive mattress, it's still good value when you factor in the premium freebies you get with it, and the outstanding 365-night sleep trial with Forever Warranty. If your budget is a couple of notches above entry level, the Nectar Copper Premier will feel like a splurge even though you'll hardly be breaking the bank.

Nectar Premier Copper mattress: Competitors

1. Casper Wave Hybrid Snow

Type: mattress in a box

Firmness: 7 out of 10 (10 is firmest)

Materials: foam and springs

Height: 13 inches

MSRP: $2,095 - $3,595

The Casper Wave Hybrid Snow is Casper's top-of-the-line model and its most expensive option. It features a mix of foam and springs and is jam-packed with cooling features such as HeatDelete Bands and a QuickCool Cover. These work together to wick away 34% more body heat away and sustain a comfy sleeping temperature for up to 12 hours.

Back and side sleepers who want a firmer mattress may prefer the feel of the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow. However, it doesn't come cheap – and instead of a lifetime warranty and 365-night sleep trial like Nectar offers, you'll get a 10-year warranty and a 100-night trial in return (though this is still enough time to test it out properly). To save on this hybrid, see our round-up of the best Casper mattress deals.

Choose it if: you want a firmer mattress with good back and side support

Avoid it if: you prefer the feel of a full-foam mattress

2. Layla Memory Foam Mattress

Type: mattress in a box

Firmness: 4-7 out of 10 (10 is firmest)

Materials: memory foam

Height: 10 inches

MSRP: $749- $1,249

The Layla Memory Foam is an entry level alternative to the mid-range Nectar Premier Copper. This budget cooling mattress features copper-infused foam that evenly distributes body heat and also kills bacteria. The Layla has two firmness levels – just flip it over when you want something softer or firmer.

Motion isolation and pressure relief aren't quite on the level of the Nectar Premier Copper, but for an affordable cooling mattress, the Layla is a great choice – especially since it includes a lifetime warranty. We explain more in our Layla mattress discounts and sales guide.

Choose it if: you're on a budget and want adjustable firmness

Avoid it if: you need a mattress with above-average motion isolation

3. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze

Type: mattress in a box

Firmness: varies

Material: foam; or foam and springs (hybrid)

Height: 13 inches

MSRP: $3,499 - $8,398

On the luxury end is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze, a cooling model that offers more variety than Nectar Premier Copper. The full-foam LuxeBreeze is available in two firmness levels and promises to keep the mattress eight degrees cooler. Meanwhile, the less expensive (but still expensive) Pro Breeze guarantees a three degrees cooler sleep and is available as a full-foam or hybrid model.

If you have the budget, the Tempur-Breeze is a worthwhile investment if you're a hot sleeper who is dealing with neck and back pain too. You'll also be paying for NASA-backed cooling technology here, so expect the best. For the latest savings, see our guide to Tempur-Pedic mattress sales and deals.

Choose it if: you want a cooling mattress that also relieves aches and pains

Avoid it if: you have a much smaller budget

