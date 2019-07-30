LG's Rollable TV Coming Globally in 2020

Consumers outside of Korea hoping to buy LG’s rollable OLED TV R will have to wait a bit longer. Hyun-Jin Kim, the head of LG’s Planning & LG Signature R Task Team, said that the company’s innovative rollable television won’t be available globally until 2020. However, it will go on sale in Korea this year; pricing has not yet been set, Kim said.

If you want to purchase LG’s OLED 8K TV set, it will be available in the U.S. in the second half of 2019. Pricing has not yet been determined, and for now, it looks like it will only be available in one size—88 inches.

Still, LG is considering multiple size options, and believes that a 75-inch set will be most popular in the U.S., according to Jinhyung Ryu, the director of the TV market strategy team for LG. He said that anything less than 70 inches would not make sense, as it wouldn’t showcase the set’s ultra-high definition.

Previously, an anonymous source told Bloomberg that the rollable set would be available in 2019; that now appears to be confirmed, even if the distribution is initially only in Korea.

When it’s finally available, LG’s rollable set will also support the same audio and video formats as its other Signature sets, including HLG, HDR10 Dolby Vision, and Technicolor.

LG's OLED TV R is the first such TV whose display can roll up on itself. Kim said that if a consumer were to roll and unroll the TV ten times a day, it should last for up to ten years.

Editor's Note: This story originally stated that the LG rollable TV was slated to be available in the U.S. in 2020; LG later clarified that the set would be available globally, but did not provide specifics around countries.