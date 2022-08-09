FAQs

What are LG promo codes? LG promo codes are hidden vouchers that can be used to lower the price of LG products. When available, LG coupon codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart.

Does LG offer coupons? Shoppers can obtain a variety of LG coupon codes year round. Purchases can be made direct via LG's website or via authorized retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and more. Additionally, you can sign up for LG texts and get 10% off select devices. The texts will inform you of upcoming offers and deals. Scroll to the bottom of the LG homepage (opens in new tab) and click on the "get 10% off" box to see the pop-up where you can enter your mobile number. You can also sign up for the LG newsletter (opens in new tab) to receive updates on sales.

Does LG offer free shipping? Most devices purchased on LG's website include free shipping. Each individual product page lists the exact delivery dates and options for each item. Certain items — such as TVs over 55 inches and large kitchen appliances — can also include Room of Choice Delivery.

Is there an LG store near me? LG doesn't have any stores per se. However, there are various LG service centers throughout the country. You can look for service centers via LG's website (opens in new tab).

What is LG's return policy? LG will accept return requests for purchases within the first 30 calendar days after delivery. However, shipping, delivery discrepancies, and products that arrive damaged must be reported to LG Order Support within 5 business days of delivery in order to be eligible for a full refund.

What is LG's warranty information? LG warranties vary based on the item you purchase. However, you can find the warranty of your item based on its model. You can search your model on LG's website (opens in new tab). Additionally, LG offers extended service plans via its LG Premium Care program. Plans start at $80 per year for dishwashers.

Does LG offer price matching? Currently, LG doesn't offer price matching for items purchased on LG.com. However, other retailers may offer price matching on LG devices.

What is LG Signature? LG Signature products mix art and technology. Products include LG's rollable OLED TV, the LG Signature Refrigerator, air purifiers, wine cellars, and more. You can view all LG Signature products via the LG Signature website (opens in new tab).

What is LG ThinQ? LG ThinQ products are designed to make your life easier. These products can be controlled via the free LG ThinQ app. Whether you want to change the temperature on your smart LG air conditioner or just receive updates on your LG ThinQ gadgets — the app keeps you connected 24/7. You can view all LG ThinQ products via the LG ThinQ website (opens in new tab).

LG Hints and Tips

In addition to LG promo codes, there are various other ways to save money at LG.

Browse through LG's promos: The LG website offers daily deals and promos. Sales can range from 27% off refrigerators to $200 off soundbars. You can browse all deals on LG's website (opens in new tab) .

The LG website offers daily deals and promos. Sales can range from 27% off refrigerators to $200 off soundbars. You can browse all deals on LG's website . Look for deals from other retailers: Target, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are just a handful of retailers that also offer LG products. Discounts can be found year round on practically all LG devices.

Target, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are just a handful of retailers that also offer LG products. Discounts can be found year round on practically all LG devices. Shop refurbished: Shoppers looking to save money on LG products can save big when buying refurbished LG devices. Although the LG website doesn't have an outlet section, other retailers may occasionally offer refurbished LG products.

How to use LG promo codes

LG promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart dashboard. On the right column of your shopping cart (below the "Order Summary"), you'll find a section that says "Enter Promotion Code." Manually enter your LG coupon, click "Apply," and your coupon will be activated.

What are the best LG products?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

LG G2 OLED TV: The LG G2 OLED TV holds the top spot in our list of the best OLED TVs in 2022. In our LG G2 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the brand brightest and best OLED TV to date. As part of LG's Gallery series, its design is also something to behold, with a minimalistic silver frame that gives it a near-bezel-less appearance. It's well equipped with ports, sounds better than almost any OLED we've ever tested, and offers a full-featured smart TV platform that should satisfy most homes.

LG C1 OLED TV: Heads up, gamers. The LG C1 OLED TV sits at the top of our list of the best gaming TVs you can buy. It boasts a hyper-responsive 120Hz OLED display, a quartet of HDMI 2.1 ports that up the ante with Nvidia G-Sync on top of VRR and ALLM, and top-notch performance across the board. The TV offers rich picture quality with impeccable contrast and sharpness, superb HDR support and gaming performance that beats everything else we've seen. You can read more in our LG C1 OLED TV review.

LG LRDCS2603S: The LG LRDCS2603S is one of the best refrigerators you can buy. It offers all the convenience of a more compact design, while still boasting an impressive capacity of 25.5 cu ft. This bottom-freezer refrigerator will easily hold enough groceries for a small family. On top of that, it comes with some quality features, including an ice maker and LED lighting.

LG WM3400CW: If you're shopping for the best washing machines, you'll want to check out the LG WM3400CW should be high on your list. We rated it the best budget front-loading washing machine on the market. It offers a decent capacity of 4.5 cu. ft. as well as eight wash cycles to choose from. At 100 kWh/year, it’s one of the cheaper machines to run as well and it's Energy Star Certified.

LG LDP6810SS: In the market for a smart dishwasher? The LG LDP6810SS is one of the best dishwashers you can buy. LG has added a feature called TrueSteam to this quad dishwasher with 4 cleaning arms and claims it will give you 60% better drying to eliminate pools of water on your mug bottoms and give you crystal clear glassware. Using steam, you also get sanitized dishes for peace of mind when someone in the house has been sick.