Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV hands-on review: A great picture with voice control

The Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV looks a lot like past models, but with enhanced sound, new hands-free features and more.

LAS VEGAS — Sony always goes big at CES, with a huge booth, a giant press event, and several big announcements. While Sony announced an array of car tech and the PlayStation 5… logo during its opening press event, the company also announced the new 2020 Bravia lineup, which includes the slick-looking Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV.

Carrying on the superb quality and sleek looking design of past favorites, like the Sony Master Series A9G OLED , this new 4K OLED still manages to look amazing, even when displayed side-by-side with the Sony Bravia Master Series Z8H 8K smart TV.

(Image credit: Future)

In many respects, the Sony Bravia A8H 4K OLED is similar to the impressive Sony A9G OLED we reviewed last year. The large OLED panel on the new model is emphasized by a narrow-bezel design, dressed in formal black to put the glowing screen front and center for anyone sitting down for a show or movie.

The premium OLED TV looks fantastic, with an impressive OLED display, a slim-chassis design, and Sony's impressive Acoustic Surface technology that uses the OLED's glass panel as the vibrational surface of the speaker. We've seen and heard this technology a lot over the last couple of years and it never fails to disappoint, providing superb sound quality that comes directly from the screen.

(Image credit: Future)

But new for this year, the A8H OLED has also gained hands-free capability, with far-field microphones embedded in the TV's bezel. These mics passively listen to the room, allowing you to turn on the TV, search for content, and perform other smart TV functions with nothing but a verbal command. In conjunction with the Google Assistant capabilities included with Android TV, the set can replace the smart speaker in your living room. If you're too attached to your Alexa speaker, however, the A8H OLED is also Amazon-compatible.

(Image credit: Future)

The back of the slim OLED has a sleek-yet-boxy design that pairs the slim OLED panel housing with a squared-off compartment for the TV's internal components.

The A8H has a more traditional design than Sony's recent OLED sets, ditching the very-flat stand of the A9G and the easel-backed design of the 2018 A9F OLED. However, Sony still prefers to keep the set close to the table, with a low-slung stand that only raises the TV up a couple of inches.

The Sony Bravia A8H OLED is available in 55- and 65-inch sizes, though Sony is also bringing to market a smaller 48-inch OLED model called the A8S. Pricing and availability have not been announced, but we expect the new OLED models to launch later this spring.