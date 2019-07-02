Best Curved Monitors 2019

Best Overall Acer Predator X34 The Acer Predator X34 curved gaming monitor provides an impressive level of immersion and strong G-Sync performance — if you're willing to pay up. View Site

If you're in the market for a monitor, then you'll need to choose between a curved or flat display. While this decision comes down to personal preference, curved monitors offer some crucial benefits over flat ones. A curved monitor wraps into your field of view, allowing you to see more at the same focal distance as a flat screen. This reduces eyestrain, and provides a more immersive, distortion-free viewing experience. Curved monitors are also great for gaming, especially those with fast response times and high refresh rates.

But there are downsides to curved monitors: chiefly, their cost. If you want to save some money, then check out our rankings for the best cheap gaming monitors (under $150). If you're buying a monitor primarily for gaming and can stretch your budget a bit, then visit our best gaming monitors page. And if you're a creator, check out MSI's new Prestige PS341WU, a 34-inch, 5K x 2K-pixel monitor.

Whether for gaming, browsing the web or being productive at work, these are the best curved monitors.

Best curved monitor overall

Acer Predator X34 Best curved monitor overall SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 34 inches | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 | Refresh Rate: 60Hz (overclocked to 100Hz) | Response Time: 43ms | Ports: DisplayPort, HDMI, four USB, headphone | Brightness: 251 nits | sRGB Gamut: 98.9 percent Reasons to Buy Attractive design Gorgeous picture quality Strong G-Sync performance Low latency Reasons to Avoid Pricey Navigating menus can be a pain

Packed with all the goodies a gamer could ever ask for, the Acer Predator X34 is currently the best curved monitor on the market. It all starts with a 34-inch, 3340 x 1440-resolution display, which provides an exceptionally immersive viewing experience, thanks to its high maximum brightness and vivid colors.

Gamers will love all the technology Acer brings to the table with the Predator. Not only does the curved monitor support Nvidia's G-Sync technology for eliminating screen tears, but it also has fast response times and overclocking to 100Hz refresh rate. The Predator wears its gaming aesthetic well, flaunting an aggressive stance and bottom-facing LED lights.



Best for productivity

Dell P3418HW Best for productivity SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 34 inches | Resolution: 2560 x 1080 | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Response Time: 5ms | Ports: Two HDMI, DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, five USB 3.0, headphone | Brightness: 263.8 nits | sRGB Gamut: 129 percent Reasons to Buy Ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio Adjustable stand Tons of ports Solid office performance Reasons to Avoid Only 1080p resolution No HDR support

If you need to view multiple programs and pages at once, then go big. With an ultrawide 34-inch screen and some useful features, the Dell P3418HW is the best curved monitor for productivity.

With such a large canvas at your disposal, you can easily view three documents side-by-side on the P3418HQ without having to zoom in to see text. Best of all, the slim bezels around the P3418HW ensures that the monitor doesn't take up any additional space on your desk, and the adjustable stand allows you to maneuver this beast as needed.



Best under $500

MSI Optix MPG27CQ Best under $500 SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 27 inches | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Refresh Rate: 144Hz | Response Time: 1ms | Ports: Two HDMI, DisplayPort, two USB 3.0, headphone | Brightness: 288.6 nits | sRGB Gamut: 140 percent Reasons to Buy Customizable RGB lighting Adjustable stand Strong overall performance Reasons to Avoid No HDR support Audio pass-through only Lighting customization is limited

Curved monitors typically cost more than their flat counterparts, but that doesn't mean you need to spend a fortune on one. The MSI Optix MPG27CQ is a gaming monitor with a curved 27-inch, 2560 x 1440-resolution display and a 144Hz refresh rate for under $500.

Covering 140 percent of the sRGB color gamut and peaking at 288.6 nits, this reasonably priced monitor produces a bright and vivid picture. And with fast refresh rates and a 1ms response time, your games will run smoothly, even when you're frantically building a towering structure at the end of a Fortnite round.



Best with HDR

Samsung CHG70 Best with HDR SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 32 inches | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Refresh Rate: 144Hz | Response Time: 1ms | Ports: Two HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0, headphone | Brightness: 364.8 nits | sRGB Gamut: 154.1 percent Reasons to Buy Sharp 1440p resolution Fantastic HDR support Good color and accuracy Reasons to Avoid Noticeable warping and color shifting No built-in speakers

Samsung has rightfully earned praise for the gorgeous displays on its smartphones and TVs. With the CHG70, the Korean giant used that expertise to create a compelling curved monitor for gaming and productivity.

The highlight of the CHG70 is support for HDR, a technique found on high-end TVs that's used to produce a wider range of colors. Combine HDR with Samsung's QLED technology, and it's no wonder the CHG70's 32-inch panel is so vivid (154.1 percent of the sRGB color gamut). And with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, the CHG70 presents content in exceptional detail.



Best with G-Sync

Alienware AW3418DW Best with G-Sync SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 34 inches | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 | Refresh Rate: 100Hz (overclocked to 120Hz) | Response Time: 4ms | Ports: HDMI, DisplayPort, four USB 3.0, USB 3.0 Type-B, headphone | Brightness: 270 nits | sRGB Gamut: 127.2 percent Reasons to Buy Striking design Gorgeous 1440p screen Strong color and brightness Reasons to Avoid Underwhelming LED effects Expensive

The Alienware AW3418DW is the perfect companion to the company's excellent PCs. The monitor's mesmerizing 34-inch, 3400 x 1440-resolution display is sharp and vibrant, and comes with Nvidia G-Sync technology. But the panel isn't the only thing on this Alienware monitor that will catch your eye.

The AW3418DW has a striking design with sharp angles and gamer lighting to brighten your room. Speaking of gaming, the Alienware 34 has a 120Hz (overclocked) refresh rate and 4ms response time to ensure buttery-smooth gameplay, while special features like a Dark Stabilizer, frame-rate counter and timer will help you defeat the competition.



