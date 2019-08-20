Killer Deal: Nest Thermostat 3rd Gen Bundle for $199

Building or upgrading your smart home isn't as expensive as it used to be. Best Buy for instance, is currently offering an exclusive deal on one of the best smart thermostats around.

Currently, Best Buy has the Editor's Choice Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) w/ Temperature Sensor Bundle on sale for $199. Normally priced at $269, that's $70 off the bundle's regular price.

Even better, Best Buy is throwing in a free Google Home Mini smart speaker (a $49 value). You must sign up for a free My Best Buy account to get this exclusive deal.

The third generation Nest Thermostat boasts a ton of new autonomous features including Auto-schedule, Auto-away, Furnace Heads-Up, and Farsight.

In our Nest Thermostat 3rd Gen review, we loved its large display, intuitive interface, and the fact that it works with multiple smart home systems. Although it's not Apple HomeKit compatible, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its design and functionality.

In real-world tests, we found that the Nest Thermostat automatically switches from Heat to Cool mode whereas the Ecobee3 must be manually switched.

The Nest Thermostat works with various Wi-Fi connected smart home devices. This makes for easy integration into smart homes. It's compatible with Logitech Harmony remotes, Philips Hue lights, Whirlpool, LG and GE, appliances as well as August, Kevo, and Yale smart locks.

What's more, the Nest Thermostat works with Amazon Echo smart speakers so you can adjust the temperature using voice commands like, "Alexa, tell Thermostat to set the temperature to 68 degrees."

This deal ends August 25 so be sure to snag this exclusive smart home bundle for an incredible value.