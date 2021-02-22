Hawkeye show: Release date, cast, set photos and everything else we know

We've got the Hawkeye show coming to Disney Plus in our sights. And while we're excited, it's entirely because of Jeremy Renner returning as Clint Barton — there is a new Hawkeye that has us giddy for this series.

Yes, as is the case with many heroes who survived Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye is one of the many of Marvel's superheroes rewarded with their own follow-up project in Phase 4 of the MCU. Simply titled Hawkeye, this series will focus on one of the best runs of the character, which took place in the comics.

While the show will star the Hawkeye we know, expect the series to focus on a new Hawkeye. What necessitates this change? We're guessing Clint Barton is ready to hang up his bow and arrow after the events of Endgame.

The other shows in the Disney Plus Phase 4 run include the upcoming The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki. Currently, WandaVision has everyone hunting for clues and dodging spoilers.

While rumors of a Hawkeye show shot through comics and movies news sites for a while, we got true confirmation at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Marvel exec Kevin Feige placed Hawkeye near the end of the Phase 4 lineup, revealing that it's scheduled for the fall of 2021. The specific date has not been revealed as of yet.

The What If...? animated show will bow in the MCU slot prior to Hawkeye, and Thor 4: Love and Thunder hits theaters afterward.

Hawkeye show cast and crew

Since Hawkeye somehow survived Avengers: Endgame (your sacrifice was appreciated, Black Widow), Jeremy Renner will reprise the role of Clint Barton, the arrow-shooting family man named Hawkeye.

Variety reports that Hailee Steinfeld, the voice of Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, may be in the running to play Kate Bishop. In the critically-beloved Matt Fraction run of the Hawkeye comic book, Barton and Bishop both don the Hawkeye moniker, with Barton mentoring the younger Hawkeye.

Actor Fra Fee confirmed on his instagram that he will be playing Kazi, aka Kazimierz Kazimierczak, aka the Clown. The Clown is a mercenary who will be hunting down Barton. The Clown is expected to be working for the Tracksuit Draculas (mafia members whose spot Barton takes over)

We're guessing that the actors who played Barton's family, Linda Cardellini (who played Clint's wife Laura) and Ben Sakamoto and Cade Woodward (who played Clint's sons Cooper and Nathaniel, respectively) may also appear.

Reported cast additions include Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a.k.a. Echo, who is more known for being connected to Daredevil. Zahn McClarnon will be William Lopez, Maya's father. Also, expect to see Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, the character who is getting introduced in Black Widow.

Jonathan Igla (Mad Men), will write the Hawkeye show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hawkeye show plot

An early report from Variety tipped us off to the Hawkeye plot. Hawkeye is said to focus on Clint Barton training Kate Bishop to replace him in the role of Hawkeye.

The series has been rumored to also reveal more about Hawkeye's time as Ronin, which we only saw briefly in Avengers: Endgame.

We got further proof of this just recently, thanks to leaked set photos.

Hawkeye show set photos

Twitter user @cosmic_marvel shared the below series of shots of Ms. Steinfeld on set, wearing gear in a familiar purple hue, and wielding a crossbow as well. Eagle-eyes readers will notice she's got gear that helps her attach different arrowheads.

Another set of leaked photos (from Twitter's @wandasolsen) appear to be from a sound-stage, and show Steinfeld in full regalia against a green screen.

