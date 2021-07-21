Hawkeye show: Everything we know so far

We've got the Hawkeye show in our sights as it's coming to Disney Plus. The only question is when Clint Barton lands on the streaming service. And while we mean this as no offense to Jeremy Renner, he's not exactly the big reason why we're so excited.

Yes, as is the case with many heroes who survived Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye is one of the many of Marvel's superheroes rewarded with their own follow-up project in Phase 4 of the MCU. Simply titled Hawkeye, this series will focus on one of the best runs of the character, which took place in the comics.

That series of comics featured a new Hawkeye in training: Kate Bishop (who will be played by Hailee Steinfeld).

A Marvel exec re-affirmed that Hawkeye will come out in 2021.

Florence Pugh's role as Yelena in the Hawkeye series has been further explained by the Black Widow post-credits scene.

Hawkeye has wrapped filming.

While the show will star the Hawkeye we know, expect the series to focus on a new Hawkeye. What necessitates this change? We're guessing Clint Barton is ready to hang up his bow and arrow after the events of Endgame.

The other shows in the Disney Plus Phase 4 run include the upcoming The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki. Currently, WandaVision has everyone hunting for clues and dodging spoilers.

We know that Hawkeye is coming in 2021, as Marvel Studios executive VP of film production confirmed that the series, and Ms. Marvel, are due by the end of the year (h/t Variety). We just don't know when exactly. That said, Jeremy Renner announced that Hawkeye wrapped in April, so there's no reason for the show to fall into 2022.

The next Marvel Disney Plus series is What If...?, the animated show due on August 11, 2021. We'd guess Hawkeye will launch after that, but this gets complicated as Marvel likes to spread its movies and shows out.

September's got Shang-Chi, November has Eternals and December's got Spider-Man: No Way Home. This would leave Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel (which Alsonso also said is coming this year) battling for October, or some shows and movies sharing a month (which is far from impossible).

Either way, Marvel has a very crowded fall lineup, while Thor 4: Love and Thunder awaits in 2023.

While rumors of a Hawkeye show shot through comics and movies news sites for a while, we got true confirmation at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Marvel exec Kevin Feige placed Hawkeye near the end of the Phase 4 lineup, revealing that it's scheduled for the fall of 2021. The specific date has not been revealed as of yet.

Hawkeye show cast and crew

Since Hawkeye somehow survived Avengers: Endgame (your sacrifice was appreciated, Black Widow), Jeremy Renner will reprise the role of Clint Barton, the arrow-shooting family man named Hawkeye.

Variety first reported that Hailee Steinfeld, the voice of Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was in the running to play Kate Bishop — a role she won. In the critically-beloved Matt Fraction run of the Hawkeye comic book, Barton and Bishop both don the Hawkeye moniker, with Barton mentoring the younger Hawkeye.

Actor Fra Fee confirmed on his instagram that he will be playing Kazi, aka Kazimierz Kazimierczak, aka the Clown. The Clown is a mercenary who will be hunting down Barton. The Clown is expected to be working for the Tracksuit Draculas (mafia members whose spot Barton takes over)

We're guessing that the actors who played Barton's family, Linda Cardellini (who played Clint's wife Laura) and Ben Sakamoto and Cade Woodward (who played Clint's sons Cooper and Nathaniel, respectively) may also appear.

Reported cast additions include Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a.k.a. Echo, who is more known for being connected to Daredevil. Zahn McClarnon will be William Lopez, Maya's father.

Jonathan Igla (Mad Men), will write the Hawkeye show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

And we've got more details about cast, but beware Black Widow spoilers!

Yes, Florence Pugh is going to portray Yelena Belova in Hawkeye, but as the Black Widow post-credits scene explained, she's not here to make nice with Natasha's former teammate. She's been told that Barton is responsible for Black Widow's death (which isn't how we remember Vormir), by Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who wants her to take Hawkeye out.

Hawkeye show plot

An early report from Variety tipped us off to the Hawkeye plot. Hawkeye is said to focus on Clint Barton training Kate Bishop to replace him in the role of Hawkeye.

The series has been rumored to also reveal more about Hawkeye's time as Ronin, which we only saw briefly in Avengers: Endgame.

We got further proof of this just recently, thanks to leaked set photos.

Hawkeye show set photos

Twitter user @cosmic_marvel shared since-deleted shots of Ms. Steinfeld on set, wearing gear in a familiar purple hue, and wielding a crossbow as well. Hawk-eyed readers will notice she's got gear that helps her attach different arrowheads.

Another set of leaked photos (from Just Jared) appear to be from a sound-stage, and show Steinfeld in full regalia against a green screen.

