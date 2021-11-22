Hawkeye release date and time — here’s when you can watch

Wondering when you can watch the Hawkeye show on Disney Plus? Well, the streaming service is steadying its proverbial bow this week, and will shoot episodes of the holidays-set series out to audiences everywhere well before Thanksgiving begins.

Hawkeye episode 1 and 2 date and time and more Release time and date: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 24 (both episodes)

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga

Showrunner: Jonathan Igla

Episodes: 6

The Disney Plus Hawkeye show looks like a fun tale of an aging superhero, who's become bewildered of his status, and a wannabe apprentice who loves to get in over her head. It brings Jeremy Renner back to the MCU, seemingly for his swan song as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, who appears to be training Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) a student that apparently idolizes him.

This is the latest upcoming Marvel movie or series, and on paper it feels similar in scope to recent releases like Shang-Chi and Eternals. These movies all seem to have a common goal of introducing new characters who may become new Avengers in due time. And since Clint Barton's lost his close friend Natasha Romanov, we wouldn't be surprised to hear he's done with the Avengers.

Speaking of Natasha, we should see Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, as the Black Widow post-credits scene alluded to. IMDb (which has some spoilers in its cast-listing) claims Pugh as appearing in four of the show's six episodes.

Here's everything to know about how and when to watch Hawkeye episode 1 and 2.

How to watch Hawkeye on Disney Plus

Hawkeye, unlike his arrows, isn't hard to catch. The series is exclusively on Disney Plus, debuting on Wednesday, Nov. 24 with both the first and second episode. Episodes will stream live at 3 a.m. ET.

There are four more episodes in total, with each arriving in the following week. The schedule is listed below.

How to watch Hawkeye internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Hawkeye episodes schedule

Fittingly, the holly jolly holiday adventurer known as Hawkeye will finish right before Christmas day. It's book-ended at the front by Thanksgiving, as the six-episode run begins on Nov. 24