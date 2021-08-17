Marvel’s What If...? episode 2 release date and time: How to watch on Disney Plus

It's almost time to watch Marvel's What If...? episode 2, which features the late Chadwick Boseman's final performance as T'Challa. Except he isn't The Black Panther in this Disney Plus series. He's Star-Lord.

Marvel's What If...? episode 2 release date and time Release time and date: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 18

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Michael Rooker

Director: Bryan Andrews

Head writer: AC Bradley

Episodes: 9

Yes, this chapter of Uatu's visions of alternate multiverses gives us a world where T'Challa is not in Wakanda, but traversing the galaxy with Yondu. This episode was teased in one of the series trailers, where T'Challa is stealing an artifact and his father-figure comes to the rescue.

We don't know much more than that, outside of the sentimental value of the episode. This is Boseman's final performance as T'Challa, so we're probably going to feel all of the feels as we hear his voice. Not all MCU characters in What If...? have been voiced by the right stars, as What If...? replaced Chris Evans for its first episode.

In that episode, we even saw Peggy Carter cross time and space, something that eagle-eyed folks who watched the Loki series may have been ready for. This is just one of nine What If...? episodes, but since Black Panther won't be re-cast, we're not sure if this edition has a chance to make a dent in the multiverse. Maybe with another character?

Marvel and Disney have not revealed the subjects of each of the following, but we've got a bunch of other good ideas of what we're going to get. For example, the poster for What If...? shows Spider-Man wearing Doctor Strange's billowing cape. Just don't be expecting to hear Tom Holland's voice: his contract is with Sony (not Disney) and so we may hear someone else speak from under the web-slinger's mask.

How to watch Marvel's What If...? on Disney Plus

Marvel's What If...? will jump around realities, but it will stay in the same place when it comes time to hit play: Disney Plus.

For example, What If...? episode 2 debuts at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 16, and so on. The full schedule is below.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. Get the most value with the $13.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.View Deal

How to watch Marvel's What If...? internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Marvel's What If...? episodes schedule

Episodes arrive weekly at 3 a.m. going from the premiere in mid-August to the finale in early October.