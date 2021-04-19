Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer, release date, cast, poster and latest news

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is one of just three completely original movies in Phase Four of the MCU, and the only one to feature a solo hero. So it may seem like a bit of a wildcard — and these elements make it one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies.

But this is Marvel, and nothing in the MCU truly stands alone. Certainly not when this film ties back into the very first Iron Man movie from all those years ago. It might even tie up some loose ends with characters we thought were long gone.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently slated to arrive on September 3, 2021.

It was originally slated to arrive February 12, 2021, after the release of Black Widow and The Eternals. But COVID-related delays meant those two movies were pushed back a year, with Shang-Chi moving to July 9. Further delays mean Black Widow now takes that release slot, with Shang-Chi now arriving in September.

Disney's current plan is to release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings theatrically. While the movie will come to Disney Plus eventually, it will not be getting the same simultaneous Disney Plus Premier Access release that's being afforded to Black Widow.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cast

Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu is playing the titular role of Shang-Chi, while Awkwafina is set to play his friend Katy. Tony Leung will play Shang Chi's father, the Mandarin, who also happens to be The Ten Rings terrorist organization.

The movie also stars Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Meng'er Zhang as Xialing, Florian Munteanu as Marvel supervillain Razor Fist, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, Dallas Liu in an undisclosed role and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan.

It's not clear whether the film will also feature Ben Kinglsey, who played actor Trevor Slattery aka the fake Mandarin in Iron Man 3. Trevor was last seen being kidnapped from prison by a Ten Rings agent in the short 'All Hail the King.'

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer

With release just a few months away, Marvel has posted the first trailer, showcasing a bunch of the film's action.

The trailer reveals that the film will be set at different points during Shang-Chi's life, as well as flashbacks to what appears to be a battle somewhere in ancient Asia.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings poster

Simu Liu also released the first poster on Twitter, featuring Shang-Chi in full costume.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings plot

Marvel's official synopsis claims that Shan-Chi must "confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization."

The trailer reveals that Shang-Chi was given ten years of freedom by his father, who now wants him to return to the Ten Rings and rule by his side. Though Shang-Chi has a different idea and refuses, which is not surprising consider what his childhood and upbringing looks like.

That draws him into conflict with some pretty nasty people, who are presumably working for The Mandarin and the Ten Rings. One of whom has a sword for an arm, so you know he's definitely not a good dude.