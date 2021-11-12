Live
Disney Plus Day live blog — all the big news as it happens
Disney Plus celebrates its 2nd anniversary with a day full of new movie releases, trailers and sneak peeks
By Kelly Woo
Happy Disney Plus Day! Our long wait is over and Disney Plus Day is finally here. The streaming service is celebrating its second anniversary by treating fans to new movie releases, Pixar and Marvel specials, trailers and sneak peeks of upcoming shows and more.
The Disney Plus Day schedule begins 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT. However, a bunch of new releases are expected to drop at 3 a.m. ET. That includes the streaming premiere of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It'll be free to stream for subscribers, so if you still don't have the service, now is the time to sign up. Plus, a very rare, limited-time Disney Plus deal has slashed the price for the first month to just $1.99!
The day also brings other deals and discounts on toys, books and merchandise. There are also special surprise screenings of Disney movies at select AMC Theaters, and subscribers also get the perk of early entry into Disney's theme parks.
Keep up with all the House of Mouse goodies with our Disney Plus Day live blog. We'll share the latest trailers and exclusives as they drop.
The first thing we're excited for is the expected arrival of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney Plus.
This will be a big deal for anyone who didn't get to see Shang-Chi in theaters. The movie, starring Simu Liu as the MCU's first Asian superhero, was a massive hit when it came out on the big screen in September. In fact, TG writer Rory Mellon said Shang-Chi reignited his passion for the MCU.
Welcome to our Disney Plus Day live blog. We'll be updating this page regularly with all the news as it happens, so check back to see what's been announced.
