Disney Plus Day live blog — all the big news as it happens

Happy Disney Plus Day! Our long wait is over and Disney Plus Day is finally here. The streaming service is celebrating its second anniversary by treating fans to new movie releases, Pixar and Marvel specials, trailers and sneak peeks of upcoming shows and more.

The Disney Plus Day schedule begins 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT. However, a bunch of new releases are expected to drop at 3 a.m. ET. That includes the streaming premiere of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It'll be free to stream for subscribers, so if you still don't have the service, now is the time to sign up. Plus, a very rare, limited-time Disney Plus deal has slashed the price for the first month to just $1.99!

The day also brings other deals and discounts on toys, books and merchandise. There are also special surprise screenings of Disney movies at select AMC Theaters, and subscribers also get the perk of early entry into Disney's theme parks.

Keep up with all the House of Mouse goodies with our Disney Plus Day live blog. We'll share the latest trailers and exclusives as they drop.