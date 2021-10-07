WandaVision spinoff with Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha is in the works

It's been Agatha all along! Disney Plus is reportedly developing a WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn. Like, duh — the Emmy nominee played the breakout character on Marvel's acclaimed first Disney Plus series. Fans have been clamoring for a spinoff ever since the WandaVision finale, and this follows increasingly clear signs that WandaVision season 2 isn't happening.

Marvel hasn't confirmed Variety's report that Hahn is set to reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in a spinoff described as a "dark comedy." WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer would return as head writer and executive producer. This would be Schaeffer's first project under overall deal she signed with Marvel and 20th Television in May.

What to know about Agatha Harkness

Hahn's character was first introduced on WandaVision as Agnes, the stereotypical nosy neighbor found in sitcoms. In the first few episodes, she's portrayed as a joke-telling, winking sidekick to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen).

Then, in episode 7, Agnes confessed she was Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch. She had been manipulating events in the Hex — even tricking Wanda into believing Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters) was her brother Pietro. Her actions were delightfully recapped in the song "Agatha All Along," written by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. (The excellent tune won an Emmy, as it deserved.)

Episode 8 revealed Agatha's back story: In 1693 Salem, Massachusetts, a coven of witches led by her own mother attempted to execute her for practicing dark magic. Instead, she drained them of their magic and life forces.

Now, some 330 years later, Agatha wanted to do the same to Wanda. She revealed that Wanda is capable of chaos magic and is, in fact, the mythical Scarlet Witch. A battle ensued, but Wanda prevailed and drained Agatha of her magic instead.

Before leaving Westview, Wanda took down the Hex, but left Agatha trapped in the character of Agnes.

Will the Agatha spinoff of WandaVision be a prequel or sequel?

An Agatha-centric spinoff of WandaVision could really be about anything. Generally, though, the possibilities are divided into a prequel or sequel of WandaVision.

A prequel could explore Agatha's time after the Salem witch trial, as she develops her dark magic skills. There are over 300 years to work with, giving Schaeffer plenty of space to tell whatever story the writers come up with. The spinoff is described as a dark comedy, though, so we probably shouldn't expect a war-time setting.

A sequel gives the writers less room, since they'll have to work within the canon set by the current and upcoming movies and Disney Plus shows. However, the dark comedy thing could fit very well if Agatha becomes aware that she's trapped in the role of a housewife. The story could follow her attempt to break free and regain her magic.

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

When will Agatha's WandaVision spinoff be released?

First, Marvel and Disney Plus haven't even confirmed whether a WandaVision spinoff is actually in development. And even if/when they do, shows are developed all the time — and never get made. Projects get stuck in development hell or they're chucked entirely. Look at the many Game of Thrones spinoff projects — at least two were "in development," then ultimately discarded.

If Agatha's WandaVision spinoff goes forward into production, it might be awhile before it's released on Disney Plus. Marvel already has Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk on the tentative schedule for 2022. After that, at some point, come Secret Invasion, Ironheart, and Armor Wars. Oh, and let's not forget Loki season 2.

That's not to say Marvel and Disney Plus can't fit the WandaVision spinoff somewhere in their packed calendar. But we also have to consider Hahn's schedule — she is set to star in a limited series about Joan Rivers that's in development at Showtime. (Again, "in development, so take that with a grain of salt).

Taking all of that into account, it seems extremely unlikely that an Agatha Harkness show could show up on Disney Plus before 2023.