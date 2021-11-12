Chiefs vs Raiders live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Chiefs vs Raiders live stream features a K.C. team eager to distance themselves from their roughest start in the Patrick Mahomes era, while the Raiders are hoping this NFL live stream allows them to bounce back from a rough go of it against the Giants.

Chiefs vs Raiders channel, start time The Chiefs vs Raiders live stream is Sunday (Nov. 14).

• Time — 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT / 1.20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Chiefs (5-4) have won two straight for the first time this season to help propel them over the .500 mark for the first time since their Week 1 win over the Browns. Kansas City topped the Giants in Week 8 with a 20-17 victory, then followed that with a 13-7 win over an Aaron Rodgers-less Packers team in Green Bay.

Patrick Mahomes still hasn't returned to his MVP form this season as his 10 interceptions are just two off his career high of 12 set in 2018, his first year as the Chiefs' starter. Over the last two weeks, he has combined to throw for 441 yards and complete just 57.6% of his passes for two touchdowns and an interception.

Despite his struggles, Mahomes is still finding tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill often enough to help them make bids for another pro bowl. Hill is fifth in the NFL in receiving yards (772 yards) while Kelce leads all tight ends in receptions (54 catches) and receiving yards (628 yards).

The Raiders (5-3) are coming off a tough road loss to the Giants that saw quarterback Derek Carr throw two interceptions in the 23-16 loss. It marked his first two-pick game of the season and just his third of the last two years. Both of his interceptions came courtesy of the Giants' Xavier McKinney, who returned the first one 41 yards for a touchdown.

Aside from last week, Carr has been on point this season. He and Mahomes are ranked third and fourth respectively in passing yards, with Carr having a slight 31-yard edge.

Off the field, the Raiders have dealt with plenty of adversity this season. Head coach Jon Gruden resigned after Week 5 when emails he wrote surfaced containing offensive comments. Then the organization released both of their 2020 first round picks in Henry Ruggs and cornerback Damon Arnette.

Ruggs has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence causing death or substantial harm and two counts of reckless driving, while Arnette was cut due to a video allegedly showing him making death threats while holding a firearm. Ruggs was released after Week 7. Arnett was let go Monday.

The Chiefs are 2.5-point road favorites against the Chiefs. The over/under is 51.5.

How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders live stream from anywhere

Chiefs vs Raiders live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs Raiders live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 14).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network.

Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Chiefs vs Raiders live streams for free

Chiefs vs Raiders live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Chiefs vs Raiders on Sky Sports Main Event, on Sky, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Chiefs vs Raiders live stream starts at 1.20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Chiefs vs Raiders live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chiefs vs Raiders live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.