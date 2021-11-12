Rams vs 49ers live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

The Rams vs 49ers live stream has these two teams looking to rebound from tough Week 9 losses. For L.A, they fell to a Titans' team that was missing the NFL's leading rusher in Derrick Henry, while San Francisco lost to a Cardinals team with Colt McCoy filling in for injured MVP candidate Kyler Murray. Rams and Niners will look to get back on track with this NFL live stream.

Rams vs 49ers channel, start time The Rams vs 49ers live stream is Monday (Nov. 15).

• Time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Rams (7-2) suffered just their second loss of the season when they fell to the Titans 28-16 last week. Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford had one on his worst games of the season, throwing two interceptions and completing just 31 of his 48 passes in the loss. When the dust settled, Stafford posted a season-low 71 passer rating. Also his lowest in nearly a calendar year.

Stafford suffered an ankle injury in the loss and is currently listed as questionable for Monday night.

Los Angeles fans should get to see their newest defensive weapon in this matchup, as Von Miller is set to make his Rams debut. The 32-year-old three-time all-pro was added to the L.A. defense before the NFL trade deadline, putting him on the same defensive front as four-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald.

The 49ers (3-5) will try to keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo upright this week, despite who they are facing. Last week, in their 31-17 loss to the Cardinals, "Jimmy G" was sacked five times, three of them came by way of Markus Golden. San Francisco will have to find a way to keep Miller and Donald out of the backfield.

Another thing the 49ers will try not to repeat is their poor run defense from a week ago. Without Kyler Murray starting last week due to an ankle injury, the Cardinals were able to take the Niners for 163 yards on the ground, two yards more than the NFL's worst run defense (Chargers) allows on average.

The Rams are 4-point road favorites against the 49ers. The over/under is 49.

How to watch Rams vs 49ers live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch the Rams vs 49ers, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Rams vs 49ers live streams in the US

In the U.S., Rams vs 49ers is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT Monday (Nov. 15).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with ESPN, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week.

Rams vs 49ers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Rams vs 49ers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Rams vs 49ers live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. GMT Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Rams vs 49ers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Rams vs 49ers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.