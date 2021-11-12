Seahawks vs Packers live stream: How to watch NFL week 10 game online

The Seahawks vs Packers live stream will likely mark the return of two franchise quarterbacks. Russell Wilson is set to make his return from a complex finger injury while Aaron Rodgers looks to come back after a highly publicized and controversial case of COVID-19. At the end of it all, this NFL live stream should prove to be another classic Wilson vs Rodgers battle!

Seahawks vs Packers channel, start time The Seahawks vs Packers live stream airs Sunday (Nov. 14)

• Time — 4.25 p.m. ET / 1.25 p.m. PT / 9.25 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Somehow, someway, Seahawks (3-5) quarterback Russell Wilson has been cleared to play Sunday just five weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture-dislocation of a tendon rupture in the mallet finger of his throwing hand.

In his five games this season, Wilson threw for 10 touchdowns and only one interception, while posting an NFL best 125.3 passer rating. Despite his best efforts, Seattle went just 2-3 in his five starts and have gone 1-2 in the three games he missed due to the injury.

As for the rest of the Seahawks, they are coming off their bye week and a 31-7 Week 8 win over the Jaguars. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught 12 passes in that win for 142 yards.

The Packers (7-2) had their seven-game winning streak snapped last week at the hands of the Chiefs in a 13-7 loss. Aaron Rodgers missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19. The controversy that followed that ended with Rodgers being fined just under $15,000 and the Packers being fined $300,000, both for violating the league's COVID protocol.

The NFL Network reported, "Barring [Rodgers] spiking a fever, he should be back." Rodgers said in a recent interview he is now symptom-free.

With their passing game reunited, Rodgers will look to get back on the same page with pro bowl wide receiver Davante Adams. This game will mark Rodgers and Adams first game back on the field together since Week 7. Adams missed the Packers' Week 8 matchup with the Cardinals due to COVID, then Rodgers missed last week.

The Packers are 3-point favorites against the Seahawks. The over/under is 49.5.

How to watch Seahawks vs Packers live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Seahawks vs Packers game, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Seahawks vs Packers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Seahawks vs Packers game is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4.25 p.m. ET / 1.25 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 14)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Paramount Plus Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Seahawks vs Packers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Seahawks vs Packers.

Seahawks vs Packers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Seahawks vs Packers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Seahawks vs Packers live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Seahawks vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Seahawks vs Packers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.